Finding Balance: GTB’s impeccable gains versus its notable losses
Bank’s strategy of increasing gains while seeking out ways to decrease its losses is on a true course to growth.
Guarantee Trust Bank Plc (GTBank), over the past few years, has taken the Nigerian banking industry by storm, particularly through the foresight and strategic actions of its management.
The bank has, over time, tactically built its operations and expanded its market share, earning its spot as one of the credible names in the Nigerian banking space.
Faced with challenges like increase in the loan-to-deposits ratio (LDR) instituted by the CBN, and the COVID-19 pandemic that got companies in the financial sector thinking of new ways to survive, GTB may have found its way out.
Overview of its half-year results
Net interest income increased by 9.7% to N127.6 billion in H1 2020, compared with N116.4 billion in H1 2019. Its Profit before income tax stood at N109.7 billion in H1 2020, compared with the N115.8billion in the corresponding period in 2019 – a decrease of 5.2%.
Somewhere in-between the good and the not-so-good, the bank has been able to round off its earnings to a balanced output for H1 2020.
The good: Foreign Exchange gains
One of the best happenings to investors this year, is the extreme volatility of the forex market – among other currency and commodity plays. In H1 2020 period, the company’s financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, was up by 91.6% to N140.8 billion, when compared with N73.5 billion in H2 2019.
Interestingly, this was due to 129.2% increase in treasury bills from N56.9 billion in H1 2019 to N130.5 billion in H1 2020. Through forward foreign exchange contracts and currency swaps, they were able to increase derivative assets by 49% from N188.6 billion (notional contract amount) in H1 2019 to N280.9 billion in H1 2020.
Foreign exchange revaluation gain in the half-year period was significantly boosted, from N2.6 billion in H1 2019, it attained 723% growth to N21.9 billion H1 2020, and it was a major reason for the 28% increase in other income within the period under review. Deposits from customers were also higher by 18.5% to N3 trillion. While loans and advances to customers increased in line with the apex’s bank directive. This could be both a bad thing and a good thing, depending on the level of credit risk.
The not-so-good: Impairment losses, CBN’s penalties
Following CBN’s issuance mandating commercial banks to increase the percentage of customer deposits that were loaned to 65%, so as to effectively stimulate the economy, stringent penalties had been imposed on non-compliant banks by the apex bank.
Consequently, the company’s restricted deposits had increased to N1.054 trillion, owing to its limitations in full compliance. While its increased cash balance of 27.8% in the period under review, could signify that the worst of the challenge is over (particularly following the comparative reduction in cash in Q1 2020), a cursory look at the reason for the strengthened cash position, is the 75.7% increase in money market placements to N333.5 billion – another positive for the bank.
Loan impairment charges in the half-year period, increased by 209.7% from N2.1 billion to N6.8 billion, and this was as a result of increased provisions for expected credit losses on financial assets extended to its customers, no doubt as a result of the economic uncertainties, synonymous with the period under review.
Commenting on the half-year results, the CEO, Segun Agbaje, noted that; “Going forward, our focus is not just to survive this pandemic, but to thrive beyond it. That is why we are going ahead with our plans to re-imagine how we create value for all our stakeholders.
“We know that making financial services work for customers goes beyond banking, and in line with our long-term strategy, we will seek to create and drive innovative financial solutions that go beyond banking.”
The bank’s Return on Equity (ROE) of 26.8% is currently one of the best in the industry, and a testament to this promise. Its strategy of increasing gains by focusing on its strengths, while also seeking out ways to decrease its losses, is one that will set any organization on a true course for growth. GTBank is certainly on that path.
Flour Mills and its diverse challenges
Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc walked directly into the heat of the Covid-19 pandemic in its first quarter for its new financial year 2020/2021. As the Group Managing Director, Paul Gbededo, noted while speaking on the Q1 20/21 results, the first quarter of the financial year is ordinarily a very complex period for businesses. Hence, the additional headwinds of the Covid-19 pandemic was enough to disrupt the company’s operations. The challenges birthed by it is part of what has formed the series of strategies the company has put in place over the past months.
The flour and pasta maker earlier in April had sold N30 billion in a commercial paper as part of its measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on its business activities. More recently, just a few weeks ago, it had also revealed its plans to issue a bond within the next 2 months as part of a N70 billion ($184 million) programme towards refinancing its existing debt. Its Q1 financials results reveal a 160% growth in short term borrowings from N23.3 billion in the previous year to N60.8 billion in Q1 20/21. While the company has set out to reduce its reliance on short term sources of capital, the real challenge is not the increased debt but how much of the overall debt is merely as a result of the challenges in the foreign exchange market.
