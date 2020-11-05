Business
Commissioner attributes high cost of rice to increased production cost
The high cost of rice in the market has been attributed to the increased cost of production, owing to the rising input cost.
The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr. Moses Nomeh, has attributed the high cost of rice in the market to the increased cost of production, owing to the rising input cost.
According to data compiled by Nairalytics – the research arm of Nairametrics, during its Household Market Survey in October, the price of a 50kg local bag of rice which sold for N21,750 as of November 26, 2019, sold for N29,750 three weeks ago- 36.8% higher.
Mr. Nomeh, who is the Agriculture Commissioner of one of the key rice-producing states in Nigeria, disclosed in Abakaliki on Wednesday, that farmers are not to be blamed for the persistent increase in the price of staple food items in the country, especially rice.
According to the news report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr. Nomeh asserted that the cost of production, which covers inputs such as labor, hiring of machinery, land, and herbicides has increased tremendously.
Therefore, as it is imperative to make profits or at least break-even, the farmers had to increase the price of rice to compensate for the persistent increase in the costs of production.
What they are saying
Commenting on this development, the Commissioner said, “Farmers are not to blame for the increase in the cost of rice; the cost of production has doubled, don’t forget also that farmers must make small profits.
“They are business people too, they must factor in the cost of production to the final cost of the product. The business will crumble if such is not done.”
However, in defense of the consumers, Mr. Nomeh said, “Every consumer wants maximum satisfaction from their money, our farmers have to bear this in mind as business people.”
COVID-19: AfDB postpones Africa Investment Forum to 2021
The Africa Investment Forum, scheduled for this November has had to be postponed because of the still raging COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group and the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) founding partners have announced that the postponement of the AIF forum due to COVID-19.
This was disclosed in a statement by the AfDB on Wednesday evening. The Forum was scheduled to hold in South Africa in November.
AfDB also acknowledged the rising second wave of the pandemic, affecting global travel and investments as a reason for the postponement.
The Multilateral disclosed that the forum has been an opportunity for stakeholders in Africa to close deals as 2 deals worth $40.1 billion were secured in the 2019 forum. The Bank says despite the postponement, it will continue to deliver deals and investment for the African continent.
In case you missed it…
Nairametrics reported in July that AFDB published its African Economic Outlook 2020 Supplement and warned that the continent’s GDP would fall by at least 1.7%, and if the coronavirus pandemic continues into the second half of 2020, it could contract up to 3.4%.
“Africa could suffer GDP losses in 20202 between $145.5 billion (baseline) and $189.7 billion (worst case) from the pre-COVID-19 estimated GDP of $2.59 trillion for 2020,” the Bank stated.
The bank warned some losses will be carried over into 2021, as the projected recovery would be partial, and warned of projected GDP losses for 2021 ranging from $27.6 billion to $47 billion (worst case).
Bureau of Public Enterprise denies diverting N2.5 billion from PHCN to acquire property
The bureau had made several demands to ASL which had remained elusive till date.
Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has appealed to the general public to disregard the reports that claimed that its officials diverted funds or proceeds from the PHCN.
BPE has disclosed that its officials did not divert N2.5 billion from Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to buy property in Aso Savings and Loans (ASL).
This disclosure was made public in a statement by Amina Othman, the Bureau’s Head of Public Communications, on Wednesday in Abuja.
According to NAN, Othman said the bureau had made several demands to ASL which had remained elusive till date, as the ASL properties that are habitable have been sold and the money received has been paid into the government treasury.
Hence, the alleged diversion is, therefore, a figment of the imagination of the writers of the reports.
According to her, under the said arrangement, ownership of some completed properties that were ready for sale would be ceded to the bureau in partial satisfaction of the stranded deposits and cash repayment of N1.25 billion.
What they are saying
Speaking about these false allegations against the Bureau, she said:
“On Feb. 25, 2014, the BPE got the approval of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) to establish a banking relationship with ASL…Subsequently, the bureau made a placement in the sum of N2.5 billion in the account to facilitate access to cheap finance for its staff housing scheme but the staff were not able to access the money…
“Following the Federal Government’s directive on Sept. 14, 2015 that all funds held with commercial banks be transferred to the Bureau’s Treasury Single Account with the Central Bank of Nigeria, it was discovered that ASL could not meet its deposit repayment obligations, as a result, ASL proposed a repayment plan of property swap valued at N1.52 billion on Oct. 18, 2016.
“Under the arrangement, ownership of some completed property that was ready for sale were ceded to the bureau in partial satisfaction of the stranded deposits and cash repayment of N1.25 billion…
It should be noted that some of ASL property that are habitable have been sold and the money received and paid into government treasury… From the foregoing, there is nowhere that BPE officials diverted any fund or proceeds from the PHCN. The alleged diversion is, therefore, a figment of the imagination of the writers of the reports.”
FEC approves N87billion for construction of roads
FEC approved N87 billion to upscale the country’s road infrastructure across geo-political zones.
The Federal Executive Council has approved N87 billion to upscale the country’s road infrastructure in the North-Central, South-west, middle belt and South-South geo-political zones.
This was disclosed by the Ministers of FCT and Works and Housing, Muhammad Bello and Babatunde Fashola, respectively after the Council met on Wednesday at the State House, Abuja.
The funds would be used to construct:
• A road linking Shehu Yar’adua Way with the Kubwa Expressway in the Federal Capital Territory.
• Oyo–Ogbomosho and,
• the Loko – Oweto bridge.
The FCT Minister explained that the road linking Shehu Yar’adua Way with the Kubwa Expressway in the Federal Capital Territory, would serve the adjourning districts of Mabushi, Kado, Katampe and Jahi as well as generally enhance overall decongestion of traffic in phases I, II, III and IV of the FCT development plan, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
What they are saying
Muhammad Bello said, “During the FEC meeting of today, there was an approval of a contract for the full-scale development of arterial road which we call N-20, which is the road that is linking Shehu Musa Yar’Adua way, also called the northern park way, with the Murtala Mohammed way, popularly known as the Kubwa expressway.
“This project involves the full-scale construction of that road, including a number of bridges and the normal telecommunication, power and water lines in line with the general standard of roads in the FCT.
“It is a contract of N30, 686, 609, 000, with a completion period of 32 months and the project is within phase II of the federal capital city.”
Fashola disclosed that the two memoranda presented by his ministry were also approved by the Council.
He said, “The first one related to the Oyo-Ogbomosho highway, which is the 52-kilometer part of the Ilorin – Ibadan 145-kilometer highway. The remaining part is the Oyo to Ogbomosho part which is 52 kilometers.
“We needed to adjust some things in the scope of work, the thickness of the pavement from 500mm to 560mm to also change the asphalt to polymer-modified bitumen and also the shoulders from surface dressing to fully asphalted inside and outside shoulder.”
Speaking on the second project he said: “The second similar project we are trying complete is the Loko-Oweto Bridge. That is the bridge across the River Benue that links Nasarawa and Benue states and provides a major time-saving detour, about four hours, for people trying to come from south-south, Benue, through to Nasarawa to Abuja.
“So, the approval given today was a N9.348 billion variation to complete the bridge component or remaining work on the bridge.”