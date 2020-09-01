Company Results
Union Bank canters onward despite gallop from COVID-19
Union Bank made a profit of N10.7 billion in the Half Year (HY) of 2020 showing a reduced 9% from the N11.9billion posted y/y in 2019. The bank’s gross earnings upped by 10% to N79.9billion as at June 2020 from the N72.4billion in the earlier corresponding period. Interest income grew by 6.2% from N54billion to N57billion in June 2020 y/y, but when we consider interests and related expenses, we observe a 14% slump in the net interest income. These major components (profit, gross earnings and net interest income) at first glance summarily spells out the fortunes and how the bank has thrived thus far in 2020.
UNION is one of Nigeria’s oldest institutions that offers commercial banking services in Nigeria. It further offers wholesale banking services, brokerage, asset management services as well as mortgages through its subsidiaries.
As recently as January 2020, Union Bank divested shares in its London subsidiary and geographically streamlined its operations to harness its perceived abounding opportunities in the Nigerian market.
The Regulations and the Effects
The CBN’s stance on reducing transfer fees and card maintenance fees did impact Union Bank’s income, as commission income and other fees sank. The 24% improvement noticed in Non-interest income emanates materially from Foreign exchange revaluation gain, gains from disposal of fixed income securities and the consistently growing E-business fee income segment that generated N1.2billion in March 2019, N2.1billion in March 2020 and N3.7billion in June 2020.
The increase in Cash Reserve Requirements ratio to 27.5% have further impaired the working capital available and accessible to Union Bank as it shelled out a further N118.7billion from Q2 in fulfilment of the increased cash reserve requirement.
Banks are having to adjust to the severity of the mandates and policies from the CBN which though understandably paramount, are perceived by some to be one-sidedly focused on consumer protection at the severe discomfort of financial institutions.
A snapshot of the major components in the profit or loss statement and their variances in billions of Naira are thus:
COVID-19 effects Q2 vs Q1
Owing to the lethargic restart of the economy after lockdown was instigated in major cities across the country, earnings and profitability understandably experienced reductions in the three-month span from the end of Q1 till June 2020
- Profit in Q2 is 21.7% less than in Q1.
- Gross earnings plummeted by 16% in Q2.
- Operating income downed 8% from Q1’20.
COVID-19 by all indications is bane of world economy this year as it severely hampered earnings in Q2 when the virus peaked. However Union Bank maximized this period to devastating effect by furthering its digital banking campaign drive and on-boarding majority of its customers on multifarious transactional channels. This yielded fruits as record shows that 90% of transactions were completed digitally in 2020 vs 57% in H1’2019. The top line impact of this is bound to reflect massively in the long run.
Commenting on the result, Emeka Emuwa, CEO said “The impact of COVID-19 and associated movement restrictions on the bank and wider economy has been broad. The total lockdown of major commercial centres and partial lockdown across the country, slowed business operations in Q2’20.” “…the slowdown limited growth in key income lines including fees and commission and cash recoveries”.
Ratios
Deposit from customers grew by 12% in 2020 while Interest expense consumed over 50.7% of interest income. The growth in deposits stems from increased customer demand for products depicting confidence in the UNION brand. The rise in interest expense reflects the banks present struggles with generating low-cost deposit.
Loan to Deposit Ratio is pegged at 65.1% in compliance with the Central Bank’s mandate. Cost to Income Ratio is at 75.5% while Return on Equity and Return on Assets are 8.5% and 1.2% respectively.
The bank continues to match stride for stride with New Generation Banks in the aspect of digitalization evidenced by the additional N1billion generated from its E-business fee in HY 2020. Union Bank has literally come a long way over the decades of its existence with its iconic white stallion in steady motion. Like the CEO stated, Union must navigate the realities of the pandemic for the remainder of the year, and continue to focus on increasing transaction volumes on electronic channels, managing cost and strategically targeting key customer segments to ensure it finishes subsequent quarters on a high.
Guinness Nigeria finding it hard to refinance its loans due to dollar scarcity
Just recently the brewery giant reported an annual pretax loss of 17.07 billion naira
Guinness Nigeria Plc, a leading Nigerian ber maker, is struggling with managing its $23 million debt. This is due to the lack of foreign exchange liquidity in the local FX market that has made it difficult for the company to refinance the loans.
Guinness’s Finance and Strategy Director, Stanley Njoroge, disclosed this during an investor call in Lagos.
“We want to refinance it but there is currently no foreign currency in the market.” Mr Njoroge said.
Guinness, Nigeria’s second-largest brewer by market share, saw its outstanding debt climb by 16% to N23.2 billion in June 2020, compared to a year ago. Meanwhile, finance costs also rose by 74% to N4.5 billion.
As Njoroge rightly admitted, “Foreign exchange is a big concern for us”. Nigerian companies are struggling to access the greenback after a slump in oil prices led to a decline in export earnings, thereby piling pressure on the CBN’s capacity to meet dollar obligations to investors and businesses.
On Friday, the brewery giant reported an annual pre-tax loss of N17.07 billion ($45 million), hurt by write-downs and COVID-19 induced disruptions. It also reported a loss per share of N5.74.
Its share price fell by almost 9% at the close of the week’s trading session, Friday, 28th of August. At the time of this report, the N31 billion market capitalized company was trading around N14.15 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recording a 9.29% drop from its previous closing price of 15.60 NGN. This is within touching distance to its 52-week low value of N12.85
In terms of its fundamentals, its current dividend yield is about 10.74% while its price to book ratio is 0.3559. This suggests the stock could be undervalued.
