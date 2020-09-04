Company Results
Access Bank posts Profit Before Tax of N74.31 billion in H1 2020
Access Bank Plc has declared a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N 74.306 billion in its half year, 2020 result up from N 72.964 billion recorded in H1, 2019. This showed an increase of 1.84%. It also earned a revenue of N 396.8 billion for H1, 2020.
This was disclosed in the result sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange and seen by Nairametrics.
However, the positive outlook of the PBT and revenue were eroded by a corresponding increase in Net impairment charges by 237.43% from N4.88 billion to N 16.47 billion year-on-year.
The increase in PBT was largely due to an increase in the balance of cash flow from operating activities, while a decline in economic activities due to the pandemic negatively affected the tier-1 bank as reflected by the high impairment cost.
Net gains on financial instruments were up by 3000% and was majorly supported by a gain of N103.25 billion on derivatives instruments, it relates to gains on forward, swap and future contracts entered into by the bank.
The transaction also resulted in a short position on foreign currency financial position which gave rise to the unrealized foreign exchange trading loss on revaluation and the foreign exchange trading loss, arising from the near legs of the contracts.
Other financial indicators such as Profit After Tax, Cash and Bank balances, Net Interest Income and Earnings Per share, etc. all declined.
The Profit After Tax (PAT) declined by 1.35% from N 61.87 billion recorded in H1 2019 to N 61.03 billion recorded in H1, 2020.
On operational basis, the Cash and Bank balances with banks declined by 8.1% from N 723.06 billion recorded at the end of 2019 to N 663.91 billion in H1 2020.
Net Interest Income declined by approximately 18.7% to N126.21 recorded in H1 2020 from N155.15 billion in H1 2019. Net impairment charges however spiked.
Earnings Per Share: Both Earnings per share (basic) and Earnings per share (diluted) all declined by 8.95% and 9.09% respectively.
Access Bank Plc also announced an interim dividend of 0.25K and its current share price stands at N6.45 as at the close of gong on Friday.
Other financial metrics of Access Bank as revealed by its H1 2020 results are summarized in the table below;
|Items
|Amount (N)
|Revenue
|N 396.8 billion
|Account Maintenance Revenue
|N 7.1 billion
|E-banking revenue
|N 13.9 billion
|Total Assets
|N 7.8 trillion
|Equity
|N 670.4 billion
|Donations
|N 2.03 billion
STANBIC IBTC posts Profit After Tax of N45.2 billion in H1 2020
The Bank recorded 17.4% increase in Profit Before Tax from N44.65 billion to N52.41 billion.
Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has declared a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N45.2 billion in the first half of 2020 as against N36.2 billion posted same period in 2019.
It recorded 17.4% increase in Profit Before Tax from N44.65 billion to N52.41 billion while the Net Assets grew by 11.3% from N302.23 billion recorded as at December 2019 to N336.52 billion.
Gross Earnings: Gross earnings (N126.57 billion) increased by 7.8% when compared to N117.37 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019. The increase in its gross earnings is attributable to its improved performance in Non-Interest income which increased from N54.85 billion to approximately N69.80 billion indicating a 27.24% increase, while both its Income Before Impairment Charges and Income After Impairment Charges also appreciated by 14.0% and 6.57% Year-on-Year respectively.
The effect of the increase in Non-interest income and impairment charges helped to neutralize the effect of the decline recorded in its Net Interest Income which decreased from N39.31 billion to N37.54 billion Year-on-Year indicating a 4.4% decline. The year-on-year decline recorded in the Net Interest Income was due to lower returns recorded for Interest on Loans and advances to banks and Interest on investment.
Basic Earnings Per Share: The Basic Earnings Per Share increased by 22.5% from 342 kobo to 419 kobo. The firm proposed payment of a dividend of 40 kobo per share. As of the closing of the gong on Thursday, the share price of Stanbic IBTC holdings still remained at N37.5 at the Nigerian Stock Exchange market.
Zenith Bank’s Profit After Tax in H1,2020 rises by 16.8% to N103.8 billion
Zenith’s gross earnings grew by 4.4 % from N332 billion in H1,2019 to N346 billion in H1,2020.
In a clear demonstration of its strong market share in Nigeria’s banking space, Zenith Bank Plc has posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N103.826 billion in its half year 2020 result, up from N88.882 billion recorded in H1 2019. This showed an increase of 16.8%.
This was announced by the financial institution in a statement sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Despite the negative disruption of economic activities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tier-1 bank’s gross earnings grew by 4.4 % from N332 billion in H1,2019 to N346 billion in H1,2020
The bank also recorded positive growth across key financial metrics as follows, Profit Before Tax (PBT) increased to N114.124 billion in H1,2020 as against N111.677 billion reported in H1 2019.
As a testament to its commitment to its shareholders, Zenith bank also announced a proposed interim dividend 30 kobo per ordinary share.
About a week ago, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank, urged players in the non-oil export value-chain including exporters and financial institutions to play their part in the drive towards expanding the nation’s non-oil export base.
Zenith Bank stock price recorded a significant gain in its share price after the release of this impressive H1,2020 result, gaining 1.47% to close at N17.20.
Zenith Bank also prints a dividend yield of 16.28%, with earnings per share presently standing at 7.12 and a market capitalization of over N540 billion.
GTBank revenue for H1, 2020 rises to N225.14 billion
Profit After Tax stood at N94.3 billion in H1, 2020.
Guaranty Trust Bank’s revenue for the half-year of 2020 stood at N225.14 billion as against 221.87 billion recorded in the same corresponding period of 2019.
However, Nigeria’s leading lender’s Profit Before Tax for H1,2020 stood at N109.7 billion as against N115.8 billion recorded in the same corresponding period of 2019, showing a decline of about 5.2%.
Its Profit After Tax stood at N94.3 billion in H1, 2020 as against N99.1billion recorded in the same corresponding period of 2019.
These were disclosed in the statement issued by the tier-1 bank to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday.
It should also be noted that the Board of Directors of Nigeria’s most valuable bank by market value proposed an interim dividend payment of 30 kobos per ordinary share on the issued capital of 29,431,179,224 Ordinary Shares of 50 Kobo each payable to Shareholders on the register of shareholding at the closure date.
Just recently the N755 billion market capitalized bank listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and also on the London Stock Exchange, disclosed in a note to its GDR holders that the institution which serves as custodian for this shares corresponding to these certificates (Citibank Nigeria) is awaiting authorization from the Central Bank to transfer dividends for the 2019 financial year in dollar terms.
Shortly after the release of Guaranty Trust Bank earning result for H1, 2020, the share price rose slightly higher by 0.20% to close at N25.65
