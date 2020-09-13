Financial Services
Non-Performing loans in Nigerian Banks rise to N1.21 trillion in H1 2020
The Nigerian banking industry witnessed a 14% rise in Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) in the first half of 2020 ending a 2-year trend of continued decline in NPLs, since Q3 2018.
According to the latest banking sector report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), non-performing loans in Nigerian banks increased to N1.212 trillion at the end of June 2020, from N1.059 trillion recorded in December 2019, indicating that NPLs across Nigerian banks rose by N152.4 billion or 14.38% in six months.
Oil & Gas sector, Construction, others lead the pack
A cursory look at the report reveals that the number of loan defaulters may have started to rise across Nigerian banks.
- At the end of H1 2020, Oil and Gas sector contributed the largest share to NPLs in Nigerian banks, recording a significant 22.2% increase in NPLs from N219.91 billion recorded at the end of Q4 2019 to N268.79 billion in Q2 2020.
- Construction recorded a 93.4% increase, from N86.79 billion in Q2 2019 to N167.86 billion in Q2 2020.
- One of the biggest contributors to NPLs in Nigerian banks was Commerce and Trade as it recorded a significant 17.5% rise from N146 billion to N171.55 billion at the end of Q2 2020.
- Meanwhile, despite the rise in NPLs across critical sectors, some sectors including agriculture, transportation, power & energy, and education recorded a decline.
Why the rising trend?
The recent upward trend in Non-Performing Loans is mostly attributed to non-payment of loans by bank obligors due to the covid-19 induced lockdowns. Nigerian banks have also seen their asset quality decline due to the fall in oil prices.
Earlier in the year banks cut a deal with the CBN as they were granted regulatory forbearance in the restructuring of loans. Over 33% of industry loans are expected to be restructured as part of the deals signaling the spate of economic crunch that has hit the private sector.
A recent Meristem report seen by Nairametrics forecasts further deterioration of asset quality.
A further deterioration in asset quality is likely to occur, particularly for vulnerable sectors like Oil and Gas, Manufacturing and Agriculture. This may however be mitigated by the planned restructuring of33% of industry loans.” The report highlights.
Despite the headwinds expected, the CBN appears satisfied with the level of non-performing loan ratios as highlighted in its July monetary policy communique.
“The Committee noted the decrease in NPLs ratio to 6.4 percent at end-June 2020 from 9.4 percent in the corresponding period of 2019, on account of increased recoveries, write-offs and disposals. The Committee expressed confidence in the stability of the banking system and urged the Bank to monitor the compliance of DMBs to its prudential and regulatory measures to sustain the soundness and safety of the banking industry.” CBN
Bottom Line
At N1.2 trillion Nigeria’s non-performing loans are still relatively low compared to previous years. However, there is concern that this may not be the true reflection of bad loans in the country considering the imminent recession and level economic crunch in the country.
Against the backdrop, pressure may start building on the banks, whose loan books have been hit by Nigeria’s shrinking economy, plunging currency, and foreign exchange shortages, following the slump in oil prices.
Projections by EFG Hermes, reveal that as a result of the current economic challenges, as well as what it calls ‘CBN’s erratic and unorthodox policies over the past five years’, banks are expected to write off around 12.3% of their loan books in constant currency terms between 2020 and 2022, the highest of all the previous NPL crisis faced by financial institutions within the nation.
Despite COVID-19, top Nigerian Banks declare N36.7 billion dividends
Five of the six top banks in the country, all declared half-year dividends out of profits earned in the first half of the year.
Some of the biggest commercial banks in Nigeria declared dividends of N36.7 billion in interim dividends in the first half of the year as the nation grapples with the economic consequences of Covid-19.
According to information gathered by Nairametrics Research, five of the six top banks in the country, all declared half-year dividends out of profits earned in the first half of the year. The banks reported a profit after tax of N348.7 billion in the first half of 2020 up from N344 billion the same period a year earlier.
Zenith Bank one of Nigeria’s largest banks proposed dividends of N9.4 billion out of profits of N103 billion the largest of the pack. GTB the second most profitable bank declared N8.8 billion out of its N94 billion profits. In total, dividend payouts of the 5 big banks totaled 10.5%. FBN Holding did not declare dividends.
Disconnect with the economy?
Contrary to expectations Nigerian banks have declared huge profits as the wider economy battle with arguably the worst economic crunch since independence. Globally bank profits have declined, mostly due to higher loan loss provisioning and expectation of high credit losses due to the impact of economic lockdowns on loan repayments.
In the US, six of its giant banks cut about $35 billion from their profits as they anticipate an increase in loan defaults. In South Africa banks have also cut profits as they expect a significant increase in loan losses. As banks around the world cut profits, so did dividend payouts halt. But Nigeria is a stark exception.
Help from the Apex Bank
In Nigeria, banks reportedly cut a deal with the Central Bank to defer taking impairment on some loans effectively allowing them rake in significantly higher profits for the year. Despite the deals cut with the CBN, the top 6 banks (including FBN Holdings, owners of First Bank) saw their loan losses more than double in the first half of the year compared to 2019.
Loan losses rose to N92 billion in the period ending June 2020 compared to N45.4 billion in the same period in 2019. FBN Holdings and Zenith Bank reported the most loans with N30.6 billion and N23.9 billion. Despite the losses, banks still reported higher profits on the back of a significant reduction in interest expenses, another benefit from CBN policies.
Since the central bank forced down interest rates on savings deposits banks have taken advantage, cushioning the drop in interest revenues emanating from a reduction in new loans. While gross interest income dropped, interest expenses dipped even further filtering into higher profits.