The nation’s leading integrated Food and Agro-allied Company has enjoyed increased demand for its products in recent time. This is primarily as a result of the federal government-led closure of the border. In its Q1 20/21 results, revenue had increased by 14.7% from N134.7 billion in Q1 19/20 to N154.6 billion in the quarter under review. While the cost of sales had also increased by 9% to N129 billion, the biggest deterrent of its profit is the -6130.7% increase in Net operating losses from a N126 million gain in Q1 19/20 to a whopping loss of N7.6 billion in Q1 20/21.
The challenge being faced by the company is a very peculiar one. Even though agriculture is a key part of Nigeria’s economy, it does not produce enough in yields to cover its ever-expanding population. This, of course, is largely attributed to the deficiencies in mechanization, the limitations in data in the industry, and maybe a level of inefficiency in sourcing raw materials. Corporations like Flour Mills that had relied heavily on imported input have now commenced sourcing for raw materials locally. For the company, one of its main goals is to reduce the costs of Maize per ton particularly with CBN’s announcement in July that it will stop issuing FX to maize importers at the official rate.
Still, there is only so much that can be done as the nation simply doesn’t have the capacity to meet the burgeoning demand. Given the foregoing challenges, the company which currently sources 25% of its raw materials locally is already making plans to increase local sourcing by 40% in the year 2024 in view of same Forex constraints. Even with the various headwinds including the impact of Nigeria’s currency devaluation on its profit margins, the company managed to keep its profit for the period positive. The results reveal a 17.3% increase in profit after tax from N4.2 billion in Q1 19/20 to N5 billion in Q1 20’21.
At a share price of N19.00, the company is around midpoint of its 52-week average which is between N13 and N24 per share. Its price to book ratio of 0.5084, however, presents an opportunity to invest in a relatively undervalued growth stock. With tighter operational efficiencies particularly in the areas of sourcing materials alongside the relatively lower cost of raising capital in a Covid-19 era, long term potentials of the stock still exists.
Is MTN getting too big?
MTN’s expansion into the FinTech landscape could spell a rise of a mega monopoly.
MTN is not only the largest telecommunications company on the NSE, but it is also the second-largest by market capitalization on the bourse. With a whopping N2.4 trillion in market capitalization and other subsidiaries in other countries like Côte d’Ivoire, Sudan, Benin, and Cameroon, the telco is well on its way to becoming a legacy name.
MTN’s recent reports are no different. Its Q2 results revealed that its total revenues rose by 8.5% to N308.9 billion, driven largely by higher data revenues – amidst Covid-19’s headwinds. Yet it’s not that the company is increasing its revenue that’s amazing; it’s how it makes it.
MTN’s revenue is broken down into 8 streams comprising revenue lines like voice, data SMS, digital, and others. As expected, its top money-spinners are the voice and data revenue streams. Having attained a huge market share in voice, data, and Interconnect and roaming, it appears that MTN has its eye on another market. Its revenue from FinTech and digital services had amounted to a total of 20.7 billion in Q1 2020 compared to N16.8 billion in Q1 2019. The figure was attained by adding the total digital revenue as well as value-added services which are made up of airtime lending and mobile money (FinTech), subscriber identification module (SIM) back up services, and voice-based services.
In Q2 2020 as well, the company attained a total of N19.1 billion in the same space, growing 15% in the quarter. While we cannot determine the size of the entire FinTech and digital services market, we can infer that MTN has a huge chunk in it.
The Nigerian FinTech market
The Nigerian FinTech landscape is an expanding one. Research by Frost and Sullivan reveals that Nigeria’s FinTech revenue is expected to reach $543.3 million in 2022 from the $153.1 million it attained in 2017. One of the main reasons for its growth is that transactions in Nigeria have increasingly been moving towards mobile as a result of the growing popularity of mobile technology within the population and particularly the unbanked.
The number of mobile money transactions increased around 14 times to 217.8 million as of September 2019 from 15.9 million in 2013. In addition, data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) places broadband penetration in Nigeria at 35.1% as of August 2019 (2018 – 31.5%) and this is forecasted to climb to 55.0% by 2025 according to Jumia’s mobile market report for 2019. No doubt, it’s a huge market.
As a result of the growth opportunities, Nigeria’s FinTech industry has seen funding rounds from various global investors in 2019. While it might be hard to accurately determine the many different companies in the sector owing largely to structural limitations, there are a few top names like Interswitch, Flutterwave, and Paga. Unfortunately, none of them are quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, making the size of their business hard to accurately assess. What this also means is that they have limited access to finance – save for the lucky few that obtain grants, and are inherently limited.
Is MTN a rising monopoly?
