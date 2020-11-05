Commodities
Gold prices up, Joe Biden in striking distance to clinch U.S Presidency
The U.S. elections result currently shows Democrat Joe Biden has 264 of the needed 270 electoral college votes
The yellow metal was arbitrarily up at Thursday’s trading session, as it appeared increasingly likely Joe Biden would become the 46th U.S. president.
What we know: Gold futures were up over 0.60% to trade at around $1,908/ounce, it’s critical to note that the selling pressure seen in the U.S dollar index market is also making gold more attractive to buy.
What this means: The U.S. elections result currently shows that Democrat Joe Biden has 264 of the needed 270 electoral college votes, according to data seen from Bloomberg, and is just in need of 6 votes from states where the results are too close to predict a clear winner.
- The prevailing outcome is bullish for gold, as a Democrat president is expected to push for a more robust COVID-19 stimulus deal, which will in turn push the precious metal prices upward.
However, the bullish bias on gold is capped by the failure of a so-called Blue Wave to appear, meaning that Democrat will control the Presidency, House of Representatives, and Senate seems to be a tall order.
“It’s just illiquidity breeding illiquidity and I really don’t think that will come back properly until the political situation is resolved … It’s hard to take a long-term view on something that will grind on and on.” Darius Tabatabai, Head of Trading at Arion Investment Management Ltd, told Bloomberg.
Also adding fuel on gold’s rally are reports that President Trump is moving to contest the results in states that he lost with slim margins. Thereby, leading to macros that the outcome might be delayed longer than expected and increase the disconnect between America’s major parties in supporting the U.S economy.
Oil traders go bearish, Joe Biden seems more likely to win
Brent crude prices dropped over 1% trading at $40.68/barrel, while West Texas Intermediate also dropped over 1% to trade at $38.63.
Crude oil prices fell significantly at the fourth trading session of the week amid macros coming from U.S election results showing presidential contender Joe Biden is within striking distance to clinch the U.S. presidency.
What we know: At the time of writing this report, Brent crude prices dropped over 1% trading at $40.68/barrel and the U.S based contract, West Texas Intermediate also dropped over 1% to trade at $38.63.
The latest results seen by Nairametrics reveal Joe Biden is more likely to be the next United States president, as oil traders take their bullish off momentarily on the bias that Democrats have stronger support on renewables than fossil oils and will likely push an energy agenda more focused on green energy.
Although at the time of writing, the election has not been concluded yet with many battleground states decided by slim margins which would most likely include numerous legal challenges as the odds are now in Joe Biden’s favour.
What you should know: Brent crude is the leading global benchmark for Atlantic basin crude oils. The international benchmark is used to set the price of crude oil for about two-thirds of the world’s traded crude oil, including Nigeria’s crude (Bonny Light, Brass River, Qua Iboe, etc.).
Bottomline: Weighing hard on oil prices are present election results suggesting the Republicans appear poised to retain control of the upper chamber while the blue party will hold a reduced majority in the House. This means a divided Congress would likely create road bumps for Joe Biden from carrying out his major agenda smoothly, like fighting climate change or easing sanctions on oil producer, Iran.
Brent Crude up, Trump leads in Michigan, Pennsylvania
Brent crude traded above $40/Barrel gaining more than 2%.
A positive showing in Trump’s hope for reelection has kept the price of Brent crude above the critical support level above $40/barrel.
What we know; At the time of drafting this report, Brent crude traded above $40/Barrel gaining more than 2%.
What this means; This is coming on the bias oil traders are now anticipating President Trump as the most likely winner of the highly contested the election, on the bias that he leads in Michigan, Pennsylvania, keeping the oil bulls enough gas to trigger prices of crude up arbitrarily as under his tenor America became the largest producer of crude oil and further maintained its lead as the leading producer of natural gas.
Data from the Spectator Index showed President Trump leads in most battleground states that would ultimately decide the winner of the U.S presidential election.
Florida: Trump lead (91%) ,Pennsylvania: Trump lead (32%),Georgia: Trump lead (58%) Michigan: Trump lead (35%), North Carolina: Trump lead (91%) Arizona: Biden lead (73%)Minnesota: Biden lead (39%), Wisconsin: Trump lead (42%).
US Presidential Election.
Donald Trump
Votes: 42,073,281
Electoral votes: 108
AR, AL, IN, KS, KY, OK, LA, MO, MS, NE, ND, SC, SD, TN, WV, WY
Joe Biden
Votes: 40,023,890
Electoral votes: 131
CO, CT, DE, IL, MA, MD, NJ, NM, NY, RI, VA, VT
Gold prices drop, Trump wins Texas, Ohio
Gold futures prices were down by over 1% trading at $1886.90/ounce.
The world’s safe-haven asset’s prices dropped below the $1,900/ounce level amid odds putting the President’s re-election high as he won key crucial states like Texas, Ohio
What we know
At the time this report was drafted, Gold futures prices were down by over 1%, trading at $1886.90/ounce.
According to the most recent poll by Actionnetwork , the incumbent President Donald Trump holds 66.7% as against Joe Biden’s 33.3%.
Why it’s happening
President Donald Trump is now the odds-on favorite to win the election for the first time since May 5, according to the betting odds at Betfair.
There are two key races in swing states likely influencing the overall odds, and Trump is favored to win.