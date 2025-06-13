In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, commercial banks in Nigeria are leveraging mobile banking applications to enhance customer convenience and drive financial growth.

These apps allow users to conduct transactions anywhere, anytime, and without visiting physical branches.

From fund transfers and bill payments to complaint submissions and loan applications, these apps provide a wide range of financial services.

Some even feature advanced options such as blocking lost ATM cards, purchasing movie tickets, or applying for visas.

While both Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store host these applications, only the Google Play Store publicly displays download figures, offering insights into user adoption.

Below is a breakdown of the 10 most downloaded banking apps in Nigeria from bottom to top based on Play Store statistics.

10. Sterling Bank – 1 million

The OneBank app, rated 3.8, has over 1 million downloads and allows users to send and receive money, pay bills, invest, and apply for loans.

Last updated on May 15, 2025, the latest 3.0.0 version of the app has a download size of 68.07 MB, with a required operating system of Android 9 and above.

9. Fidelity Bank – 1 million

With over 1 million downloads, the Fidelity Online Banking app allows users to view real-time account balances and transaction history, deposit checks, and manage Visa Debit Cards.

Released on October 6, 2015, the app was last updated on April 29, 2025, with the latest 5.6.50 version, and requires Android 5.0 operating system. It also has a 3.8 rating and over 46,000 reviews.

8. Keystone Bank – 1 million

The KeyMobile App has over 1 million downloads and offers features such as single-view account balances, fund transfers, bill payments, and loan and investment management.

With a 3.9 rating on the Google Play Store, the app was last updated on May 9, 2025, with the latest version 5.1.21.

7. FCMB – 1 million

Rated 4.1, the FCMB mobile app has over 1 million downloads and allows users to open a bank account in minutes with no paperwork required.

Released on November 26, 2018, and last updated on May 17, 2025, the app requires an Android 7.0 operating system and a download size of 47.32 MB.

6. Wema Bank – 1 million

The ALAT app has over 1 million downloads and offers features such as account opening, loan access, bill payments, and transfers.

Last updated on April 17, 2025, it has a download size of 106 MB and requires an Android 8.0 operating system.

With over 43,000 reviews, the app is rated 4.2 on the Play Store.

5. Zenith Bank – 5 million

Zenith Bank has also reached 5 million downloads on the Play Store, making it one of the top five banks with the highest mobile presence in Nigeria.

The Zenith Bank mobile app allows users to view account details, transfer funds, pay bills, and access other banking services. The app was last updated on August 15, 2024, with the 2.16.24 version. It has a 3.9 rating and over 46,000 reviews.

4. GTCO – 5 million

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) has over 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store, with over 130,000 reviews on the app.

With a 4.0 rating, the GTWorld mobile app offers a wide range of features, including fund transfers, airtime purchases, bill payments, and account access.

The app was last updated on June 3, 2025, with version 6.2.3, and requires Android 7.0 operating system.

3. UBA – 10 million

United Bank for Africa (UBA) completes the trio of banks with over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

The UBA Mobile Banking app, with a 3.9 rating and over 250,000 reviews, allows users to view account balances, see transaction history, and manage multiple accounts from a single dashboard.

The app utilizes biometric login and secure passcodes and was last updated on April 6, 2025, with the 8.2.29 version.

2. First Bank – 10 million

First Bank is another bank that has achieved over 10 million downloads on the Play Store.

The FirstMobile app, released on September 9, 2015, offers a range of financial and non-financial features, including account management, fund transfers, bill payments, and airtime purchases.

The app was last updated on December 12, 2024, with the latest 2.10.5 version, and requires an Android operating system of 7.0 and above. It is rated 4.2.

1. Access Bank – 10 million

Access Bank is one of the top-performing banks in terms of mobile app downloads, with over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Rated 4.5, the Access More app provides 24/7 account access, allowing users to check account balances, view recent transactions, purchase airtime, transfer money, and pay bills.

The app has received over 590,000 reviews and requires 68 MB of space to download on Android phones. The latest version, 3.0.1, was last updated on December 2, 2024.

Conclusion

The adoption of mobile banking apps in Nigeria reflects the demand for convenient and accessible banking services. As the banking sector continues to evolve, it is likely that mobile apps will continue to play an increasingly important role in driving growth and innovation.