Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Marie Namias as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the company.

The announcement was made in a notice issued to the bank’s shareholders, the Nigerian Exchange Limited, and the general public on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, and signed by Company Secretary, Erhi Obebeduo.

The approval for this appointment has been granted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

What they are saying

In the official statement, GTCO highlighted Mrs. Namias’ extensive background in banking and strategy, stating she brings over 25 years of experience in retail banking, corporate banking, digital banking, and strategy consulting.

“Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (“GTCO” or “the Company”) hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited, its shareholders and the general public of the appointment of Mrs. Marie Namias as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company.

“Mrs. Namias, a French National, is a seasoned professional with over twenty-five years of experience in retail banking, corporate banking, digital banking and strategy consulting,” the statement read.

Backstory

Mrs. Namias has held several prominent positions throughout her career. She was previously a member of the Executive Board at Caisse d’Epargne Bretagne Pays de Loire (Groupe BPCE), where she led the Retail and Corporate Banking Divisions.

Additionally, she served as Director of BRED Espace (Digital Banking) at BRED Banque Populaire and worked as an advisor at Deloitte & Touche Corporate Finance.

Her academic credentials include a Master of Science in Strategic Management from HEC, a Master of Laws in European Community Law from Universiteit Maastricht, and a degree from Institut d’Études Politiques de Paris (Sciences PO).

More insights

Mr. Segun Agbaje, the Group Chief Executive Officer of GTCO, commented on the appointment, emphasizing that Mrs. Namias’ appointment will enhance the Board’s oversight and support the company’s strategic goals.

“We are pleased to welcome Mrs. Marie Namias to the Board. Her extensive international banking experience, strategic expertise, and strong governance background will further strengthen the Board’s oversight and support the Company’s strategic objectives,” Agbaje said.

GTCO also noted that Mrs. Namias’ appointment aligns with the company’s commitment to strong corporate governance, diversity, and effective board management, in line with regulatory standards and global best practices.

GTCO board composition

The current Board of Guaranty Trust Holding Company includes:

Mr. Suleiman Barau – Chairman

Mr. Segun Agbaje – Group Chief Executive Officer

Mrs. Catherine Echeozo – Non-Executive Director

Mr. Babatunde Soyoye – Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr. Adebanji Adeniyi – Executive Director

Mrs. Marie Namias – Independent Non-Executive Director

What you should know

In December 2025, GTCO also announced that it had secured approvals from the CBN and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to raise N10 billion through a private placement of its ordinary shares.

The company clarified that the capital raise was not due to any financial shortfall at its subsidiary, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), which had already surpassed the CBN’s minimum capital requirement for commercial banks with international authorisation.

GTCO also recalled that in August 2025, GTBank increased its capital base to N504.04 billion, exceeding the regulatory threshold.