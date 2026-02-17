Shares of Presco Plc closed above N2,000 for the first time ever, ending trading on 16 February 2026 at N2,015.00 per share.

The milestone reflects strong buying momentum, lifting the stock’s month-to-date gain in February to 23.24%, up from its opening price of N1,635.

Investor sentiment is likely being driven by the company’s FY2025 results, which show pre-tax profit rising 57.28% to N178.55 billion from N113.53 billion in 2024, supported by solid revenue growth.

So far in 2026, Presco has gained 38.97% on the Nigerian Exchange, with over 20 million shares traded, extending momentum after its 207% return in 2025.

What the data is saying

According to daily trading data on the Nigerian Exchange, Presco jumped 6.05% in the session that ended 16 February 2026, breaking above the N2,000 mark.

This marks the second-highest daily gain in February, behind the previous session’s 6.74% surge, the strongest recorded so far this month.

Market participation has also picked up notably in February, with trading volume exceeding 15.3 million shares so far, more than triple the 4.8 million shares recorded in January, bringing total year-to-date volume to over 20 million shares.

The stock has sustained strong buying momentum on the NGX since 2025, when it delivered a 207.04% return, significantly rewarding shareholders.

Recent rallies appear supported by positive fundamentals.

Presco reported a profit before tax of N178.55 billion for the year ended 31 December 2025, up 57.28% from N113.53 billion in the prior year, driven by strong revenue performance.

Revenue growth was largely fueled by increased sales of crude and refined palm oil products, which accounted for the bulk of the N331.18 billion recorded for the year.

Financials

A cursory review shows that of the N331.18 billion in revenue, N245.3 billion was generated in Nigeria, accounting for 74% of the total sales volume of crude and refined products.

Ghana contributed N80 billion, representing 24%, while the balance came from exports to Germany and Austria.

Administrative and distribution expenses rose substantially due to expanded operations and inflationary pressures, while finance costs jumped to N43.6 billion from N12.79 billion, driven by a higher debt burden. This was partly offset by finance income of N7.79 billion.

On the balance sheet, the group’s cash position surged to N279.68 billion, supported by net cash inflows from financing activities, particularly the rights issue and new borrowings.

Borrowings more than doubled to N164.10 billion, partly funding the acquisition of GOPDC and capital investments.

Total assets rose significantly to N833.3 billion following the acquisition and growth in biological assets, while net operating cash flow remained strong at N146.17 billion, supporting expansion and dividend payments.

What to know

Presco Nigeria Plc executed a successful rights issue, raising N237.7 billion in premium, and finalized the acquisition of the remaining 48% stake in Ghana Oil Palm Development Company (GOPDC), bringing its ownership to 100%.

A spike in trading volume in February 2026 signals increased investor interest in the company’s shares on the Nigerian Exchange.

Presco stock broke through a key resistance level of N1,540 per share in the second trading week of January 2026, a technical breach that investors likely anticipated while targeting levels above N2,000.

The N2,015 close on 16 February 2026 marks the highest price level in the company’s history.

Presco Plc is an integrated palm oil company in Nigeria, producing and marketing crude and refined palm oil, as well as related agricultural products.