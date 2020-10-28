Company Results
Trans-Nationwide Express Plc suffers N79 million loss in Q3 2020
Trans-Nationwide Express Plc has recorded a loss that amounts to the tune of N79 million in Q3, 2020.
This disclosure was based on the Q3 2020 financials sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Breakdown
- Revenue declined by 7.5% Year-on-Year, from N548.3 million as of the corresponding period last year to N507.17 million this year.
- The dip was largely due to a decline in revenue from courier services, which contributed about 54.1% of the total revenue as of Q3, 2020.
- The revenue from courier services declined from N326.44 million to N274.40 million for the period under view.
- On the contrary, other revenue churning segments like Freight income, logistics income, internal mailing income, and warehouse all recorded a positive outlook, as they all grew viz-a-viz last year’s figures.
- Gross profit declined by 7.1% from N321.23 million to N298.40 million in the period under view.
- Administrative expenses increased by 17.5% from N321.0 million to N377.1 million within the period under view.
- Cash received from customers recorded a dip from N542.28 million to N523.07 million, indicating a slip of about 3.5%.
What this means
The pandemic affected several businesses and sectors, the transportation and logistics sectors were not exempted. The loss might have been largely due to the period of economic inactivity, due to embargo on inter-state and international travels.
The high cost of maintenance, coupled with little or no revenue in those periods also played a major part.
Company Results
UACN Property Development Company Plc: Decrease in sale of property stock, others depletes revenue
UACN Property Development Company Plc recorded decreased revenues from its four revenue-generating units, as total revenues dipped.
UACN Property Development Company Plc recorded decreased revenues from its four revenue-generating units, as total revenues dipped. The company reported revenues of N458.26million in 2020 (9months) – 75.81% decrease compared to N1.90billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
What you should know
Key highlights from its 2020 (9months) results are:
- Revenues decreased by 75.81% from N1.90billion to N458.26million YoY.
- Revenues from sale of property stock decreased to N137.51million, -89.69% YoY.
- Revenues from share of James Pinnock sale of property stock decreased to N45.39million, -82.75% YoY.
- Revenues from rental and management fee on rent decreased to N78.11 million, –25.71% YoY.
- Revenues from project and management surcharge decreased to N192.25 million, –0.26% YoY.
- Gross profit decreased to N107.94 million, -71.61% YoY.
- Operating loss decreased to N378.72 million, -1.85% YoY.
- Finance cost decreased to N1.30 billion, -41.03% YoY.
- Pre-tax loss increased to N2.46 billion, +34.65% YoY.
- Post-tax loss decreased to N3.38 billion, -76.96% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share decreased to N29 kobo, -94.90% YoY.
- Total assets decreased to N26.93 billion, -14.53% YoY.
- Total liabilities decreased to N12.56 billion, -55.33% YoY.
- Total equity increased to N14.38 billion, +322.37% YoY.
Bottomline
Companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters, mostly due to COVID-19. UACN Property Development Company Plc was unable to increase its total revenues and pre-tax profits in the period under consideration.
Company Results
Portland Paints and Products Plc: Decrease in paint sales depletes revenues
Portland Paints and Products Plc recorded decreased revenues in one of its revenue-generating units, as total revenues dipped. The company reported revenues of N1.23 billion in 2020 (9 months) – 38.43% decrease compared to N1.99 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
What you should know
Key highlights from 2020 (9 months) results
- Revenues decreased by 38.43%, from N1.99 billion to N1.23 billion YoY.
- Revenues from paints decreased to N1.22 billion, -38.72% YoY.
- Recorded revenues of N502 thousand on executed projects, +100% YoY
- Revenues from franchise/management fees increased to N7.21 million, +142.33% YoY.
- Gross profits decreased to 385.35 million, -45.43% YoY.
- Operating profit decreased to N-102.62 million, -175.89% YoY.
- Finance cost increased to N6.73 million, +51.52% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits decreased to N-106.58 million, -175.48% YoY.
- Post-tax profits decreased to N-115.45 million, -220.24% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share decreased to -15 kobo, -225% YoY.
- Total assets decreased to N1.80 billion, -9.19% YoY.
- Total liabilities decreased to N530.45 million, -12.48% YoY.
- Total equity decreased to N1.47 billion, -7.94% YoY.
Bottom Line
Companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters mostly due to COVID-19. Portland Paints and Products Plc was unable to grow its revenue. The company also recorded a pre-tax loss in the period under consideration.
Company Results
CAP Plc: Increase in investment income, others boost revenues
CAP Plc recorded a boost in its two revenue-generating units, as total revenues grew.
CAP Plc reported revenues of N5.99 billion in 2020 – 3.63% increase compared to N5.78 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
What you should know
The key highlights of its financial year 2020.
- Revenues increased by 3.63% from N5.77 billion to N5.99 billion YoY.
- Revenues from paint products increased to N6.05 billion, +3.69% YoY.
- Revenues from services increased to N33.90 million, +44.11% YoY.
- Cost of sales increased to N3.30 billion, +8.86% YoY.
- Gross profits decreased to N2.69 billion, -2.06 YoY.
- Operating profits decreased to N1.17 billion, -20.94% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits decreased to N1.36 billion, -24.50% YoY.
- Post-tax profits decreased to N927.50 million, -24.50% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share decreased to 133 kobo, -24% YoY.
- Total assets increased to N7.82 billion, +15.64% YoY.
- Total liabilities increased to N4.37 billion, +3.07% YoY.
- Total equity increased to N3.45 billion, +36.78% YoY.
Bottom Line
CAP Plc recorded a boost in total revenue from an increase in its two revenue-generating units.
Though companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters, mostly due to COVID-19 – CAP Plc was able to increase its total revenues; however, pre-tax profits decreased.