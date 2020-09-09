Business
3 bank directors resign from NESG in protest to CBN immunity letter
No fewer than 3 directors of the NESG resigned following a spat between the group and the CBN.
Nairametrics can authoritatively confirm that some members of the board of directors of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) have voluntarily resigned from their position.
Their resignation appears to be related to the recent spat between the NESG and the CBN following a controversial press release that purportedly claimed Godwin Emefiele was seeking immunity. The report also attacked the recent macroeconomic policies approach of the CBN in ensuring economic stability.
READ: CBN reviews minimum interest rates on savings deposit to 1.25%
Back Story: Nairametrics earlier reported the CBN’s reaction to wide-ranging claims made against it by the NESG which suggested that section 51 of a proposed Banking and Other Financial Institution (BOFIA) Bill sought immunity for the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.
The official press statement released by the CBN aimed at allaying some of the fears raised by the group which majorly bothered on its policy trust and issues such as its agricultural borrowing programme, immunity clause among others. The CBN, while admitting to taking extraordinary measures in order to stabilize the economy, fact-checked the issues raised by NESG.
READ: Forex crisis: Those patronizing parallel market will lose money – CBN Governor
However, the much-publicized and controversial attack on the apex bank did not go down well with some of the directors, who are upset that they were not carried along before the press release was issued. This is according to information provided to Nairametrics by a reliable source with knowledge of the resignations. Nairametrics reliable gathers that as a response of disapproval to the criticisms of the CBN, at least three bank directors namely – Kennedy Uzoka, the Group Managing Director of UBA Plc; Adesola Adeduntan, Managing Director of First Bank and Abubakar Suleiman, Managing Director of Sterling Bank Plc abruptly tendered their resignations on Wednesday.
We further gathered that the group’s last statement on Tuesday with the caption ‘Matters of Urgent Attention’, which did not have the approval of members of the Board, is what appears to have irritated most of the members and causing the disaffection amongst them. The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) is a non-profit, non-partisan private sector organization with a mandate to promote and champion the reform of the Nigerian economy into an open, private sector-led globally competitive economy.
Business
NESG’s allegations, malicious attempt to tarnish the economic recovery program- CBN
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has reacted to the allegations levied against it by the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) describing it a “malicious attempt by the group to tarnish the economic recovery program of the apex bank.”
The CBN, while admitting to taking extraordinary measures in order to stabilize the economy, fact-checked the issues raised by NESG.
Contrary to NESG’s allegation that the recipients of intervention funds did not go through required processes, the apex bank insisted that the beneficiaries went through an expansive process of Participating Financial Institution (PFI), and additional assessments by the CBN before disbursements.
READ: What you need to know as banks rebrand CBN intervention funds to woo borrowers
On FX, it explained that the CBN operates two windows: wholesale and retail.
It stated, “In wholesale, Banks are allocated FOREX weekly, which they allocate to their customers, reflecting customer size and distributive efficiency and that the CBN does not know the final buyers of this FX.
“In Retail, the banks scrutinize and submit a detailed list of applicants who are then allocated FX based on availability.”
The group had earlier raised concerns over some of the measures taken by CBN to support the stability of our financial system and enable faster economic recovery.
READ: CBN bars Payment Service Banks from accepting forex deposits
Backstory: The contended article titled, “Matters of Urgent Attention” signed by the CEO, NESG, Laoye Jaiyeola, pinpointed critical issues that should be urgently addressed.
- The inappropriate policy clarity with which the CBN has conducted the foreign exchange transactions, loan disbursements (intervention funds), and price-fixing
- The immunity conferred on CBN officials via the ‘repealed and re-enacted’ Bank and Other Financial Institutions (BOFAI) Act 2020 recently passed by both houses of the National Assembly
- Rate distortions caused by some distortions in the liquidity and interest rate management of our financial system
Meanwhile, in a strong response, the apex bank started by rationalizing the dire impact of the pandemic on the state of the economy, “…the imposed lockdown measures resulted in depressed economic activity in the first half of the year,” noting that except for China and Vietnam, “advanced, emerging, and frontier market economies all experienced significant negative growth in H1 2020, and some are currently in recession.”
READ: BDC operators reveal the major challenge with resumed sales of forex by CBN
Call to Action
The NESG urged the Federal Government to re-open the borders given its negative impact on trade and employment and ratify the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), so Nigeria can move to full membership status and take its rightful place in subsequent negotiation rounds.
