World football governing body, FIFA has announced through its FIFA Club Benefits Programme (CBP).

It revealed that it is set to provide significant advantages for 440 clubs across 51 member associations for releasing players to participate in the 2022 competition finals held in Qatar.

This initiative highlights the crucial role played by clubs in player development and their contribution to national teams.

These clubs, hailing from all six confederations, will receive a portion of the revenue as compensation.

The FIFA CBP operates under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between FIFA and the European Club Association (ECA), which was recently extended until 2030 at the ECA General Assembly in Budapest, Hungary, held in March 2023.

FIFA’s distribution of $209 million is based on the release of 837 footballers, resulting in an average daily amount of USD 10,950 per player, regardless of the minutes played during the tournament.

This total amount per player is then divided and allocated to the club or clubs with which the player was registered within the two years leading up to the final competition.

As per the standard procedure, FIFA will distribute these funds to the respective member associations associated with the clubs involved.

Notably, the funds allocated following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will benefit a diverse range of clubs. Among the recipients are 78 second-tier teams, 13 clubs from the third tier, five from the fourth tier, and one from the fifth tier.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar, touted by FIFA President, Gianni Infantino as ‘the most successful World Cup ever’, and also regarded by many as the best World Cup in history treated fans to an exceptional tournament, from the start to the end.

“The FIFA Club Benefits Programme is a clear example of how the FIFA World Cup has a positive impact on club football across the world.

“Qatar 2022 was not only the career pinnacle for many players, but also the most successful World Cup ever and one that will contribute to football development in all corners of the planet. Club football plays a key role within the football ecosystem and the FIFA Club Benefits Programme provides us with an excellent opportunity to support clubs.“

ECA Chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi also highlighted the role of CBP to clubs and an increase in the next two World Cups.

“We are very pleased that 440 clubs worldwide – not just ECA Members and European clubs – will benefit from significant distributions from the Club Benefits Programme, as part of the agreement between ECA and FIFA for the release of 837 players participating at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.q

“The Club Benefits Programme is one of the fundamental pillars of the recently renewed Memorandum of Understanding between ECA and FIFA. ECA works tirelessly for the benefit of all clubs and this is reflected by the increase in the amount to be distributed for the 2026 and 2030 editions of the FIFA World Cup to USD 355 million.”

Club Benefits Program Breakdown by Confederation

UEFA – Europe

275 clubs

Total: $158,903,585

AFC – Asia

67 clubs

Total: $23,787,082

CONCACAF – North, Central America and the Caribbean

53 clubs

Total: $15,451,063

CONMEBOL – South America

26 clubs

Total: $5,842,969

CAF – Africa

18 clubs

Total: $4,569,981

OFC – Oceania

1 club

Total: $95,816

Top 5 Clubs by Confederation

CAF

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) – $1,405,305

Espérance Tunis (Tunisia) – $525,620

Al Ahly SC (Egypt) – $420,679

Club Africain (Tunisia) – $312,087

Étoile Sportive du Sahel (Tunisia) – $262,810

AFC

Al Sadd SC (Qatar) – $2,817,911

Al-Hilal SFC (Saudi Arabia) – $2,135,334

Al Nassr FC (Saudi Arabia) – $1,599,676

Al-Duhail SC (Qatar) – $1,397,092

Jeonbuk Hyundai FC (Korea Republic) -1,091,393

UEFA

Manchester City (England) – $4,596,445

FC Barcelona (Spain) – $4,538,955

FC Bayern Munich (Germany) – $4,331,809

Real Madrid CF (Spain) – $3,836,302

Paris Saint-Germain (France) – $3,835,389

CONMEBOL

CA River Plate (Argentina) – $1,204,547

CA Flamengo (Brazil) – $883,335

Club Nacional (Uruguay) – $401,515

SE Palmerias (Brazil) – $368,664

CA Vélez Sarsfield (Argentina) – $365,014l

CONCAAAF

CF Monterrey (Mexico) – $1,168,958

CS Herediano (Costa Rica) – $1,144,320

CF Montréa (Canada) – $1,040,291

Seattle Sounders FC (USA) – $826,757

Los Angeles FC (USA) – $764,705

OFC