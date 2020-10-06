Market Views
Best performing global financial assets in the last 7 days
Here’s an insight into the top-performing financial assets around the world.
Investment performance helps individuals to understand if their specific financial assets are performing or underperforming. It also provides the needed insight to help an investor modify or maintain his/her strategies
Methodology: Nairametrics, with the help of other leading financial data providers, through their price assessments performance in percentage terms, ranked the financial assets at specific categories.
The objective is to give the needed insight of top-performing financial assets around the world, and should not be seen as a piece of investment advice or guide, as Nairametrics advises one to seek the services of a certified financial advisor for such services.
For Commodities, U.S stocks, Currencies, and Cryptos, the most recent weekly performance was used.
In the case of Nigerian stocks, Nairametrics used the previous week’s top gainers for easier clarity.
Readers should also note that the historical performances of these financial assets do not guarantee future performance.
Top 5 gainers in the Commodity market in the last 7 days
- US Wheat 6.03%
- US Soybean Meal 6.02%
- US Sugar 4.77%
- Oats 4.43%
- US Corn 4.21%
Source: Investing.com
Top 5 gainers in the Nigerian bourse last week
- Total Nigeria Plc. 21.00%
- Oando Plc 12.81%
- Sterling Bank Plc. 10.34%
- Champion Brew. Plc. 9.88%
- Ikeja Hotel Plc 9.78%
Source: Nigerian Stock Exchange
Top 5 gainers in the Crypto market in the last 7 days
- Celsius Network 46.6%
- Zilliqa 34.5%
- Ampleforth 25.2%
- Monero 18.0%
- Zcash 17.9%
Source: Coingecko
Top 5 gainers in the Currency market in the last 7 days
- CAD/JPY 1.01%
- GBP/USD 0.98%
- GBP/JPY 0.96%
- NZD/USD 0.0.90%
- NZD/JPY 0.89%
Source: Investing.com
Top 5 U.S Stocks in the last 7 days
- American Express 6.28%
- Boeing 4.65%
- UnitedHealth 4.60%
- Dow 4.32%
- Travelers 3.07%
Source: Investing.com
Disclaimer: Nairametrics would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time.
All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes.
Therefore, Nairametrics doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading loss you might incur as a result of using this data.
Nigerian financial analysts reveal their favorite U.S Stocks
Financial analysts and experts discuss with Nairametrics their favourite US-based stocks to invest in.
U.S. stocks recently closed out a second consecutive quarter with recorded gains, and still looks set for more upsides amid President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, and exploding COVID-19 caseloads globally.
The Nasdaq composite index rose 11% in Q3 2020, and registered its biggest two-quarter increase since 2000.
The U.S stocks post gains in Q3 2020, amid growing geopolitical uncertainty, and were up by 7.6% in Q3 2020.
Their impressive run is largely attributed to mind-blowing turnovers, low debt profiles and high-profit margins, often exhibited by these fast-growing equities in spite of the COVID-19 onslaught.
Most of these U.S Stocks also have engaging success stories of young entrepreneurs like Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Tesla’s Elon Musk, Google’s Larry Page, and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg. There are also trusted and stable global blue-chip names like JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Well Fargo, AT&T, General Motors, Amazon.com and Pepsi, attracting millennials and many global stock traders from diverse locations, making it the biggest equity market in the world.
Nairametrics interviewed financial analysts asking for their opinions on what US-based stocks they will invest in. Their responses were as insightful, as they were diverse, ranging from leading U.S tech brands to global consumer brands.
Thelma Ugonna Ohiri-Anyanwu, CFA, Banker
“My favorite US stock would be the Apple Inc. stock, I love the stock because the company has good corporate governance, strong fundamentals, creative products; hence, future earnings is guaranteed and has potential for long term growth.”
Silas Ozoya, Managing Partner/CEO, SUBA CAPITAL
“Investing in Stock abroad is an interesting way to hedge your portfolio against inflation in Nigeria, especially since returns in the portfolio would be dollar-denominated. My picks on the top 100 stocks in the USA would be Apple, Amazon, and Google for the technology industry, because of how fast they are adapting to global change especially in the pandemic. Pfizer, P&G, as well as Walmart would follow next, because they’re essential needs companies. So, they would be around for the long haul no matter how bad things get. Finally, for the financial sector; JP Morgan Chase, and Goldman Sachs, simply because they’ve been around long enough to survive major recessions and economic down turns, like the 9/11 triggered economic issues, as well as the 2008 recession. Financial institutions like them that have showed stability are worthy of having my money as an investor.”
