GTBank, Dangote Cement, CAP record gains, Investors post N7 Billion gain

Nigerian bourse ended the first trading session of the week on a relatively solid note.

The All Share Index (ASI) gained 0.05% to close at 25,605.59 points, as against the +0.28% upsurge recorded last Friday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -4.61%.

NSE market capitalization presently stands at N13.358 trillion. Investors’ profits from today’s trading session stood at N7.11 billion.

Nigerian bouse trading turnover also printed positive numbers, closing volume surged by +20.82%, as against the -10.04% plunge recorded on Friday. CUSTODIAN, GUARANTY, and WAPCO were the most active to boost market turnover.

LAWUNION leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of Monday’s trading session.

Market breadth closed positive, as NEIMETH led 17 Gainers as against 16 Losers topped by INTBREW at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.

Top gainers

1. NEIMETH up 9.55% to close at N1.95

2. CAP up 6.67% to close at N16.8

3. WAPCO up 1.95% to close at N13.05

4. DANGCEM up 0.75% to close at N135

5. GUARANTY up 0.40% to close at N25.1

Top losers

1. INTBREW down 8.57% to close at N3.2

2. UAC-PROP down 8.42% to close at N0.87

3. FCMB down 7.73% to close at N2.03

4. FIDSON down 5.41% to close at N3.5

5. STANBIC down 1.25% to close at N39.5

Outlook

Nigerian bourse rallied slightly higher amid crude oil prices picking up, although the surge in COVID-19 infection rates rattled local investors, as stock traders remained wary on the prevailing macro across Nigeria’s international market.