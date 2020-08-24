Corporate Press Releases
Startimes, DStv, Others adjust prices as Nigerian businesses battle tough economic conditions
In a bid to cope with the devastating effects of Covid-19, inflation, devaluation, rising operational costs and a tough business environment, an increasing number of Nigerian businesses are making the decision to carry out upward reviews of the prices of their products and services.
Latest in a long line of companies to adjust prices is MultiChoice Nigeria which informed customers on August 18, 2020 of the implementation of subscription price adjustments on some of its DStv and GOtv packages. For DStv, the adjustments which come into effect on September 1, 2020 will only affect the Premium, Compact Plus and Compact packages, changing the prices by about 13% . Lower priced packages Confam, Yanga and Padi will retain their normal prices.
In a message sent to customers, Multichoice said: “We periodically review our pricing, taking into consideration factors such as inflation and operational costs. We acknowledge that the people of Nigeria are living under increased economic pressure and we have made efforts to freeze the subscription prices in the last year, barring any extreme factors such as devaluation of currency and changes to VAT mandated by the government.
“We remain committed to delivering the best video entertainment experience, telling the best local and international stories, giving access to nail-biting sporting action and up-to-the-minute news, as well as leading international series, movies, documentaries and children’s entertainment,” the company added.
This comes on the heels of similar price adjustments announced by Startimes, the nation’s second biggest Pay TV operator, which also raised prices of its subscription plans by an average of 22% effective August 1, 2020.
In explaining their recent price increase, the Startime’s Brand and Marketing Manager, Viki Liu said the price increase is due to increased value-added tax (VAT) from 5% to 7.5% as well as the foreign exchange rate which has impacted its cost of operation.
“Our business is not exempted from the effect of the naira depreciation affecting all businesses in the country. All of our foreign content is bought in dollars and to continually serve our subscribers the best content, the subscription price has to be reviewed upwards,” Liu added.
These actions by Pay TV operators follow a trend that is being observed across various sectors of the economy, where consumers are observing increases in the prices of commodities, as businesses struggle to cope with tough economic conditions. Also in July 2020, the Lagos Bus Service Limited, operator of Marcopolo high-capacity buses got the approval of the Lagos State Government to effect a 46% increase on transport fares.
In June, The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its World Economic Outlook announced that the Nigerian economy would witness a deeper contraction of 5.4% and not the 3.4% it projected in April 2020. Gita Gopinath, IMF Chief Economist said, “Our projection for Sub-Saharan Africa overall is a negative 3.2% in 2020 with a recovery in 2021 of 3.4%.”
According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation increased to 12.82 per cent (year-on-year) in July compared to 12.56 per cent in the preceding month, representing the highest rate recorded in 27 months since March 2018 when headline inflation was 13.34%. The report also shows that Nigeria’s inflation has consistently increased for 11-months, rising from 11.02% in August 2019 to 12.82% in July 2020.
The composite food index rose by 15.48% in July 2020 compared to 15.18% in June 2020. This represents 0.34% increase compared to June figures. Also, on a month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased by 1.52% in July 2020, up by 0.04% points from 1.48% recorded in June 2020.
The rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, meat, fruits, oils and fats, and fish.
Corporate Press Releases
Cititrust Promotes Afolabi Martins Group Executive Director, Finance
Prior to the promotion, he was the company’s Group Chief Finance Officer.
Corporate Press Releases
Old Mutual supports LASG’s remote learning drive in vulnerable communities
The programme is targeted at students with limited or zero access to internet-based virtual learnings.
In response to the Covid-19 inspired shutdown of schools in Lagos State, the Nigerian subsidiary of the pan-African
insurance firm and global financial services provider, Old Mutual Limited, has partnered the Lagos State Ministry of Education to drive remote learning for students in vulnerable communities.
Senior representatives from Old Mutual and the Lagos State Ministry of Education kicked off the presentation of free 10,000 radio units to students at St. Francis Jnr Grammar School in Iwaya Lagos on Monday, July 27, 2020
The programme, which involves the broadcast of curriculum-based education through radio, is targeted at students in vulnerable communities with limited or zero access to internet-based virtual learnings. Old Mutual is ensuring that the remote learning initiative reaches 10,000 homes by donating free radio units to be distributed to schoolchildren across these underprivileged districts in Lagos State.
In her remark, the Executive Head, Marketing & Customer Experience, Old Mutual, Alero Ladipo said, “we understand that despite the impressive growth in internet connectivity and access in Nigeria, there are low-income families who cannot afford to access internet-based virtual learnings, which is fast becoming the conduit of
remote education.
“As an organisation, we believe that no one should be left behind in the provision of quality education. So, we are proud to partner the Lagos State Government, who shares the same ethos and have evolved a low-tech and affordable strategy to drive remote education through radio broadcasting. Our support is to enable children from
10,000 low-income families, who cannot afford a radio set, to be able to tune in to this remote education during this pandemic.”
The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, who was represented at the event by the Director, Public-Private Partnerships, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Dr. Olufunke Oyetola stated that the support from Old Mutual would help the state in its quest to broaden the scope of education in the state. “The Old Mutual support is coming at a critical time when we need more hands to help build the future of our children. This exemplary gesture will help us to accelerate the adoption of virtual and remote learning as education and schooling would never remain the same post-COVID-19,” she said.
“As a government and promoters of quality education in the state, we have put in place adequate measures to track the development and usage of the devices by the children for educative purposes. We believe the children would put the materials to good use,” she added.
ABOUT OLD MUTUAL
Old Mutual General Insurance Company and Old Mutual Nigeria Life Assurance Company are part of the globally acclaimed Old Mutual brand, which has over 175 years of experience in providing life assurance and wealth, personal finance, savings, and general insurance services.
Old Mutual, since its entry into the Nigerian market, had leveraged its heritage and expertise, launching a wide range of insurance solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of Nigerian’s insurable population and corporate clients.
Appointments
Heirs Holdings Appoints Dan Okeke as Group Executive Director
Mr Okeke joins Heirs Holdings following a distinguished three-decade career at the UBA.
Pan-African investment company, Heirs Holdings this week announced the appointment of Dan Okeke as Group Executive Director. The appointment took effect from August 01, 2020.
Mr Okeke joins following a distinguished three-decade career at the United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), where he most recently served as an Executive Director, responsible for leading consumer, commercial and public-sector businesses. At HH, he will be responsible for business coordination and growth across Heirs Holdings’ portfolio of pan-African investments in the power, financial services, oil and gas, hospitality, real estate, healthcare, and financial technology sectors.
Heirs Holdings is a family-owned investment company committed to improving lives and transforming Africa. Our portfolio spans the power, oil and gas, financial services, hospitality, real estate, and healthcare sectors, operating in twenty-three countries worldwide. Driven by the Africapitalism philosophy of the Group’s founder, Tony Elumelu, which positions the private sector as the catalyst of African growth and seeks both social and economic returns on investment, Heirs Holdings invests for the long-term, bringing strategic capital, sector expertise, a track record of business turnaround accomplishment and operational excellence to companies within its investment portfolio. Celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, Heirs Holdings has recorded consistent business success across its portfolio of investments.
Commenting on the appointment, Chairman, Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, stated: “As we continue to grow in scale and complexity, Dan’s appointment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to institutionalisation. We have always recognised the need to invest in human capital. This announcement is a clear demonstration of our intent and determination to create sustainable value in all our business operations.”
“I am delighted to take on this new challenge and look forward to contributing towards the fulfillment of Heirs Holdings’ objective of improving lives and transforming the Continent,” Mr Okeke stated on his appointment.