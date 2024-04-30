The Board of Standard Chartered Bank has announced the appointment of Dalu Ajene as the Chief Executive Officer of the Bank’s operations in Nigeria.

According to the Bank’s press statement made available to Nairametrics, the appointment of Dalu, who has over 23 years of experience in the global financial services sector, is a testament to the Bank’s established culture of promoting excellence and assurance of its esteemed stakeholders in the Nigerian financial industry.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Dalu as the Chief Executive Officer for Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited.

With an extensive background in banking and finance, Dalu brings a wealth of experience and expertise to lead our operations in Nigeria.

“As a leading international bank, Standard Chartered remains committed to driving economic growth and supporting our clients in Nigeria.

The Bank’s leadership will further strengthen our presence in the region and enable us to continue delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to our customers,” Kariuki Ngari, the Bank’s Regional CEO, stated.

Profile of Dalu Ajene

According to the statement signed by Joke Adu Acting Head, Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Dalu brings strong business and commercial leadership acumen to the new role. He has managed several portfolios across multiple markets in Africa, the US, and the Middle East which have helped to deepen his understanding and appreciation of the complex landscape of delivering results across diverse markets.

Dalu, who, until his latest appointment, was the Nigerian CEO of Rand Merchant Bank, is credited with leading a strong and resilient business to double-digit Profit Before Tax growth in 2023.

He led the team to achieve this with zero regulatory infractions, despite the prevalent macroeconomic challenges. His experience and understanding of the Nigerian market are expected to give him an edge in leading Standard Chartered Bank’s operations in Nigeria.

Dalu holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Harvard Business School and is reputed as a leader passionate about driving a culture of high performance centered around people empowerment to deliver best-in-class service to clients.

Dalu takes over from Lamin Manjang, the Vice Chairman of Africa and Acting CEO who will be retiring from the Bank after 25 years of service, having reached the mandatory retirement age.

Kariuki, added: “. On behalf of the Bank, I would also like to thank Lamin for his meritorious years of service to the Bank over the last 25 years and wish him the very best in retirement.”

What Dalu said

Speaking on joining the Bank, Dalu said he was deeply honored to join Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria at this critical juncture of profound change and development in Nigeria.

“Our bank is an important provider of trade finance, structured solutions, and development finance and we leverage technology to deliver client-centric services that embed trust with our customers and stakeholders.

Our teams are deeply experienced in navigating our dynamic environment to deliver value to our clients. I am excited to work together with them to accelerate our activities across the Corporate & Investment Banking business and Wealth & Retail business to serve our customers and intermediate catalytic financing into the Nigerian economy.

Ultimately, executing on this will positively uplift the communities we operate in,” he said.