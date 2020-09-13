Cryptocurrency
Yearn.finance: Buyers earn 125,322% profits
Buyers have gained a whopping 125322.3% when the price was $31.65 on July 18th 2020.
At the time of this report, Yearn.finance traded at $39,878 with a 24 daily trading volume of $680,002,304. YFI price is up by 7.4% in the last 24 hours. Buyers have gained a whopping 125322.3% when the price was $31.65 on July 18th, 2020.
It has a circulating supply of 30 000 coins, and a max supply of 30 000 coins.
Nairametrics has been tracking the price of the world’s most expensive crypto, ever since it breached the $25,000 price level a few weeks ago, as investors pour funds into this fast-growing lending aggregator. On Saturday, Messari, a crypto analytic firm, via its twitter feed showed $YFI making weekend moves, retesting $38K
What you must know: There are multiple protocols providing yield (returns) on the capital that you lend. These yields vary from one protocol to the next. YFI automates & optimizes lending, such that you can earn maximum value on your capital without researching each protocol.
With the launch of the YFI governance token, assets under management skyrocketed from $10 million in mid-July to $830 million today. It has two major uses:
Lend your digital assets: Earn maximum interest among a pool of lending protocols such as Compound, Aave, et. al.
Vaults: Lend your digital assets to yield farming strategists (think hedge fund managers), who deploy advanced strategies, leveraging liquidity mining tokens to maximize returns.
Yearn.Finance’s advantage over Bitcoin: With a mere 30k token supply making it more scarce than even Bitcoin, and a provably fair launch, $YFI is the hardest money the world has ever known.
Andre Cronje created yEarn Finance to automate the process of manually moving funds between DeFi money markets, to secure the best lending rate. iEarn Finance, as it was then called, was released to the public. What started as a yield aggregation instrument, evolved into a platform that supported automated liquidity mining strategies.
Binance offers DeFi coders $100,000; DeFi market value hits $8 billion
The crypto exchange will provide liquidity support for DeFi projects that pass its security audits.
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by market volume, is offering a big financial reward to crypto coders. The crypto powerhouse recently started a $100 million seed fund to attract more decentralized finance (DeFi) coders to its smart contract-enabled Binance Smart Chain.
Each proposal will go through security audits and due diligence. Approved DeFi projects can get up to $100,000 in funding, while their tokens will benefit from the liquidity available through Binance’s proprietary blockchain. The Malta-based firm says high-quality projects may also be listed on Binance.
DeFi Pulse, which tracks the value of the DeFi market, in its latest metrics seen by Nairametrics, showed that the total value locked in DeFi is now at about $ 8 billion.
The crypto exchange also stated that it would provide liquidity support for DeFi projects that pass its security audits and the due diligence process. The crypto exchange further stated:
“Selected beneficiaries will also enjoy support from the resources we offer across the Binance ecosystem. This includes access to millions of customers, media information in the ecosystem, knowledge education, incubation financing, derivatives, financial management, and other comprehensive resources and financial support.”
Interested readers can apply by filling the form here.
What is Defi?
Defi means “decentralized finance.” By definition, it’s a crypto ecosystem made up of financial apps designed on leading blockchain platforms.
Defi, in short, is the use of blockchain technologies (including smart contracts, decentralized asset custody, etc.) to replace all “intermediaries” with program codes, therefore maximizing the efficiency of financial services and minimizing costs.
These digital assets are designed on Ethereum codes, and usually exhibit characteristics that include having protocols and financial smart contracts.
Importance of DeFi assets
Using “Defi” technology, one can build smart contracts with codes that facilitate the actions of intermediaries, including managing and accepting deposits, handling collateralized loans, and liquidating collateral assets as per the terms of the contracts, should their values fluctuate.
As a credit to blockchain technology, the contract codes cannot be terminated or manipulated by any entity, and are executed with specific conditions.
Bitcoin whale transfers 11,230 BTC worth $116 million
BTC whales have definitely been moving large stacks of BTCs lately.
It is no longer news that BTC whales have been on the rise since the last BTC halving took place a few months ago. Data obtained from BTCBlockbot, a crypto analytic tracker, revealed that a Bitcoin whale moved 11,230 BTC in block 647,817 estimated to be worth $116 million, a few hours ago.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 11,230 BTC ($116M) in block 647,817 https://t.co/VNN2UCa8gE
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) September 11, 2020
BTC whales have definitely been moving large stacks of BTCs lately, triggered by the recent rush by crypto traders, abd global investors to have a stake in this fast-growing flagship crypto.
At the time this report was drafted, Bitcoin traded at $10,342.99 with a daily trading volume of $20.4 billion. BTC price is up 0.6% in the last 24 hours.
Why it’s happening: Global investors and crypto-traders are now cashing in on some of their profits, as the crypto market is awash with cheap money coming from stimulus packages from global central banks, and global inflation hitting a record high. While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
Quick fact: At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of Bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales. This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in. This means that over time, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
Two Ethereum whales transfer $93 million worth of cryptos, price stays above $355
Two unknown ETH whales separately moved 250,908 Ether coins worth about $92.993 million.
It seems that large entities are showing more interest lately in moving the second most valuable crypto asset more frequently as Ether prices rebound.
Data from advanced crypto tracker, Whale Alert, showed that two unknown ETH whales separately moved 250,908 Ether coins worth about $92.993 million transferred from unknown wallets, a few hours ago.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 220,726 #ETH (81,931,150 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 11, 2020
🚨 30,182 #ETH (11,061,920 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to #Binance
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 10, 2020
Why this move?
Nairametrics believes that the recent whale movements are triggered by the recent rebound in Ether prices. Ethereum’s price today is $358.66, with a daily trading volume of $5.3 billion.
It has a circulating supply of 110 million coins and a max supply of ∞ coins. It should also be noted that the recent rise of DeFi has exponentially amplified the rise of the whales.
What are Ethereum whales?
In the Ethereum world, traders or investors who own large numbers of Ethereum are typically called whales. This means that an Ethereum whale would be a single Ethereum address owning around 1,000 Ethereum or more.
Things you need to know about Ethereum
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control, or interference from a third party.
Ethereum is a decentralized system, fully independent, and is not under anybody’s authority. It has no pivotal point, and its platform is connected to thousands of its users through their computing system around the world, which means it’s almost impossible for Ethereum to go offline.