MTN’s monthly revenue of N100b as revealed in its latest financials places it as one of the largest in the country. While it is amazing that the company is expanding its reach and diversifying to reach the full extent of its growth, its expansion into the FinTech landscape could stifle other smaller businesses in that space and it could lead to a form of mega monopoly within the financial services sub-sector.
As a result of the difference in size, the possibility that there would be any form of competition for the rising giant is very low. Existing FinTech companies might not have a fair opportunity to attain material portions of the market and might ultimately be forced to shut down operations or move to markets that have not been proliferated by large companies like this.
The disadvantages range from the possibility of higher prices to just the nonchalance and lack of innovation that the lack of competition could birth in the monopoly. In the United States and other advanced countries, there are antitrust laws that guard against monopolies. In Nigeria, such control measures do not exist, making smaller companies at the mercy of the larger ones to give them a fair playing field.
Without the development of these laws, we would soon start witnessing the acquisition of smaller players and once again, monopolies and oligarchies will dominate yet another thriving sector like banking and insurance. That said, the developments in the sector will have MTN’s shareholders at the winning end of the game in no time.
Ecobank’s impairment loss is huge but it could just be accounting
Ecobank’s impairment losses were governed by 3 core elements in Q2 2020.
The most innovative bank in Africa – at least according to Global Finance – Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), has done its bit to hold its fort on the continent’s financial landscape. From being awarded by Global Finance for its prompt identification of new tools and its many unified integrated apps that cater to its customers across 33 African countries – the largest footprint of any bank operating in West, Central, East, and Southern Africa, to Euromoney’s prize of Africa’s Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility, the year 2020 has had its own streaks for the bank. However, it too has had its fair share of the year’s madness, evident primarily in its Q2 financial statements – the peak period of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown by virtue of it.
Even with many companies across the world grappling to at least make the same level of revenue from previous years, Ecobank’s Net Interest Income recorded an impressive increase of 24% from N68.5 billion in Q2 2019 to N84.8 billion in Q2 2O20. This can be attributed to both an increase in interest income as well as a 21% decrease in interest expense – a combination of strategies that will leave any company well within its books. While its operating lines were relatively impressive, there is only so much the company can control by itself. For Ecobank, the impact of the ailing macroeconomic conditions is a 101% increase in impairment losses on financial assets from N10.3 billion in Q2 2019 to N21 billion in the period under review. But it might not be as bad as it seems.
Impairment and its impact on the company’s financials
Impairment occurs when the fair value of a company’s financial assets falls below its book value. Before now, companies were only expected to provide for bad debts at least from the point where they become doubtful. However, since the movement from IAS 39 to IFRS 9, companies have been required to book an expected credit loss on all their financial assets.
In order to account for this expected credit loss, there is a range of factors that are considered particularly the company’s Probability of Default (PD) and Loss Given Default (LGD). And as far as the probability of default is concerned, a wide range of relevant forward-looking information (FLI) – that is things that could happen to the company based on its assessment of macroeconomic indicators, are used to form its assumptions. What this means is that if the probability of default in Q1 was high, Q2 naturally had a storm coming with an increased possibility of the bank’s obligors defaulting.
Ecobank’s impairment losses were governed by 3 core elements in Q2 2020. The first was a 40% increase in impairment charges on loans and advances, then a 4% decrease in impairment charges on other financial assets, and finally, a 21% decrease in recoveries. The company had noted in its books that the period’s net impairment losses were higher compared to the previous year, mainly because recoveries of non-performing loans in the six months to June were lower compared to recoveries in the prior year’s period.
This can be attributed to the stringent financial position of many of the company’s debtors. So even though it had taken the much-needed steps to reduce its non-performing loans, its cost-of-risk for the period was 1.7% compared with 0.7% for the previous year. It also noted the impact of monetary and fiscal policies, in the central banks of countries where ETI operates, all of which have been aimed at mitigating market concerns and providing liquidity to the market.
In explaining the impairment increase, it revealed that, “the management team has taken appropriate steps to assess the impact on the Group’s financial statement based on the information available as of date.” It, however, noted that it is currently reviewing the key parameters for the impairment model.
“This would be finalized during the second half of 2020. In the meantime, we accounted for an additional collective assessment impairment of $36 million to cope with the expected potential risk of this pandemic in our financial structure and the various current uncertainties in the markets.”
The resultant effect on its income statement is an 18% decrease in profit for the period from N59.5 billion in Q2 2019 to N48.5 billion in Q2 2020. The company can only hope that the actual impact is far less than predicted.
With significantly increased customer deposits in Q2, boosting its liquidity in the unsettling economic times together with its strengthened operational position, Ecobank is undoubtedly on a good course. While its stock price is still at its 52-week low of N3.90 amongst other unfavorable stock market trends, it is only a matter of time before its operational growth catches up with the stock market and it commences its journey to an upward trend.