Also, an economist, Mr. Nonso Obikili, via his Twitter handle knocked the CBN stating, “on various intervention programs, in the last decade @cenbank has not published one proper academic style research on the impact of its various interventionist programs. No actual data either. The best way to demonstrate impact is with research and not press releases.”
READ: With nowhere to invest, Nigerians keep N36 trillion in banks and low yielding assets
The CBN, however, expressed disappointment at NESG’s recommendation, noting that it is not against border reopening but that the real reasons for the border closure which includes the smuggling of fake drugs, arms, and other goods; creating a viable market for the produce of our local farmers, must not be forgotten.
To read the press statement in full, click HERE
Business
FG demands $1.1 billion advance settlement from Eni, Shell in Malabu corruption case
The government of Nigeria has requested advance payment for damages in the Malabu oil scandal.
The Federal Government, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, asked a court in Milan to order Royal Dutch Shell and Eni to pay the sum of $1.092 billion as an immediate advance payment for damages in the Malabu oil scandal, one of the oil industry’s biggest-ever corruption scandals.
During the hearing into the corruption allegation linked to the acquisition of the OPL 245 offshore field by Eni and Shell, lawyer to the Federal Government, asked for advance payment ahead of a more comprehensive damages package to be decided by the court at a later date.
READ: Here’s why Total is selling its 12.5% stake in Nigerian oil block
The case involves the 2011 acquisition of oil block prospecting license by Eni and Shell, following the payment of $1.3 billion to the Nigerian government for the OPL 245 offshore field. However, it was alleged that about $1.1 billion of that amount ended up in the account of Malabu Oil and Gas, which was owned by a former Petroleum Minister, Dan Etete, and was used to pay political bribes.
The prosecutors also alleged that Dan Etete, apart from the politicians, paid some middlemen and then half of it to himself.
READ: Here’s why Total is selling its 12.5% stake in Nigerian oil block
Shell says that the 2011 agreement was a settlement of long-standing litigation following the previous allocation of the oil block by the Federal Government to Shell and Malabo.
It can be recalled that in July, prosecutors asked that the Chief Executive Officer of Eni. Claudio Descalzi be jailed and also for Eni and Shell to be fined together with some of their former and present executives.
READ: Court adjourns trial of Shell, Eni officials over bribery allegation in Nigeria
In addition, the prosecutors also requested for the confiscation of the sum of $1.092 billion from all the defendants in the case, an amount which is the equivalent of the bribes that was alleged to have been paid out.
The lawyer representing Nigeria, Lucio Lucia, on Wednesday, joined in requesting for the seizure of that amount.
Business
Nigeria Immigration automates & integrates its Stolen and Lost Travel Documents database with INTERPOL
Nigeria becomes the first African country to fully automate its SLTD database with the IPDG.
The Nigeria Immigration Service became the first African service to launch the automation and integration of its system for the monitoring of stolen and lost travel documents with the Interpol Global System (IPSG) in Lyon, France.
This was announced by the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede on Monday as the system went live, making Nigeria the 54th country in the world to achieve this feat and the first in Africa.
READ: Deportation Saga: Intels sues Immigration boss to court
Another Milestone Achieved!@nigimmigration recorded an unprecedented breakthrough by the automation & integration of its system for monitoring of Stolen & Lost Travel Documents with @INTERPOL_HQ Global System in Lyon, France. pic.twitter.com/aMuDqFgadW
— Ministry of Interior (@MinOfInteriorNG) September 8, 2020
The Immigration Service announced that it has uploaded 150,000 records of Stolen & Lost Travel Documents (SLTD) to the INTERPOL Global System (IPSG), with the support of the Interpol, United State National Central Bureau (USNCB), International Organization of Migration (IOM) and the National Central Bureau (NCB) of the Nigerian Police Force.
The CIG also announced that this would help Nigeria’s fight against identity fraud and urged Nigerians not to use falsified documents, invalidated or formerly declared lost or stolen documents to attempt crossing the borders to any of the 194 member Interpol countries.
Download the Nairametrics News App
The Immigration Service said Nigerians in recent times have been intercepted in some airports for using passports which have already been declared lost or stolen. The CIG urged Nigerians to ensure that they use their true identities while applying as the war against identity fraud has become global and highly automated.