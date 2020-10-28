NFF receives $1 million from FIFA as COVID-19 palliative

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has received the sum of $1 million from FIFA as COVID-19 palliative to support male and female footballers in the country.

This was disclosed by Amaju Pinnick in a statement confirming the receipt of the grant from the world football governing federation FIFA, which was seen by Nairametrics on his official Twitter handle.

READ:

He tweeted, “Huge appreciation to football’s world governing body, FIFA for the $1 million (one million dollars) the Federation has received in the frame of COVID-19 palliatives. The money was received by the Nigeria Football Federation and we re-confirmed the purpose from FIFA two days ago.

“It is imperative to note that, FIFA also sent $600,000 to the Federation for the FIFA Forward 2.0 projects in Binin-Kebbi and Ugborodo, which costs $300,000 each.

READ: