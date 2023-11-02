Union Bank of Nigeria in its quest to impart financial knowledge to young people recently teamed up with a non-governmental organisation, Yellow Cowrie, to hold a Brainee Financial Literacy Quiz Competition.

The event, held at The Stable, the Bank’s Sports Club, located at 45 Bode Thomas, Surulere, hosted 150 participating students drawn from 75 public secondary schools in Lagos.

The participants engaged in various fun and captivating quiz games that educated them on concepts around financial planning and money management.

Interactive and engaging competition formats were deployed throughout the day to inspire and enlighten the pupils on financial literacy concepts.

Specially designed games were also used to effectively broaden the youngsters’ horizons and make them more financially literate.

Financial literacy has been a passion project of Union Bank for many years. This has enabled the bank to impact and empower young people, especially students, to acquire financial knowledge that has helped them on their way to actualizing their dreams and aspirations.

Enabling success is a crucial slogan of the bank, and competitions like the Brainee Financial Literacy Quiz are examples of the innovative methods required to help the financial institution deliver on this noble goal.

Educative platforms such as these align with the bank’s objectives of deepening financial knowledge among the young people of Nigeria, which bodes well for the economy and future of the country.

Speaking at the event, Union Bank Chief Brand and Marketing Officer Olufunmilola Aluko emphasized the bank’s desire to develop the potential of our youth with the required knowledge and guidance to help them achieve remarkable things.

She highlighted how the competition extends the bank’s broader commitment to education through the Edu360 platform.

Edu360, like the Financial Literacy Brainee Quiz, is an initiative designed to enhance quality education and improve learning outcomes for Nigerian children and youth in general.

After the competition, Ajigbeda Girls Senior High School, Ijeshatedo Senior Secondary School, and Stadium Senior High School clinched the first, second, and third positions, respectively out of the 55 schools in Lagos State that participated in the event.

Yellow Cowries, the competition organizers, were also commended for thinking up such a fun and interactive educational initiative that will empower young minds.

This aligns with the NGO’s goal of becoming a respected niche in the Nigerian financial literacy space, leveraging gamification to instil and align behaviours/behavioural changes that educate and motivate people, especially students, to access financial planning, products and services.