Lase Ashenuga. Financial Advisor
“September was a volatile month for stocks, amidst renewed fears about the spread of the coronavirus and political uncertainties. Investors can expect more of the volatility this month, but it’s advisable to always be in the market. My top three will be Costco wholesale, for being steady month in month in the bulk discount retail sector; Microsoft, due to the essential part of technology/software in the market; Nike, for having doubled in share price since the 52-week low of $60 a share during the pandemic, and looking good into 2021. The fundamentals of Nautilus (a fitness company), which isn’t a blue-chip company like my previous picks, and also Chewy (deals in online pet supplies) look good too, due to people being stuck more indoors. Their Q3 performances have been impressive, and look to be on the rise in Q4, but I will advise them both for higher risk tolerant investors.”
Harrison Glory Chinyere Investment Analyst/ Client Service Executive AIICO CAPITAL LTD.
“Technology Companies like, Amazon, Facebook, Google, Apple, and Netflix have their hands in seemingly everything, and have the potential to disrupt an economy. Amazon dominates online retail, which tunes to about half of all U.S e-commerce, think about the estimates that over 100million Americans are currently paying $119/year price tag to be Amazon Prime members? Google is no less impressive, that it’s search engine might be better termed ‘money engine’; So, Google is also involved in everything, which is why it has 90% market share worldwide. Their large market capitalizations, reflect the fact that the market is aware of this. Investors are generally better off sticking to well-known large cap stocks with strong brand recognition, as they start off on their investment journey.”
Taiwo Megbope, Head of Equity Research, Co-founder of Investor Hangout
“I am a Value investor at heart. I prefer the safety and stability they provide. I have a few models I use when trying to identify value stocks. The most consistent are; Return on Capital Employed free Cash Flow Yield Price to Earnings Ratio and Dividend Yield. After screening this list out, I ensure they also have the right technical properties as well. My favorite technical screeners include, Average daily volume traded greater than 1mil units. Based on these conditions, these are my US Stocks to watch; Hp Inc, Philip Morris International, Applied Materials Inc, Intel Corp, Western Union Co. Ebay Inc Merck & Co, In Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Seagate Technology Plc, Oracle Corp, Verizon Communications & R Block Inc.”
It’s unsurprising to see Financial Analysts choosing different variants of U.S stocks, with most of them being household names, having wider economic leverage, and also used by most people in enhancing their work productivity.
Such bias has made global investors push U.S Stocks to impressive gains for its second consecutive quarter.
Why buying Bitcoin now is not a bad idea
If you are still considering buying Bitcoins, now might actually be a good time to do so.
The world’s flagship crypto, bitcoin, is presently trading at around $10,602.28 with a daily trading volume of $15 billion; it has recorded gains of about 0.6% in the last 24 hours.
As investors and traders ponder if increasing their stakes on the world’s most popular crypto seems ideal now, in an ever-changing geopolitical world, Nairametrics decided to weigh in on some key fundamentals showing Bitcoin looks like a bargain.
It should be noted that BTC has a circulating supply of 19 million coins and a max supply of 21 million coins meaning there are about 2million left to be mined.
Taking into account that about 4 million Bitcoins have been lost forever as a result of BTCs owners dying, and their next of kin not having access to such cryptos, it is fair to say there are only about 15million BTC presently in circulation to cater for over 7 billion people fighting to have a stake in Bitcoins, meaning that as BTC becomes scarce and more popular it becomes a matter of time, that the crypto asset valuation will hit the roof.
- As the general economic law states when demand is high and supply is limited prices of such product will usually go up.
- Bitcoin has established a robust support level at $10,000, defended on several occasions throughout September.
It should also be noted in the past few years Bitcoin holders are refusing to sell, and instead, use it for wealth preservation as recent data from Glassnode buttress such bias,
Percent of #Bitcoin supply that hasn't moved in…
1+ years: 63.3% (11.7 million $BTC)
2+ years: 44.5% (8.2 million $BTC)
3+ years: 31.4% (5.8 million $BTC)
Chart: https://t.co/tYWoenGlPi pic.twitter.com/G3NZMR8U7K
— glassnode (@glassnode) September 29, 2020
Percent of #Bitcoin supply that hasn’t moved in…
- 1+ years: 63.3% (11.7 million $BTC)
- 2+ years: 44.5% (8.2 million $BTC)
- 3+ years: 31.4% (5.8 million $BTC)
Another strong fundamental increasing the odds on the world’s most popular crypto is it’s almost impossible to forge and has strong durability characteristics. Thanks to its ever-complex designed decentralized blockchain network, it will take you more than a supercomputer to make such an attempt, and also, you have to confuse all players in the blockchain network, in accepting such forged digital coin.
