PZ incur N1 billion in exchange rate loss
The company made a loss of N212.35 million in Q1 20/21, driven by a foreign exchange loss of 1.052 billion.
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has disclosed in its Q1 2020/2021 financial statement that the company suffered a foreign exchange loss of N1.052 billion, prompted by the fall in the value of Naira against the US Dollar.
The foreign exchange loss of N1.052 billion the company incurred is 1548.5% higher than the N63.83 million the company incurred the same period last year.
This eventually triggered a Loss After Tax of N212.36 million, as the Operating profit of N755.44 million was completely erased.
Exchange loss is caused by a change in the exchange rate used, and with the fall in the value of Naira against the US Dollar this year, the company earnings were exposed to the financial risks from the fall in the international value of the local currency.
Highlights
- Revenue increased by 18.3%
- Cost of sales increased by 5.5%
- Gross profit increased by 80.2%
- Operating profit increased by 173.7%
- Foreign exchange loss increased by 1548.5%
- Loss after taxation decreased by 80.6%
It is important to note that the loss PZ incurred in the period under review, is 80.6% lower than the loss it reported in the corresponding period last year. This is a result of the 18.3% increase in revenue, which was driven by the increase in sales from the core business of the group.
The major drive in demand which led to the increase in PZ Cussons’ revenue, came from the continued closure of Nigeria’s land borders since August 2019. This development helped to unlock markets for the company’s products, which was once lost and proliferated by smuggled products.
However, the market demand that Nigeria’s border closure opened up, created the necessary shift that compensated for the weak consumer spending, spiked by the low disposable incomes and the COVID-19 impact on household income.
Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc suffers 2.21% drop in Q3 revenues
Q3 2020 financial statement, the bank experienced a plunge in revenue in the period under review.
The revenue of Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc plunged by 2.21%, from N326.2 million in Q3 2019 to N319.0 million in Q3 2020; while its Profit after Tax surged by 42.98% to N117.24 million in Q3 2020 in the period under review, according to its Q3 2020 financial statement.
Further analysis of the results indicate that the decline in revenue is due to a 6.9% decrease in Interest and similar income, as well as a 25.8% net fees and commission income. This is understandable considering that companies have recorded decreased revenues, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected the income of both individuals and businesses worldwide.
The reported Profit before Tax grew by 41.98% to N122.2 million from N83.9 million in the period under review. This can be attributed to an increase in other operating income, which increased by 82.67% to N45.28 million in the same period. This also moderated the negative effects of the deficit recorded on Interest and similar income, and Net fees and commission income on the total revenues.
Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc was incorporated on 28th, January 2002, as Infinity Trust Savings & Loans Limited. However, it commenced business operations in Abuja, in 2003. As part of its strategic turn-around, the bank was converted to a Public Limited Liability Company on 25th, January 2013, and had to change its name to Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc.
In 2014, it became a National Mortgage Bank. Currently, the bank has equity shareholding in the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC).
Following the conversion of the company to a Public Limited Liability Company on 25th January 2013, the company’s shares were listed on the floor of the NSE on 11th December 2013. The shares currently trade at N1.36 per unit. The highest price for a unit of share in 52 weeks is N1.52 and the lowest is N1.26.
A total of 20,247 units were sold in the last seven days trades. Shares outstanding is 4,170,455,720 units and its market capitalization as at close of business on Monday, 5th October 2020 stood at N5.67 billion.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the company surged by 30.28% in Q3 2020 from 7.86 kobo in Q3 2019 to 10.24 kobo in the period under consideration. A 42.98% increase in distributable profits made this possible.
Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc was recently on-boarded as a participating Financial Institution by the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN). This on-boarding enabled the company to access about N2.7 billion to lend its customers as mortgages.
Commenting on the development, the MD/CEO of the company, Mr. Olabanjo Obaleye said the partnership is key, as it strengthens the company’s ability to offer different kinds of loan products to individuals and MSMEs that constitute more than 90% of enterprises in the country.
The MD/CEO also admitted that the partnership with the DBN will further foster mortgage penetration in the country. “It will help us reach many more customers that are self-employed and those in the MSME space that want to purchase commercial properties like shop and offices. This will also improve financial inclusion for mortgage products. It will further broaden the mortgage penetration depth in the Nigerian market,” he said.
Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc operates in the same sub-sector as Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc – Mortgage Carriers, Brokers, its share price is N1.05. The highest price for a unit of share in 52 weeks was N1.05 and the lowest N1.00. A total of 15,047 units was sold in the last seven days trades. Shares outstanding is 6,461,538,462 units and its market capitalization is N6.78 billion.
PZ Cussons suffers a pre-tax loss of N7.984 billion in 2020
The decline in revenue is attributable to the fall in sales from the core segment of the group.
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, the dynamic consumer products group, has released its year-end audited financial report for the period ended 31 May 2020. The results revealed that the group suffered a pre-tax loss amounting to N7.984 billion.
According to the figures contained in the audited financial report, the group’s financial performance for the year is unimpressive when compared with the N1.942 billion pre-tax profit the company reported in 2019.