Banks have also recorded an uptick in deposit this year despite the increase in CRR debits.
- In a nutshell, cheaper deposits led to a boost in profits
- Banks also saw a boost in profits driven by a revaluation of the foreign currency positions another factor helped by the devaluation of the naira, another CBN monetary policy.
- The banks have had a breather this year and as they did in 2016 are fairing better than the economy. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics also buttresses this. As the economy suffered a 6.1% contraction, financial institutions grew by 28.41% in the second quarter of the year.
- The banking index on the Nigerian Stock Exchange is also up 3.5% month to date.
Optics: The spate of loan losses recorded so far this year, despite the deferment in provisioning of some loans portents a deeper problem that could come back to bite banks sooner rather than later.
- Critics of the banking sector operations will once again point to the disconnect between the real sector and the financial sector as yet another major example of banks profiting at the expense of the larger economy.
- By paying dividends banks are sending a message to the economy that all is well with their finances and do not require any policy assistance from the CBN.
- It also begs to wonder why banks cry foul whenever their accounts are debited with CRR sequesters.
AFREXIMBANK disburses US$200 million to Zenith Bank
The fund is designed to support and stabilize the foreign exchange resources of African countries.
The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), has disbursed $200 million to Zenith Bank Plc Nigeria, in a bid to support critical imports under emergency conditions, and maintain foreign currency trade flows impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This disclosure was made on Friday, in a press release by the multilateral financial institution.
The disbursement, made under its Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Facility (PATIMFA), is in line with the Pan-African Bank’s mandate of financing, and promoting intra-and extra-African trade.
PATIMFA is a 3-year medium-term facility, set up in March 2020 to support and stabilize the foreign exchange resources of Afreximbank member countries, to enable them support critical imports under emergency conditions.
The financing from this facility is accessed via direct funding, to assist Afreximbank member countries to adjust in an orderly manner to the financial, economic, and health services shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The President of Afreximbank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, remarked that the bank is pleased to keep supporting Nigeria’s largest bank by tier-1 capital, with recovery from the effects of COVID-19.
“The role banks such as Zenith Bank play in Africa is huge, and supporting them to carry out their mandate is the group’s greatest contribution to making sure that African countries and institutions build back better from the shocks of the pandemic”
Zenith Bank’s Group Managing Director, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said that this gesture, “undoubtedly underscores the confidence reposed in Zenith Bank.”
He reiterated that the facility will enable the bank to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by providing trade finance and foreign currency funding for the importation of urgent medical equipment, and raw materials.
About Afreximbank
The African Export-Import Bank was established in October 1993, with its headquarters in Cairo, Egypt. It is owned by African governments, the African Development Bank, and other African multilateral financial institutions, as well as African and non-African public and private investors.
The bank has disbursed more than US$31billion between 2016 and 2019.
Previous Facility created to support member countries
Afreximbank, has a history of providing support to African economies in times of economic crisis. During the 2015 economic crisis, it introduced a Counter-Cyclical Trade Liquidity Facility, under which it disbursed more than $10 billion on a revolving basis, to enable member countries to adjust to the adverse economic shocks.
The financial strength of Afreximbank
At the end of 2019, the Bank’s total assets and guarantees stood at USD$15.5 billion, and its shareholders’ funds amounted to US$2.8 billion.
Afreximbank has disbursed more than US$3.5 billion under PATIMFA. In addition, the Bank provided a grant of US$3 million towards the COVID-19 Special Fund – set up by the African Union, as well as to the African Center for Disease Control and other agencies.
Afreximbank has ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A-), Moody’s (Baa1) and Fitch (BBB-).
Foreign investment inflow into banking sector falls by 95% in Q2 2020
The foreign inflow of capital into the banking sector fell to as low as $140 million in the second quarter of 2020, the lowest inflow since 2017
The foreign inflow of capital into the banking sector fell to as low as $140 million in the second quarter of 2020, the lowest inflow since the first quarter of 2017. This contrasts sharply with the $2.9 billion inflow reported in the first quarter this year
The report was contained in the Capital Importation report published by the National Bureau of Statistics, as seen by Nairametrics. Nigeria has suffered foreign currency shortages since the crash in oil prices triggered an outflow of foreign portfolio investments out of the country.
The outbreak of the Covid-19 Pandemic has also affected foreign investments into emerging markets like Nigeria as investors flee to the safety of the risk-free assets in the United States. Some of the outflows have also been redirected to the United equities markets which have surged on the back of a tech bubble despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
Why the drop?
The drop in inflow into the banking sector is believed to be a fallout of the global economic crisis which has limited banking sector requirement for foreign investments either as debt or equity.
- The drop in inflow into the sector also correlates with the drop recorded in the money markets and equity.
- For example, inflows into these sectors fell to $533.9 million in the second quarter from $4.5 billion reported in the previous quarter.
- According to Nairametrics records, no bank has approached the Eurobond market since the pandemic started as the sector focusses on containing loan losses to shore up capital adequacy.
- In contrast, banks have resorted to commercial papers and bonds taking advantage of the low-interest-rate environment to raise capital.
- Another reason is the foreign currency risk associated with foreign currency-denominated capital in a deteriorating economy that is exposed to further devaluation and credit risks.
What this means: Covid-19 has been blamed for most of the challenges currently being faced in the economy. A fall in foreign investment inflow into the country can also be blamed on Covid-19 however much of this is also due to the low-interest-rate environment in the country.
Some of the central bank policies such as restriction on OMO bills, LDR, and CRR ratios have also contributed to the drop in interest rates.