Connect with us
nairametrics

Company Results

Trans-Nationwide Express Plc suffers N79 million loss in Q3 2020

Trans-Nationwide Express Plc has recorded a loss that amounts to the tune of N79 million in Q3, 2020.

Published

2 days ago

on

Trans-Nationwide Express Plc, Trans-Nationwide Express Plc appoints new Managing Director 

Trans-Nationwide Express Plc, a logistics and courier service company in Lagos, Nigeria, suffered N79 million loss in the third quarter of 2020.

This disclosure was based on the Q3 2020 financials sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

READ: NIPOST’s new charges could have ruined the e-commerce/logistics industry

Breakdown

  • Revenue declined by 7.5% Year-on-Year, from N548.3 million as of the corresponding period last year to N507.17 million this year.
  • The dip was largely due to a decline in revenue from courier services, which contributed about 54.1% of the total revenue as of Q3, 2020.
  • The revenue from courier services declined from N326.44 million to N274.40 million for the period under view.
  • On the contrary, other revenue churning segments like Freight income, logistics income, internal mailing income, and warehouse all recorded a positive outlook, as they all grew viz-a-viz last year’s figures.
  • Gross profit declined by 7.1% from N321.23 million to N298.40 million in the period under view.
  • Administrative expenses increased by 17.5% from N321.0 million to N377.1 million within the period under view.
  • Cash received from customers recorded a dip from N542.28 million to N523.07 million, indicating a slip of about 3.5%.

READ: BRT owners, Primero says they lost N100 million to #ENDSARS violence

GTBank 728 x 90

What this means

The pandemic affected several businesses and sectors, the transportation and logistics sectors were not exempted. The loss might have been largely due to the period of economic inactivity, due to embargo on inter-state and international travels.

The high cost of maintenance, coupled with little or no revenue in those periods also played a major part.

Deal book 300 x 250
GTBank 728 x 90

READ: PZ incurs N1 billion in exchange rate loss 

READ: Lafarge Africa Plc: Increase in cement sales boosts revenues

Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Company Results

UACN Property Development Company Plc: Decrease in sale of property stock, others depletes revenue

UACN Property Development Company Plc recorded decreased revenues from its four revenue-generating units, as total revenues dipped.

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

UACN Property Development Company Plc

UACN Property Development Company Plc recorded decreased revenues from its four revenue-generating units, as total revenues dipped. The company reported revenues of N458.26million in 2020 (9months) – 75.81% decrease compared to N1.90billion in the corresponding period of 2019. 

READ: UPDC reaps benefits of NSE’s resilience with listing of N16 billion Rights Issue

What you should know 

Key highlights from its 2020 (9months) results are:

  • Revenues decreased by 75.81% from N1.90billion to N458.26million YoY. 
  • Revenues from sale of property stock decreased to N137.51million, -89.69% YoY. 
  • Revenues from share of James Pinnock sale of property stock decreased to N45.39million, -82.75% YoY.
  • Revenues from rental and management fee on rent decreased to N78.11 million, 25.71% YoY. 
  • Revenues from project and management surcharge decreased to N192.25 million, –0.26% YoY. 
  • Gross profit decreased to N107.94 million, -71.61% YoY. 
  • Operating loss decreased to N378.72 million, -1.85% YoY. 
  • Finance cost decreased to N1.30 billion, -41.03% YoY. 
  • Pre-tax loss increased to N2.46 billion, +34.65% YoY.
  • Post-tax loss decreased to N3.38 billion, -76.96% YoY. 
  • Earnings Per Share decreased to N29 kobo, -94.90% YoY. 
  • Total assets decreased to N26.93 billion, -14.53% YoY. 
  • Total liabilities decreased to N12.56 billion, -55.33% YoY. 
  • Total equity increased to N14.38 billion, +322.37% YoY. 

READ: Austin Avuru retires as CEO of Seplat petroleum, to receive huge benefits

GTBank 728 x 90

Bottomline 

UACN Property Development Company Plc recorded decreased revenues from its four revenue-generating units, as total revenues dipped.

Companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters, mostly due to COVID-19. UACN Property Development Company Plc was unable to increase its total revenues and pre-tax profits in the period under consideration.

