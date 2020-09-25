Nigerian Stocks fire up on all cylinders, investors gain N173.62 billion

U.S tech Stocks gained higher as leading tech brands stocks that include Apple and Microsoft witnessed buying pressures significantly.

Apple and Microsoft shares rose 1% and 1.3%, respectively, to lead tech higher. Alphabet shares gained nearly 1% and Amazon advanced 0.7%. Netflix was up 0.5% and Facebook advanced 0.2%.

Explore the Nairametrics Research Website for Economic and Financial Data

The Dow Jones gained 0.2%, to settle at 26,815.44. At its session low, the Dow was down 226 points. The S&P 500 rallied up by 0.3% to 3,246.59 and the Nasdaq composite advanced 0.4% to 10,672.27.

The bullish run, however, was kept in check, as first-time claims for state unemployment benefits totaled 870,000 for the week ended Sept. 19

READ:

While investors wait for the passage of the U.S stimulus package lingering at the U.S capitol, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp in a note to Nairametrics spoke on price movements in notable tech stocks, like Apple

READ:

“Before the street started to pick up on the more favorable stimulus overtones US equities had been climbing steadily since the open with Tech and pockets within Cyclicals/Value leading the way midday. Apple is again setting the tone for Tech. Defensives outperformed out of the gate, although the last leg up seems more Cyclical and Value-driven. Many folks think this market cannot run without Financials, so with Financials acting better and Tech finding support, one could easily make a case for a low-volume melt-up in the near term,” he said.

READ:

However, it’s critical to note that stock traders, global investors are having a tough time in September, with the major equity benchmarks falling momentarily as tech shares lose steam.