The third edition of Union Bank’s Save & Win Palli Promo has finally ended on a climactic note after another successful six-month run.

The grand finale draw, which was held on April 15th, 2024, at the bank’s Head Office in Marina, Lagos, rewarded over 100 lucky customers with cash prizes worth over 30 million naira and other exciting consolation prizes. One lucky customer went home with the grand prize of a brand-new GAC SUV, while three other customers also received cash prizes of N5,000,000 each. N100,000 and 12 GREE Air Conditioners were also presented to the last set of monthly and quarterly draw winners during the final draws.

The lucky winners were randomly chosen through an electronically generated transparent draw strictly monitored by relevant regulatory bodies. The event was also live-streamed on the bank’s digital platforms that enabled participants to join and view proceedings.

Save & Win Palli Promo is a nationwide campaign aimed at rewarding customers with cash prizes and other exciting gifts. The goal is to encourage and promote a healthy savings culture. The promo is open to new and existing customers.

Prospective customers can download the UnionMobile app on their mobile phones to open an account or walk into any Union Bank branch. To reactivate existing accounts, returning customers can call the 24-hour Contact Centre on 07007007000 or visit any of Union Bank’s branches nationwide.