Highlights
- Revenue decreased by 9.879%
- Cost of sales increased by 1.984%
- Exchange loss increased by 112.899%
- Bottom line decreased by 511.066%
Facts behind the loss
A review of PZ audited annual financial report revealed that the decline in revenue which spiked the pre-tax loss of N7.984 billion came from the 17.5% fall in the sale of Home and Personal Care Products, which is the core business segment of the group.
However, in the light of the figures contained in the reports, Nairametrics was able to uncover that the sales of the company’s products, which include products such as Morning Fresh, Zip, Canoe, Premier, Joy, Stella, Venus, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Carex, Robb etc., declined in 2020, compared to the sales from this segment in the corresponding period of 2019.
On the flip side, revenue from the sales of Durable Electrical appliances increased from N27.136 billion in 2019 to N28.053 billion in 2020.
Other downward pressures on profitability
The group’s prospect for profitability for the financial year 2020 was eroded by Selling and distribution expenses of N10.214 billion, and Administrative expenses of N5.477 billion. However, these expenses completely eroded the Gross Profit of N8.622 billion to the tune of N7.069 billion operating loss.
However, the N7.069 billion operating loss was compounded by an Exchange loss of N945.86 million, and an interest cost of N454.234 million, this drove the group’s pre-tax loss to the tune of N7.984 billion.
Key issues facing the group
Apart from the pressures from competitors which has led to the commoditization of some of the products in the core business segment of the group, the group’s activities are exposed to the financial risks from the fall in the international value of naira “the exchange rates”.
However, PZ manages foreign exchange forward contracts but it is primarily exposed to the US dollar as a 15% decrease in the value of Naira would lead to a decrease in profitability and the total equity of PZ Cussons.
SAHCO suffers 92% decline in profit, as travel restrictions bite harder
Analysis of the company’s results indicates that revenues dipped as a result of COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO), reported revenues of N3.1 billion in the second quarter of 2020 compared with N3.5 billion in the same period in 2019. This represents an 11.9% decrease relative to the same period last year.
SAHCO Plc, formerly known as Skypower Aviation Handling Company Plc, prior to its privatization, is 100% owned by the Sifax Group, and incorporated as an Aviation Ground Handling Service Provider under the Nigerian Company & Allied Matters Act of 1990. SAHCO Plc’s duties involve all the actions that take place from the time an aircraft touches down on the tarmac, to the time it is airborne. The company also ensures that the right assignment is carried out in an efficient, speedy, and safe manner, deploying the right tools.
A careful analysis of the latest results of the company indicates that revenues dipped as a result of COVID-19 travel restrictions. Travel restrictions affected SAHCO Plc’s operations, but an increase in revenues from domestic and foreign cargo handling gave the company a lifeline amidst business uncertainties.
SAHCO Plc has 10 revenue-generating segments: foreign handling, domestic handling, cargo handling – export, DCS/PAX handling, cargo handling – domestic, equipment rental, investment property, pilgrimage, haulage/crew bus services, and airport security services. Revenues from eight of these segments declined in Q2 2020, compared with the same period last year; however, revenues from cargo handling increased.
Revenues from cargo handling – income increased by 16.04% to N2.2 billion in the current period, compared with N1.9 billion in the same period last year. Revenues from cargo handling – export increased by 8.26% to N146.7 million in the period under review, relative to N135.5 million in the same period last year.
It is expected that performance would improve, following the lifting of foreign travel restrictions on the 5th of September 2020. However, things may not transform sooner, as there are one or two challenges facing the sector. For example, although travel restrictions have been lifted, the conditions passengers have to meet before travel, may be overwhelming for some people to go through; thus, the number of travelers is not expected to peak yet.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the company declined by 92.11% in Q2 2020, from 12.67 kobo to 1 kobo, compared with the same period last year. The decline in distributable profit by 93.34% to N11.42 million in Q2 2020, relative to N171.50 million in Q2 2019, contributed to this decline.
SAHCO Plc’s shares were listed on the floor of the NSE on April 26th, 2019. The shares currently trade at N2.93 per unit. The highest price for a unit of share in 52 weeks was N4.19 and the lowest N1.42. A total of 20,391 units was sold in the last seven days trades. Shares outstanding is 1,353,580,000 units and its market capitalisation is N3,965,989,400 billion.
Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO), operates in the same sub-sector as SAHCO Plc – transport-related Services. NAHCO Plc’s share price is N2. The highest price for a unit of share in 52 weeks was N3.01 and the lowest is N1.90. A total of 8,162,828 units was sold in the last seven days trades. Shares outstanding is 1,624,218,750 units, and its market capitalisation is N3,248,437,500 billion.
With the surge in cargo revenues, SAHCO Plc recently received delivery of new Ground Support Equipment (GSE). This is expected to improve its ground power operations, in terms of cargo and passenger loading operations, as well as aircraft mobility. The newly acquired fleet of equipment consisted of 50 Cargo pallet dollies, 45 container dollies, 3 passengers step loaders, and 50 baggage tag machines. The company also recently introduced a branded Ankara uniform for its frontline operating staff. The MD of the company, Mr. Basil Agboarumi, noted that the reasoning behind the branded uniform is to showcase the Nigerian culture to the world.