Also, bitcoin can’t be destroyed and is not in any way susceptible to these physical harms, the way like fiat currencies which can perish under fire, flooding, and adverse weather conditions.
Finally, it is important to note that as global financial regulators begin implementing their regulatory framework, supporting cryptos like Bitcoin, it becomes a matter of months for global commercial banks, and multinationals to increase their buying pressures on Bitcoin, the present price surely looks like a discount, when considering those variables.
Although notable institutions like Grayscale investments, Microstrategy have jumped early enough in catching a bite of BTCs and it seems to be paying them off big time now.
TOTAL, GTBank lead Nigerian Stocks up, investors gain a whopping N350 billion W/W
Fifteen (15) equities depreciated in price, lower than twenty-eight (28) equities in the previous week.
The Nigerian stock market opened for four trading days this week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Thursday 1st October 2020 a Public Holiday.
The All-Share Index appreciated by 2.53% while Market Capitalization appreciated by 2.55% to close the week at 26,985.77 and N14.105 trillion respectively.
- Investors gained a whopping N350.12bn.
- A total turnover of 1.532 billion shares worth N16.901 billion in 17,882 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.567 billion shares valued atN20.559 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,396 deals.
- The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.292 billion shares valued at N10.562 billion traded in 10,046 deals; thus contributing 84.29% and 62.49% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- The Conglomerates Industry followed with 62.395 million shares worth N89.205 million in 453 deals. The third place was the Industrial Goods industry, with a turnover of 55.168 million shares worth N2.976 billion in 1,752 deals.
- Trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 815.646 million shares worth N7.311 billion in 4,461 deals, contributing 53.22% and 43.26% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- Thirty-six (36) equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than thirty-five (35) equities in the previous week.
Fifteen (15) equities depreciated in price, lower than twenty-eight (28) equities in the previous week, while one hundred and twelve (112) equities remained unchanged, higher than one hundred (100) equities recorded in the previous week.
Top gainers
- TOTAL NIGERIA PLC. up 21.00% to close N96.80
- OANDO PLC up 12.81% to close N2.29
- STERLING BANK PLC. up 10.34% to close N1.28
- CHAMPION BREW. PLC. up 9.88% to close N0.89
- IKEJA HOTEL PLC up 9.78% to close N1.01
- AIICO INSURANCE PLC. up 9.72% to close N0.79
- ETERNA PLC. up 9.60% to close N2.74
- CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC up 8.82% to close N0.37
- INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC. up 8.33% to close N3.90
- GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC. up 7.41% to close N29.00
Top losers
- CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC down 15.49% to close N0.60
- UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC. down 12.68% to close N1.24
- E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC down 9.96% to close N2.35
- UACN PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC down 8.00% to close N0.92
- NIGERIAN BREW. PLC. down 6.76% to close N49.00
- LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC.down 6.67% to close N0.56
- LEARN AFRICA PLC down 6.14% to close N1.07
- TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC. down 6.10% to close N0.77
- P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC. down 5.88% to close N4.00
- MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC. down 5.54% to close N2.90
Outlook
- Nigerian bourse traded positive throughout the past week amid high sell-offs in global stocks as the most powerful political leader tested positive to the COVID-19 virus.
- Significant buying pressures were noticed around blue-chip stocks like Total, MTN Nigeria, GTBank, and Dangote cement railed the Nigerian bourse to an all-perfect, bullish trading run.
- The odds seem to be with the Nigerian Stock Market as a recent report showed Fitch Ratings have revised the Outlook on Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative and affirmed the IDR at ‘B’.
- The report also projected Brent oil prices to average USD41/barrel in 2020, USD45/barrel in 2021, and USD50/barrel in 2022.
- In addition, the report expects Nigeria’s oil production volume to average 1.93mbpd in 2020, 1.87mbpd in 2021, and 2mbpd in 2022, all things being equal.
- Nairametrics however envisages cautious buying, as market indicators tilt towards an overbought bias.