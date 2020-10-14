Publicly traded companies own 601,000 Bitcoins, gain $500 million

Publicly traded firms have now invested about $7 billion in the world’s most popular crypto.

Statistics, compiled by Bitcoin Treasuries show more than 601,000 BTC is held by companies listed on the Nasdaq, Australian Securities Exchange, Toronto Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange, OTC Markets Group, Canadian Securities Exchange.

The 15 publicly traded companies with BTC treasuries have also gained $500 million since their respective time investing in Bitcoin.

The number one holder of this valuable crypto is Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust, which has a BTC treasury worth about $5.17 billion. CoinShares comes a distant second holding more than $802 million in BTC.

Michael Saylor, the company’s Chief Executive, disclosed why his company chose Bitcoin as a multigenerational investment.

“I considered investing our treasury in fiat, bonds, stocks, swaps, index funds, options, real estate, commodities, precious metals, art, & intangibles before settling on Bitcoin. It seems like the ideal long-duration asset – I don’t understand why anyone would want to trade it,” Saylor said.

In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Ekene Ojieh, Head of Public Relations and Corporate Strategy at Buffalo Chase, a crypto analytic firm, gave vital insights on why BTC seems to be the next safe-haven asset. She said, “In the past few weeks, gold saw a new all-time high of $2034 which is about 42.6% in the last decade.”

She further said;

Bitcoin has gained about 8.9 million percentages over the last decade. Security and scarcity are the topmost reasons why traders have trust in safe-haven assets like gold and bitcoin.

Bitcoin would outperform gold in a foreseeable future because it’s easily accessible for anyone with internet and of course a more profitable asset than gold.

She spoke about the initial skepticism that traditional banks and global financial regulators had on bitcoin, which looks to be changing now