Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 74-year-old man, Ikwuakalom Nwakoro Emeka, after discovering 11 kilograms of cocaine concealed in his luggage at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The arrest was disclosed on Sunday by Femi Babafemi in a statement issued on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

According to the agency, the septuagenarian was apprehended at the airport’s departure hall while attempting to board a British Airways flight bound for London on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

NDLEA officers reportedly discovered the cocaine during a search of his luggage, where the illicit substance had been concealed inside food items such as ground dry pepper and carefully wrapped in foil papers and balloons.

What they are saying

The anti-narcotics agency said the suspect was intercepted during routine checks at the departure hall of the Abuja airport while trying to leave the country with the concealed narcotics.

“The septuagenarian who claimed he was travelling to London, United Kingdom for vacation, was arrested by NDLEA officers at the departure hall of the Abuja airport while attempting to board a British Airways flight BA082 to Heathrow London on Saturday 14th March 2026,” the agency stated.

The agency also disclosed that the arrest formed part of several anti-drug operations carried out across the country between March 9 and March 14, 2026, leading to multiple arrests and seizures.

More insights

In Lagos, NDLEA operatives acting on intelligence arrested Maryam Olalowo at a hotel in Victoria Island while she was allegedly attempting to sell cocaine and a cannabis strain known as Canadian Loud.

She was reportedly found with her three children at the time of the operation, but investigations later revealed that the drugs belonged to her husband.

“She confessed the illicit drugs belong to her husband, Ibrahim Olalowo Olatunji, who was later taken into custody same day while his wife was immediately set free,” the agency said.

Further investigation showed that Ibrahim had previously been arrested and jailed for a similar drug offence in 2015.

In another operation on Lagos Island, two suspects were intercepted while attempting to move thousands of tramadol pills to neighbouring Benin Republic, with a follow-up raid leading to the arrest of the alleged owner of the consignment at Idumota market.

The agency said a subsequent search of the suspect’s shop uncovered additional tramadol tablets packaged for delivery.

NDLEA operatives also arrested suspects in Kano and Abuja, recovering hundreds of kilograms of cannabis during separate operations.

In Edo State, operatives raided a forest reserve in Orhionmwon Local Government Area, arresting a suspect and destroying more than four tonnes of cannabis cultivated on two farms.

The agency further reported the interception of 339,800 bottles of codeine-based syrup concealed in two containers at the Apapa Seaport, following intelligence that opioids had been hidden in the shipments.

What you should know

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has intensified its crackdown on illicit drug trafficking networks operating within and across Nigeria.

Earlier in February, authorities arrested a Nigerian-born businessman based in Brazil at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport after cocaine was discovered concealed in his footwear and private parts.

In another case weeks earlier, a 37-year-old businessman was apprehended while attempting to smuggle more than 5 kilograms of tramadol hidden inside full-body mannequins destined for Cameroon.

NDLEA statistics show that the agency has arrested over 62,000 suspected drug traffickers between January 2021 and March 2025, while also destroying more than 10 million kilograms of various illicit substances.

In late 2025, the agency reported major seizures during nationwide operations, including nearly 8 millions of tramadol pills and tens of thousands of kilograms of cannabis uncovered in markets, highways and hidden warehouses across several states.

Authorities have also dismantled cross-border trafficking rings in recent years, including one operation that led to the arrest of four suspects and the seizure of nearly 191,000 tramadol pills concealed in vehicles travelling from Onitsha to Yola.