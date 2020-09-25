Paga Group relocates to the UK

Paga Group has redomiciled from Mauritius to the United Kingdom (UK). The group is the holding company for its operations in Nigeria, México, Ethiopia, and the UK.

This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer and founder, Paga, Tayo Oviosu on Friday.

The Paga Group has redomiciled to the UK 🇬🇧! The Paga Group is the holding company for our operations in all countries – Nigeria, México, Ethiopia, and the United Kingdom. Very excited about this move and look forward to working with @tradegovuk to promote trade with the UK! — Tayo Oviosu (@oviosu) September 25, 2020

Why it matters: The company took the decision due to bureaucratic challenges it faced last year.

He said, “The laws and courts of Mauritius are not very fast-moving, and the rules are difficult. I’ve had one court case that was eventually thrown out after a year.

“In the UK it would have been thrown out immediately, and the person would have had to pay us for our lawyer fees.

“Basically, not an easy place to do business. It is more painful than useful. I say stick to good ol’ America or UK or Netherlands or Luxemburg. Where you know there are professionals, and the legal system works.”

Oviosu said he is very excited about the move, looks forward to working with the UK government to promote trade with the UK.

The Paga Group has raised $34.7 million in funding so far, according to Crunchbase.