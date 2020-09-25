Market Views
Apple, Microsoft gain over 1%, propels Nasdaq up
U.S tech Stocks gained higher as leading tech brands stocks that include Apple and Microsoft witnessed buying pressures significantly.
Apple and Microsoft shares rose 1% and 1.3%, respectively, to lead tech higher. Alphabet shares gained nearly 1% and Amazon advanced 0.7%. Netflix was up 0.5% and Facebook advanced 0.2%.
The Dow Jones gained 0.2%, to settle at 26,815.44. At its session low, the Dow was down 226 points. The S&P 500 rallied up by 0.3% to 3,246.59 and the Nasdaq composite advanced 0.4% to 10,672.27.
The bullish run, however, was kept in check, as first-time claims for state unemployment benefits totaled 870,000 for the week ended Sept. 19
While investors wait for the passage of the U.S stimulus package lingering at the U.S capitol, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp in a note to Nairametrics spoke on price movements in notable tech stocks, like Apple
“Before the street started to pick up on the more favorable stimulus overtones US equities had been climbing steadily since the open with Tech and pockets within Cyclicals/Value leading the way midday. Apple is again setting the tone for Tech. Defensives outperformed out of the gate, although the last leg up seems more Cyclical and Value-driven. Many folks think this market cannot run without Financials, so with Financials acting better and Tech finding support, one could easily make a case for a low-volume melt-up in the near term,” he said.
However, it’s critical to note that stock traders, global investors are having a tough time in September, with the major equity benchmarks falling momentarily as tech shares lose steam.
Cryptocurrency
Nigeria is Africa’s leader in Bitcoin transfers, transacts $8 million weekly
Data shows that the use of Bitcoin for peer to peer lending in Nigeria is on an astronomical run.
Nigerians increasing their use of BTC is no longer news, but what seems astonishing is the volume that they transact with BTCs weekly, compared to other African countries.
Recent statistics obtained from usefultulips, a BTC analytic data provider, stated that Nigeria leads Africa peer to peer lending in 2020, posting weekly P2P volumes of between $8million, followed by South Africa and Kenya posting about $2 million weekly.
Quick Facts: In BTC’s case, peer to peer is the exchange of BTC between parties (such as individuals) without the involvement of a central authority. This means that peer to peer use of BTC takes a decentralized approach in the exchange of Bitcoins between individuals and groups.
It shows that BTC’s long-running narrative as the “digital gold” for hedging against global economic turmoil is gaining the trust of Nigerians for payments and transfers.
The financial market turmoil triggered by COVID-19 has definitely changed the way Nigerians view the whole financial system, as data also obtained from Google trend shows Nigeria leading the pack around the world in Bitcoin searches.
This is a testament to the fact that Nigerians truly love their Bitcoins.
It’s important to note that Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission is aware of the high precedence of crypto use in Africa’s biggest economy, and has up come with rules recording to the fast-changing financial sector
Chimezie Chuta, Founder, Blockchain Nigeria User Group, spoke with excitement on the long-overdue legal framework by the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission regulating digital assets and blockchain investments.
“SEC Nigeria has consistently shown that it has a clear understanding of her role in creating a conducive environment for the growth and development of Virtual Financial Assets, and Cryptocurrencies in general.
“This recent publication will act as a catalyst for mass adoption. It will also create much needed institutional investor confidence for the Nigeria Capital Market.”
Market Views
Nike stocks post gains, women’s apparel division grow by 200%
Nike has used the COVID-19 pandemic as leverage to expand its digital business as it reported a surge in its in online sales.
Nike, the most valuable fashion brand in the sports business, saw its stock price rising on Tuesday, as the company reported an 82% surge in online sales and offered an impressive outlook that calls for demand to grow through the holidays.
Nike has used the COVID-19 pandemic as leverage to expand its digital business, and its women’s apparel division grew by nearly 200%. Parents stocked up on back-to-school items, and its business picked up in key markets like China.
Highlights of the results
First-quarter reported revenues were $10.6 billion, down 1 percent on a reported basis, and flat to the prior year on a currency-neutral basis.
Nike’s direct sales were $3.7 billion, up 12 percent on a reported basis, and up 13 percent on a currency-neutral basis, with growth across all geographies.
Brand digital sales increased 82 percent, or 83 percent on a currency-neutral basis, with double-digit increases across North America, Greater China, and APLA and triple-digit growth in EMEA.
Diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $0.95, up 10 percent. Inventory rose 15 percent versus the prior year, but decreased 9 percent versus the prior quarter.
“Our results this quarter continue to demonstrate NIKE’s full competitive advantage, as we strengthen our position in the midst of disruption,” said John Donahoe, President, and CEO, Nike, Inc.
“In this dynamic environment, no one can match our pace of launching innovative products and our Brand’s deep connection to consumers. These strengths, coupled with our digital acceleration, are unlocking NIKE’s long-term market potential.”
COVID-19 pandemic is also helping Nike’s digital potential. The company disclosed that its digital sales now make up at least 30% of its total quarterly sales, a threshold that Nike had previously aimed to hit in three years’ time.
“Nike is recovering faster based on accelerating brand momentum and digital growth,” CFO Matt Friend stated on Tuesday.
Full details of the results can be found here
Currencies
Investors flock to US dollar, as Gold, Bitcoin, Global Stocks record heavy sell-offs
The US dollar is stronger this morning on the back of a marked drop in risk appetite in European and US markets.
The U.S dollar closed high on Monday, hitting a six-week high, as currency traders and global investors rushed into the safe-haven currency.
This is coming on growing COVID-19 fears and worries over the U.S. Congress’ stimulus impasse drove a heavy sell-off in almost all other assets that include gold, Bitcoin, and Stocks.
What we now; At the time this report was drafted, Bitcoin traded at $10,463.98 with a daily trading volume of $23,554,819,012. BTC price is down -4.6% in the last 24 hours.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.84%, the S&P 500 lost 1.16%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.13%.
Gold spot lost about 2.1% to trade at $1,909.05 per ounce on Monday, after falling as much as 3.4% earlier in the session, its lowest since Aug. 12. U.S. gold futures settled down 2.6% at 1,910.60.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.7% pressured by miners and energy stocks, while China’s blue-chip index shed 0.1% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.5%. Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday
However, at the time this report was drafted, U.S. Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies, dropped some gains to trade at 93.608
Quick fact: The U.S. Dollar Index tracks the greenback against a basket of major global currencies such as the Japanese yen, British pound sterling, Swedish Krona, Euro, etc. Individuals hoping to meet foreign exchange payment obligations via dollar transactions to countries like Europe, and Japan, would need to pay more dollars in fulfilling such payment obligations.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp in a note to Nairametrics gave vital insights on the safe-haven currency, saying:
“The US dollar is stronger this morning on the back of a marked drop in risk appetite in European and US markets, but off overnight highs, as US stocks are rebounding in good order.
“Two factors explain much of the risk aversion. Banking shares are sharply lower following the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists report examining bank behavior in the context of Suspicious Activity Reports. Travel and leisure names are weaker in Europe on the back of continued angst around the rising COVID-19 case count in the Eurozone and the UK.
“The fickle nature of currency trading these days suggests that as US stocks fall, the USD rises, reflecting the USD’s dominance in demand when there are big down moves in risk sentiment.”