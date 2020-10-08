Commodities
Gold traders under pressure, as it drops below $1,900
Gold futures prices edged down 0.17% at $1,887/ounce at the time this report was drafted.
Gold price drifted lower on Thursday at Asia’s trading session with renewed hopes for more U.S. stimulus deal leading, gold traders to retreat from buying more of the precious metal.
Unsurprisingly, global stocks led by Asian stocks printed higher.
Quick Fact: It should be noted that the precious metal typically moves in the opposite direction from global stock markets, especially the American and European stock markets.
- Humans are emotionally and physically drawn to gold. It provides a significant store of value.
- Global Investors buy gold mainly to hedge against inflation.
The US President in a tweet seen by Nairametrics directed Congress to pass money for airlines, small businesses, and stimulus checks of $1,200 for individuals, after pausing talks with the opposition party over the latest stimulus deal.
However, the chances of even the present mini-stimulus package seeing the light of day at U.S capitol before the U.S Presidential election seems dim with U.S fiscal officials downplaying the possibility, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi hitting back at President Trump for halting the talks on a more detailed stimulus deal
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi gave key insights on why the precious metal seems to be out of favor in the near term by saying; “The yellow metal seems to be falling out of favor again and maybe getting dissuaded by the rise in US yields and the lack of follow-through on US dollar selling, particularly against the Euro.
“I still think bullion finds its short-term legs as there should be enough volatility from the election, particularly from retail investors to aid gold. Also, a stimulus package is not permanently off the table. On the margin, this will be gold supportive and there should be good demand towards the 100-day moving average around $1958.”
The U.S treasury yields are becoming attractive to taper the precious metal bulls’ run.
Zamfara establishes its first gold reserve
The Governor disclosed that the gold was entirely mined and refined by local artisanal miners in the state.
Zamfara State Government has established the first of its kind gold reserve in Nigeria, starting with 31 kg of processed gold, that will be deposited in a bank.
The Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle disclosed that the gold was entirely mined and refined by local artisanal miners in the state.
Commenting on the motive behind the project and its prospects, Matawalle revealed that the decision to undertake and fully establish the project is driven by economic and social considerations that the project will have on the indigenes in the state and country at large, both at present and in the future.
“My administration will subsequently continue to buy gold from our local miners so as to gradually improve the reserve.
“Even though our state, like other states of the Federation, is grappling with competing demands from the public, the resources at our disposal are meagre. We feel it is of utmost significance to invest in the future of our people.
“The establishment of the gold reserve, therefore, is part of the relentless efforts by my administration to diversify the state’s economy by exploring all potentials of the state, and maximally utilizing them for the benefit of both the present and future generations.”
In the opinion of the governor, the reserve had a relatively better Returns on Investment (ROI) when compared to financial equities such as Stocks. He emphasized the need to diversify the economy, citing the recent collapse of the oil market as justification to diversify into the Solid minerals sector.
Why it matters
Given the present FG’s drive to diversify the economy, this development is a welcome idea and in line with the goal. It has great potential for increased employment generation, higher IGR, savings of hard-earned forex, and other spillover effects on the economy.
Gold prices post losses, U.S stimulus deal kept on hold
The precious metal retreated immensely from the two-week high that it finished with some days ago.
Gold traders got the shock of their lives yesterday after President Trump suspended the U.S stimulus deal with the Democrats. The precious metal retreated immensely from the two-week high that it finished with some days ago.
At the time this report was written, gold futures prices were trading at around $1887.20/ounce losing over 1%.
President Trump disclosed via his Twitter handle on Tuesday:
“Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bail out poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith.
“I am rejecting their request and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business.”
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, spoke on the prevailing news distorting the mind of gold traders. He said:
“President Trump pulled the stimulus rug from under the market with predictable results getting expressed in the gold market.
“Gold was already selling off after ECB President Lagarde’s dovish comments started to water down the EURUSD bullish run.
“Still, President Trump applied the salt in the gold investor’s wounds when he pinpricked the stimulus balloon that had been floating the gold market length.”
Clearly, the President is looking to turn the tables, and take back control of the election narrative by putting the ball back in the Democrats’ court with his standalone $1,200 stimulus check suggestion via Twitter.
Crude oil prices hold gains, as President Trump returns to work
Crude oil prices held to gains after U.S. President, Trump resumed the White House from the hospital.
Crude oil prices held to gains after U.S. Trump resumed to the White House from Walter Reed hospital. The initial worries were the POTUS being admitted for COVID-19, coupled with a pending storm waiting to hit the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
What we know: At the time this report was drafted, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 0.31% to trade at $39.33 a barrel, and Brent crude prices were up by 0.4%, to trade at $41.46 a barrel.
Prices fell sharply last Friday when President Trump, leader of the free world went into the hospital; then climbed more than 5% on Monday, after he said he would return to the White House, and as hopes grew that a deal could be agreed for a U.S. economic stimulus package, to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Why crude oil prices are holding on to its gains: A positive macro on President Trump’s health, has reassured oil traders that all looks well. President Trump under his belt has made the world’s biggest economy, the largest producer of crude oil, and also maintained its lead as the leading producer of natural gas.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a written note to Nairametrics, spoke on other vital fundamentals disrupting the black fossil market;
“Oil prices rallied in line with broader markets while surging the most since May. The rip higher was primarily driven by optimism that fiscal relief is on the way and will provide the desperately despondent oil market with a much-needed fiscal put through to boost energy demand.
“The US stimulus continues to fend off the oil markets bears, but the fiscal impulse has also lessened the virus’s fear, offsetting the negative news around tightening social mobility measures.”
Elsewhere, a strike in Norway will remove 300,000 barrels of oil from the global supply, thereby keeping crude oil prices relatively stable in the near term.