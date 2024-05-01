Multichoice Nigeria recently announced another price increase on its DStv and GOtv packages, marking a third time in the last 12 months.

While many Nigerians are kicking against the latest increase, the company justified its action by citing the economic situation in the country.

Multichoice blames rising business operation costs and points to currency depreciation, with the naira’s value dropping significantly, and inflation jumping to 33.2% as of March 2024.

But the price increment, which has now become an annual ritual did not just happen in Nigeria. Earlier in March, the PayTV operator had announced a price increase in its home country, South Africa, and Kenya, and the new prices have taken effect from April 1, 2024.

Like in Nigeria, the company also blames the vagaries of the economy for the price adjustment in the other two markets.

Although the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) sitting in Abuja on Monday restrained Multichoice Nigeria from implementing the DStv and GOtv price increment, which is expected to take effect on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, a comparative analysis of prices across Multichoice’s major markets became expedient.

Prices compared

Nairametrics took a look at what the company is charging in other markets, especially, based on recent price increments, and here is what we found:

In South Africa, Multichoice’s highest package, DStv Premium currently goes for R929 ($49.36) a month, while in Kenya, the same package costs Sh10,500 ($78) per month. In Nigeria, DStv Premium will cost N37,000 ($26.7), based on the new price recently announced.

DStv Compact Plus package in South Africa is currently at R619 ($33) per month, while the same package costs N25,000, ($18) in Nigeria. Kenyans are currently paying Sh6,500 ($48) for the same package.

The third package common to the three markets is the DStv Compact. Multichoice South Africa currently charges R469 ($25) for Compact package per month. In Nigeria, the new price announced for DStv Compact is N15,700 ($11), while in Kenya, the same package currently goes for Sh3,700 ($27).

Income level compared

It is important to note that the income levels in each of these countries differ and that also plays a role in how charges are fixed for markets. This also helps to understand who is paying more relative to their level of income.

According to Stats SA in its quarterly employment survey (QES), the average income in South Africa is R25,304 ($1,348) per month as of Q1 2023. The World Bank puts the country’s GDP Per Capita at $6,766.5 as of 2022. South Africa is an Upper-Middle Income country according to the Bank.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that the average monthly income for Kenyans rose to Sh20,123 ($149) in 2022. According to the World Bank, the country’s GDP Per Capita stood at $2,099.3 in 2022. The country is categorized by the Bank as a Lower-Middle Income country.

The average monthly salary in Nigeria is estimated to be between N80,000 and N100,000, which is about $58 to $72. This figure represents the median level, meaning that half of the working population earns less than this amount, while the other half earns more. However, the World Bank’s data shows that Nigeria’s GDP Per Capita stood at $2,162.6 as of 2022. Nigeria is also classified as a Lower-Middle Income country.

Bottomline

Based on the income levels, it is safe to say that Kenyans are paying more for DStv services out of the three countries. On the other hand, rates in South Africa are the cheapest going by their average income. This indicates that Nigerians are paying more than South Africans.