Dangote Sugar Refinery: Revenue soars amid rising cost of sales
In the analysis of revenue, DSR major turnover emanates from Lagos; one of its 4 segments.
Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR) Plc, a major subsidiary of the Dangote Group posted a half-year profit of N11.6billion in 2020. This is marginally above the N10.9billion profit it generated y/y 2019.
The company has notably posted profit consistently and this time improved its revenue by 28.8% to N103billion for H1 2020 from N80 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
DSR shows little sign of weariness as it very recently, on July 11, 2020, finalised plans to merge with Savannah Sugar Company Limited. Revenue ascends steadily as well in Q2, as it generated N8 billion higher than the N47.6 billion generated in Q1.
For revenue in 2020, Lagos provided 48.5% whilst the other three segments (North, West and East) combined to 51.5%. This was the trend last year as well, where Lagos made 48.1% of the N80billion generated as revenue.
Obviously Lagos serves as hub for DSR’s operations. After the establishment of DSR as a private liability company in March 2000, its first refinery plant was commissioned a year later in Apapa Lagos.
Cost
The aspect of cost has been very worrisome for DSR. Its cost to revenue for 2020 HY is worse off than in 2019. In 2020, cost of sales constitutes 80% of revenue generated with the number pegged at N82.4 billion as opposed to its corresponding HY 2019 where cost of sales amounted to N57.3billion, 73.8% of revenue.
The sad pattern of increasing costs is noticed yet again between Q1 and Q2 2020 when cost to sales ratio moved from 73.3% to 85.4% between both quarters.
Balance sheet and cashflow
DSR presents a very healthy statement of financial position showing total assets of N229billion and total liabilities of N104billion.
It has no major borrowings in its books besides the N2 billion obtained from Zenith Bank in 2016 for a 10-year period and at interest of 9%.
Current ratio as at HY 2020 is 1.3:1, with earnings per share appreciating by 5.5% to stand at 97kobo.
Net cash obtained from operating activities notably showed an 87% increase from N5.9billion in HY2019 to N46billion in 2020.
The consumer goods sector seemingly faces very mild reactions from its consumer and their demand pattern in this COVID-19 era unlike other industries. Revenue on the contrary continues to soar. The outlook for the remaining quarters of the year looks positive and quite promising for Dangote Sugar if proper attention is paid to the rising costs.
A Sterling performance? Not quite, but commendable
Sterling Bank made N5.4 billion in profit for the Half-year 2020, falling shy of the N5.7 billion posted in the corresponding period of 2019.
The continuing economic crisis and lull in activities triggered by the unprecedented corona-virus outbreak has manifested itself it terms of decreased activities; causing a dip in commercial bank’s lending operations and having negative impacts on their bottom line. These predicaments have necessitated banks to assess their risk portfolio and accord grave attention to the growing puzzle of capital adequacy, profitability, liquidity and credit quality.
Regulatory mandates have also directly worsened commercial bank’s ability to generate substantial non-interest income (fees and commission) in the short run. CBN’s new bank charges which took off on January 1, 2020, saw card maintenance fees and electronic transfer fees reviewed downwards.
In the case of Sterling Bank, the impact is mammoth, evidenced in the disparity between the N4.1billion derived in Q2 of 2019 and N2.4 billion obtained in Q2 of 2020. The spirit of these legislations are to ensure a more structured and stronger institution, but their negative impacts on cash flow for these commercial banks cannot be overplayed.
Sterling Bank made N5.4 billion in profit for the Half-year 2020. This falls shy of the N5.7 billion posted in the corresponding period of 2019. The bank also maintained a loan to deposit ratio of 68.2% in Q2 of 2020, and further met capital and liquidity requirements at 15.2% and 33.5% respectively. All above the benchmark
The Tier-2 bank improved its interest income by 9.6% between Q1 and Q2 despite the apparent economic hindrances caused by COVID-19. However, a high-interest expense remain genuine cause for concern. STERLING’s proportion of interest expense to interest income is at 40.9%. Whilst this may seem optimal to an onlooker, it provides inclination that the Tier-2 bank was not able to generate sufficient ‘cheap’ deposits and borrowings to run its business with. Despite customer’s deposit increasing by 2.5% from N892.7 billion in 2019 to N915.2 billion in 2020, these apparently were at high-cost; costing the bank significant interest. Notes to the account in the financial statement reveal the interest payments on deposits forked out, as a staggering N9.5billion.
There are positives – Causes for optimism
Net trading income increased from N717 million to N3 billion due to gains from treasury bills and bonds.
Interest expense reduced from the N15.6 billion constituting 51% of the interest income in 2019 to N12.5 billion Q2 2020 constituting 40.9%.
Operating expenses (OPEX) were handled much well as report shows consistency in reduced cost levels, recording N16.9 billion in Q2 2019, N16.6 billion in Q1 2020 and now N15.6 billion for Q2 2020. It is logical to expect OPEX to finally fall below the N15 billion mark by FY 2020.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sterling Bank Plc, Abubakar Suleiman whilst commenting on the Bank’s performance, explained how the Bank steered the tide this period. He was quoted as saying, “we responded to the uncertainty by doubling down on cost optimization while leveraging our existing remote work policy to keep our workforce productive without risking COVID-19 infection. Notwithstanding rising inflation, we were able to moderate expenses during H1 2020 to deliver a net profit comparable to the first half of 2019. “
The future with this pandemic remains unpredictable. Predictive expectations for subsequent quarters are made without the accustomed confidence exhibited in prior years and thus should be taken with a pinch of salt.
But should Sterling bank continue their sterling task of effectively managing and reducing their huge costs, Quarters 3 and 4 should be even better, profit-wise.