The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) 2023 Annual Fraud Landscape reveals an alarming trend in international fraud activities targeting Nigerian banks’ customers.

The financial landscape in Nigeria has seen a substantial rise in fraud incidents over the past five years, closely tracking the expansion of financial transactions within the digital payments sector.

Specifically, the annual fraud count has surged by 112%, from 44,947 cases in 2019 to 95,620 in 2023. Concurrently, the financial losses attributed to fraud have escalated dramatically by 496%, soaring from N2.9 billion in 2019 to N17.67 billion in 2023.

Also, the ratio of total reported fraud value to the total value of transactions over the last five years has shown a slight increase, from 0.0019% in 2019 to 0.0022% in 2023. These statistics underscore the growing challenge and complexity of combating fraud in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

The 2023 fraud landscape presents a dynamic shift in the geographic spread and intensity of fraud, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and improved security measures across countries.

As fraudsters continue to adapt and explore new territories, banking institutions and customers alike must stay ahead with proactive and comprehensive fraud detection and prevention strategies.

Below are top 10 foreign countries where Nigerian banks’ customers were defrauded in 2023:

10. Kenya

In Kenya, there were four new cases in 2023, with a total financial loss of N0.76 million. Though the numbers are small, they are significant for indicating potential new targets for fraudulent activities in African regions.

9. Luxembourg

Luxembourg has a record of 10 fraud cases that resulted in losses amounting to N1.4 million. This entry is particularly troubling, suggesting that fraudsters are expanding their operations into new, possibly less-guarded European territories.

8. Netherlands

The Netherlands had nine cases in 2023 costing a total of N1.4 million. The financial impact here, though moderate, serves as a critical alert to the potential rise in fraudulent activities in the region.

7. Canada

Canada saw a decrease in fraud case numbers from 35 in 2022 to 13 in 2023 but reported an increase in financial losses, up from N1.25 million in 2022 to N1.8 million in 2023. This suggests a shift towards fewer but bigger targets.

6. United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported five fraud cases with total losses reaching N1.9 million in 2023. This highlights the Middle East as a frontier for fraudsters targeting Nigerian bank customers.

5. Switzerland

Switzerland’s fraud landscape in 2023 was marked by just one case, yet the loss incurred was a significant – N2 million. The high value of this single case indicates a highly sophisticated operation, potentially targeting high-net-worth individuals or entities.

4. Singapore

Singapore reported only three fraud cases in 2023, but these led to substantial financial repercussions totaling N2.4 million. The high loss per case points to major vulnerabilities and the sophisticated nature of frauds conducted there.

3. United Kingdom

The United Kingdom (UK) reported 81 fraud cases in 2023, down from 172 in 2022, yet the financial losses significantly increased from N5.11 million in 2022 to N10.8 million in 2023. This trend indicates a reduction in frequency but an increase in the severity or value of the fraud cases.

2. Ireland

Ireland saw a stark increase in fraud activity in 2023, with 109 cases reported, up from 68 in 2022, and the financial losses escalated nearly tenfold to N15.5 million from N1.66 million. This surge underscores a worrying escalation in fraud severity and frequency.

1. United States

Although the United States saw a significant reduction in fraud cases from 3939 in 2022 to 486 in 2023, it remained the most affected country with total losses amounting to N79.9 million, down from N95.83 million in the previous year. The high volume of losses, despite the fewer cases, points to ongoing vulnerabilities and the substantial impact of each incident.