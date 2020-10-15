Market Survey: Price of tomatoes, maize, and melon spikes, as scarcity hits Lagos markets

Prices of major household food items have increased significantly across major markets in Lagos State, as a result of low harvest and scarcity. This is according to the latest Household Market Survey conducted by Nairalytics – the research arm of Nairametrics.

The persistent rise in the price of food items has been enabled by dwindling harvest, which has caused scarcity of commodities across major markets in Lagos State. Some of the items that surged as a result of the scarcity include tomatoes, melon and maize.

The report shows that a big basket of Oval-shaped tomatoes now sells for an average of N17,000, indicating a 6.3% increase in price when compared to N16,000 recorded in September. A big bag of Melon increased by 22.4%, to sell for an average of N46,500.

The report contains information on items that witnessed price increase, price decrease, as well as information on special markets, and insights.

Items that witnessed price increase

A carton of Turkey increased by 5.8% to sell for an average of N18,333, compared to an initial average of N17,333 recorded in September 2020.

A carton of full Chicken that was sold for an average of N14,000 two weeks ago, now sells for an average of N14,500. This represents 3.6% increase in price.

A carton of Chicken laps increased by 2.4% to sell for an average of N14,333, compared to N14,000 recorded in September.

A big bag of Bush mango seed, popularly known as “Ogbono” now sells for N100,000 at Mile-12 market. A 5.3% increase compared to N95,000 reported earlier.

A big bag of dry Onions increased by 48% to sell for an average of N55,500, compared to an initial average of N37,500.

A big bag of new Onions spiked by 60.8% to sell for an average of N41,000. It was initially sold for an average of N25,500.

A big bag of Yellow Maize that was initially sold for an average of N17,667 now sells for an average of N20,167 – a 14.2% increase in two weeks.

A big bag of White Maize also increased by 17.7% to sell for an average of N20,000, compared to an initial average of N17,000.

A big bag of Pepper increased by 9.7% to sell for an average of N17,000, while a medium-sized bag sells for an average of N9,000 – a 38.5% increase in price.

A Mackerel fish, popularly known as “Kote” sells for an average of N663. An increase of 3.9% from an initial average of N638.

A big basket of Oval-shaped Tomatoes now sells for N17,000 at Mile-12 market, compared to N16,000 recorded in the later part of last month. A small basket increased by 5.6% to sell for N9,500.

A pack of 500g Dangote Pasta increased marginally by 1.21% to sell for an average of N4,175, compared to an initial average of N4,125.

A big bag of Melon increased by 22.4% to sell for an average of N46,500, compared to an initial N38,000 recorded in September.

Items that witnessed price decrease

A big basket of Sweet Potato now sells for an average of N13,500, from an initial average of N14,000 – a 3.6% reduction in price.

The price of a big basket of Irish Potatoes reduced by 29.5% to sell for an average of N21,500, compared to N30,500 recorded in September.

A 50kg bag of White Beans sells for an average of N25,025. It reduced by 15.9% from an initial average of N29,750.

5 litres gallon of Palm Oil currently sells for an average of N2,375 from an initial average of N2,425. 25 litres gallon sells for an average of N12,125.

A big bag (nylon) of Crayfish currently sells for an average of N12,500, compared to an initial average of N13,000.

A big Horse Mackerel fish popularly known as “Kote” sells for an average of N625. It was initially sold for an average of N663.

Items that maintained initial prices

A 50kg bag of Royal Stallion Rice still sells for an average of N30,333, Mama Gold (N29,750), Caprice (N29,667), and Mama’s Pride (N25,500).

A big sized bag of Brown Beans still sells for an average of N33,000.

The various brands of noodles maintained their initial prices. 305g carton of Indomie still sells for an average of N3,150, 210g of Indomie (N3,200), and 100g of Chikki (N2,200).

The price of a 50kg bag of Yellow Garri remains unchanged at an average of N13,000.

The price of a 50kg bag of Flour remains on the high, as Dangote sells for an average of N14,333, Honey well (N14,375), and Mama Gold (N14,125).

A big basket of Round-shaped Tomatoes still sells for an average of N14,000, while a medium-sized basket sells for an average of N8,500.

Special markets/items

Nairametrics research found that there are two varieties of pepper at Mile-12 market, a small and a big one. A big bag of the big Pepper sells for an average of N17,000 while that of the small Pepper sells for an average of N10,000. Interestingly, a medium-sized bag of the small pepper sells for an average of N9,000.

Mr. Musa, a Pepper seller at the market, explained that the reason for the difference in price between the two varieties is that the small pepper is more peppery, when compared to the bigger one. He added that most people from the Western part of the country prefer to buy the small ones, as they like to prepare spicy meals.

Our agent at Daleko market, told Nairametrics Research that one of the major types of brown beans (Niger beans) is now scarce in the market, same goes for Maiduguri beans. However, she stated that “Oloyin Pelebe” is currently sold for an average of N22,000, Gombe beans (big bag) for an average of N33,000, and the small bag sells for an average of N27,000.

Market insights

Scarcity of major food items across Lagos markets has caused a significant hike in the price of commodities, as traders highlighted the reasons for the persistent increase.

Mr. KC from Mile-12 market said it is a surprise to traders that Melon is now sold for N48,000 in the market, since it is always cheap at this time of the year. However, he attributed the price increase to scarcity of the commodity. According to him, farmers did not cultivate significant quantity of melon because of the incessant rain in recent times.

“Melon requires sun to dry; however, the northern part of the country witnessed lots of rainfall this year, which really affected the cultivation of the commodity during this period,” he added.

Nairametrics Research met a scanty Onion section of Mile 12 market during visitation this week. In a discussion with one of the sellers named Ismail, he said that the prices of onions have spiked significantly because of its scarcity.

According to Ismail, there has been limited influx of new onions into the market, while dry onions is even more limited. He said the price is also expensive in the north.

About Nairametrics Food Price Survey

Nairametrics Food Price Watch, is a bi-weekly Household Market Survey that covers the prices of major food items in Nigeria, with emphasis on five major markets in Lagos – Mushin market, Daleko market, Oyingbo market, Idi-Oro market, and Mile 12 market.