Deal book 300 x 250
GTBank 728 x 90

Continue Reading

Company Results

Portland Paints and Products Plc: Decrease in paint sales depletes revenues

Portland Paints and Products Plc recorded decreased revenues in one of its revenue-generating units, as total revenues dipped.

Published

8 hours ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

Bolarin Okunowo, Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc appoints Non-Executive Director, Portland Paints announces new board changes, Portland Paints and Products Plc: Decrease in paint sales, depletes revenues. 

Portland Paints and Products Plc recorded decreased revenues in one of its revenue-generating units, as total revenues dipped. The company reported revenues of N1.23 billion in 2020 (9 months) – 38.43% decrease compared to N1.99 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.

READ: CAP Plc set to merge with Portland Paints and Products Plc.

What you should know

Key highlights from 2020 (9 months) results

  • Revenues decreased by 38.43%, from N1.99 billion to N1.23 billion YoY.
  • Revenues from paints decreased to N1.22 billion, -38.72% YoY.
  • Recorded revenues of N502 thousand on executed projects, +100% YoY
  • Revenues from franchise/management fees increased to N7.21 million, +142.33% YoY.
  • Gross profits decreased to 385.35 million, -45.43% YoY.
  • Operating profit decreased to N-102.62 million, -175.89% YoY.
  • Finance cost increased to N6.73 million, +51.52% YoY.
  • Pre-tax profits decreased to N-106.58 million, -175.48% YoY.
  • Post-tax profits decreased to N-115.45 million, -220.24% YoY.
  • Earnings Per Share decreased to -15 kobo, -225% YoY.
  • Total assets decreased to N1.80 billion, -9.19% YoY.
  • Total liabilities decreased to N530.45 million, -12.48% YoY.
  • Total equity decreased to N1.47 billion, -7.94% YoY.

(READ MORE:Big players in Paints and Coatings industry suffer 52% profit loss in the first 6 months of 2020)

GTBank 728 x 90

Bottom Line

Portland Paints and Products Plc recorded decreased revenues in one of its revenue-generating units, as total revenues dipped.

Companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters mostly due to COVID-19. Portland Paints and Products Plc was unable to grow its revenue. The company also recorded a pre-tax loss in the period under consideration.

Deal book 300 x 250
GTBank 728 x 90

Continue Reading

Company Results

CAP Plc: Increase in investment income, others boost revenues

CAP Plc recorded a boost in its two revenue-generating units, as total revenues grew.

Published

1 day ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

CAP Plc is running at a risk of increased bad debts

CAP Plc reported revenues of N5.99 billion in 2020 – 3.63% increase compared to N5.78 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.

What you should know

The key highlights of its financial year 2020.

  • Revenues increased by 3.63% from N5.77 billion to N5.99 billion YoY.
  • Revenues from paint products increased to N6.05 billion, +3.69% YoY.
  • Revenues from services increased to N33.90 million, +44.11% YoY.
  • Cost of sales increased to N3.30 billion, +8.86% YoY.
  • Gross profits decreased to N2.69 billion, -2.06 YoY.
  • Operating profits decreased to N1.17 billion, -20.94% YoY.
  • Pre-tax profits decreased to N1.36 billion, -24.50% YoY.
  • Post-tax profits decreased to N927.50 million, -24.50% YoY.
  • Earnings Per Share decreased to 133 kobo, -24% YoY.
  • Total assets increased to N7.82 billion, +15.64% YoY.
  • Total liabilities increased to N4.37 billion, +3.07% YoY.
  • Total equity increased to N3.45 billion, +36.78% YoY.

(READ MORE: Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 13.71% as food prices soar)

Bottom Line

GTBank 728 x 90

CAP Plc recorded a boost in total revenue from an increase in its two revenue-generating units.

Though companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters, mostly due to COVID-19 – CAP Plc was able to increase its total revenues; however, pre-tax profits decreased.

Deal book 300 x 250
GTBank 728 x 90
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
ikeja electric
Advertisement
Advertisement
Patricia
act markets
Advertisement
FCMB ads
Advertisement
IZIKJON
Advertisement
Fidelity ads
act markets
Advertisement
first bank
Advertisement
bitad
Advertisement
Stallion ads
Advertisement
financial calculator
Advertisement
deals book
Advertisement
app
Advertisement