The recent price increment announced by the major Cable TV operator in Nigeria, Multichoice, has rattled many Nigerians, who are currently battling inflation on many fronts.

Although this is not the first time Multichoice has raised its prices and it will not be the last, many Nigerians are now seeking cheaper home entertainment alternatives. One option that comes closest is Internet Protocol TV (IPTV), which is simply television content delivered over the Internet.

Aside from being a relatively cheaper alternative to Cable TV, IPTV services often offer a wider selection of channels, including international options and niche channels not available on cable. This makes it one of the best choices to consider for people wishing to switch from cable TV.

IPTV works by transmitting television content over an internet connection using the IP protocol. Content is delivered to users via broadband or internet connection, allowing them to stream TV shows, movies, and live events on various devices such as smart TVs, computers, smartphones, and set-top boxes.

Before you switch to IPTV, here are the key things to know about the service:

How to access IPTV services

All major television brands such as LG, Samsung, and Hisense, among others, now have different IPTV apps pre-installed on their smart TVs and also accessible from their app stores. Interestingly, people without smart TVSs can also access IPTV services by using smart decoders with Android OS, Apple; decoder models like Android TV boxes, Apple TV boxes, or Amazon Fire TV sticks that can be plugged into the TV to enable smart functions, including IPTV streaming.

Apart from TVs, IPTV services can also be accessed via mobile devices such as Androids, iPhones or tabs, and IPTV apps can be downloaded on the Google Play Store and the Apple Store.

The service providers

Currently in Nigeria, many platforms are providing IPTV services, through which subscriptions can be made. These include platforms like Pipul TV, IPTV Plug, and Twoone IPTV, among others. A lot of international IPTV services are also available for subscription in Nigeria. However, patronizing the local platforms allows you to pay in Naira.

IPTV service pricing

Most of the IPTV operators in Nigeria charge on average N5,000 per month and N45,000 per year for the service. Unlike cable TV with a limited number of channels, this rate covers hundreds of live channels and thousands of Videos on Demand (VOD).

Available channels

IPTV platforms offer international live news channels such as CNN, BBC, Skye News, among several others. It also features premium sports, blockbuster movies, music, kiddies, entertainment, lifestyle, travel, science and faith-based channels. Most IPTV providers have organized archives of TV channels and content based on countries around the world, as well as content from cable TV services, including DSTV. This means you can access or stream DSTV channels, among others, via IPTV.

Good internet speed is required

A stable high-speed internet connection is essential for smooth IPTV streaming. Most of the channels are high-quality offering HD and 4K content, thus a slow internet connection will deliver a poor experience. Watching high-quality videos means consuming more data, which is why an unlimited internet service is recommended for anyone subscribing to IPTV as opposed to capped data.

Bottomline

While IPTV may be seen as a cheaper alternative to Cable TV, it is also expedient to factor in the cost of data before switching to internet TV. The cost of broadband service in Nigeria is still considered as one of the highest in the world. However, with the ongoing implementation of the Nigeria National Broadband Plan (NNBP 2020-2025), one of whose targets is to lower the cost of internet in the country, there may be better days of cheaper internet costs ahead.