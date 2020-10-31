Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc: Increase in agro-allied, others boost revenues

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc reported revenues of N355.11 billion in 2020 HY, compared to N270.76 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.

Key highlights for 2020 HY

Revenues increased to N355.11 billion, +31.15% YoY

Revenues from food increased to N215.90 billion, +26.97% YoY.

Revenues from agro-allied increased to N72.06 billion, +45.87% YoY.

Revenues from sugar increased to 58.19 billion, +29.47% YoY.

Revenues from support services increased to 8.97 billion, +40.62% YoY.

Administrative expenses decreased to 13.01 billion, +23.71% YoY.

Gross profit increased to N50.29 billion, +58.26% YoY.

Pre-tax profits increased to N14.61 billion, +69.17% YoY.

Earnings Per Share increased to 233 kobo, +52.29% YoY.

Bottom Line:

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc got a major boost from an increase in its agro-allied revenue-generating unit. Revenues from the other three revenue-generating segments also increased.

Companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters mostly due to COVID-19. However, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc was able to increase its total revenues. Pre-tax profits also increased thanks to a reduction in administrative expenses.