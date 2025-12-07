The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has seized over 7.6 million tramadol pills and 76,273.4 kilograms of cannabis during intelligence-led operations carried out across several states.

The agency disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday, 7 December 2025 by Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja.

The raids follow months of intensified surveillance as the agency continues to dismantle drug trafficking networks operating across urban markets, inter-state highways and forested cultivation zones.

What they are saying

According to the NDLEA, they uncovered a large warehouse at Oko market in Asaba, Delta state, where 3,874,000 pills of tramadol (225mg and 100mg), alongside other opioids and 252.2 litres of codeine syrup, were recovered on 6 December.

Two days earlier, on 3 December, officers intercepted a vehicle at Orogwe, along Onitsha–Owerri road in Imo state, arresting 35-year-old Kelechi Nwakocha and recovering 1.2 million tablets of tramadol 225mg. According to the agency, the consignment was loaded in Aba and destined for Onitsha.

In Adamawa, a Toyota Hiace bus travelling from Jos was intercepted along the Maraba–Mubi route on 1 December. Officers discovered 1,577,112 capsules of tramadol and exol-5, concealed in jumbo bags mixed with new rubber sandals. Two suspects, Kabiru Buba (25) and Hamza Abubakar (32), were arrested. Another suspect, Mudansir Rabiu (27), was caught along Zaria–Kano road with 197,000 pills of exol-5.

More details

A special operations unit stormed forests in Omuo-Ekiti, where 14,654kg of skunk was destroyed. Two suspects, Yusuf Iliyasu (50) and Okumu Chinedu (26), were arrested.

On 2 December, another team raided forests in Asin-Ekiti, Ikole LGA, where two large warehouses were razed. Officers destroyed 54,300kg of skunk and recovered an additional 28.3kg for prosecution purposes.

Acting on actionable intelligence, NDLEA operatives raided Igoba forest in Akure North LGA on 2 December, recovering 2,483 compressed blocks and 247 bags of skunk, all weighing 5,442kg. Five suspects were arrested: Jacob Omodowo, 66, Joy Oluatobi Peace, 24, Babatunde Olamide, 40, Echi Fidelis Joseph, 57, and Ankrah Akano, 56

In Niger state, officers on 4 December seized 500kg of skunk from a Mercedes-Benz van along the Mokwa–Jebba road and arrested the driver, Amos Yakubu (46).

In Abuja, operatives recovered 22kg of Colorado, a synthetic cannabis, at Abaji expressway on 3 December. A follow-up operation at Jabi Park led to the arrest of a female recipient, Ali Blessing (33). Another suspect, Aliyu Usman (39), was arrested on 5 December with 24kg of skunk and 573,500 pills of exol-5 along the Kwali–Gwagwalada expressway.

In Lagos, NDLEA recovered 217 pouches of Canadian Loud (113kg) from Ezenwa Udoka at Ladipo market, Mushin. On 5 December, Izuchukwu Usulor was arrested with 351kg of skunk at Onipanu, while Susan Okoro was caught with 104.1kg at the Trade Fair complex, Ojo.

The officers recovered 447.5kg of skunk from two Honda Accord cars at Agho forest, Akoko Edo LGA, arresting Dada Adedara Babawibi (56). Another raid at a warehouse in Isiefve community, Ohuwunde LGA, led to the seizure of 315.8kg of skunk and the arrest of Stanley Obasuwa.

What you should know

Last week, NDLEA uncovered a WhatsApp-driven drug distribution ring in Lekki where traffickers disguised Canadian Loud as imported Christmas cookies and snacks. Two suspects, Deji Adesanya and Olubiyi Majekodunmi, were arrested after a raid in Ikate where officers recovered 5 kilograms of Loud and designer sachets used for repackaging.

In Mushin, Lagos, another dealer, Philip Ucheka, was caught receiving 55.6kg of Loud. Across Oyo, Ondo, Kogi, Kano, Bauchi, Abuja, and the Seme border, NDLEA seized large quantities of skunk, tramadol, codeine, and pentazocine. The agency also arrested suspects transporting ammunition along Abuja–Kaduna highway.