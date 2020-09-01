Research Analysis
Market survey: Prices of rice, beans, pepper, others jump, as “Ghana tomatoes” flood Lagos markets
New tomatoes, described as oval-shaped “Ghana tomatoes,” have flooded Lagos markets.
Prices of household items maintained an upward trajectory in the month of August across Lagos markets, as Nigerians continue to grapple with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and seasonal fluctuations of major food items.
According to the latest Household Market Survey carried out by Nairametrics Research, food items which include rice, beans pepper, palm oil, frozen turkey and garri (cassava flakes) all recorded significant price upsurges in the month of August 2020.
In the latest report, a big bag of pepper jumped by 73.3% to sell for an average of N13,000, from N7,500 two weeks ago. Similarly, a 50kg bag of locally made rice that was initially sold for an average of N23,125 now sells for an average of N24,000, indicating an increase of 3.78%. A big bag of dry onions that was initially sold for an average of N30,000 now costs an average of N35,500, while a carton of turkey increased by 15.1% to sell for an average of N16,350.
Meanwhile, new tomatoes, described as oval-shaped “Ghana tomatoes,” have flooded Lagos markets, thereby driving prices down. According to the latest survey, the average price of tomatoes eased off as a big basket of oval-shaped tomatoes recorded a 24.1% decline in price to sell for an average of N11,000.
Details of items that recorded increases in their prices, items that recorded price declines, items that maintained the same prices, and key insights were included in the report.
Items that witnessed price increase
Some of the items that recorded significant price increase in the past two weeks include:
• A 50kg bag of locally made rice (Mama’s Pride) that was initially sold for an average of N23,125 now sells for an average of N24,000 indicating an increase of 3.78%.
• A big bag of pepper increased by 73.33% to sell for an average of N13,000 as against N7,500 recorded two weeks ago, while a medium-sized bag now sells for an average of N6,500 compared to an initial N4,500.
• A big bag of brown beans now sells for an average of N30,375 compared to an initial average of N29,625.
• A big bag of bush mango seeds (Ogbono), which was initially sold for an average of N95,000 now sells for N100,000, representing a 5.26% increase in two weeks.
• A carton of frozen turkey increased by 15.14% to sell for an average of N16,350 from an initial average of N14,200 recorded two weeks ago.
• A 50kg bag of Royal Stallion rice increased by 1.15% from an average of N29,000 to sell for an average of N29,333.
• A big bag of dry onions, which sold for N30,000 two weeks ago now sells for an average of N35,000. This indicates an increase of 18.33% in two weeks.
• A 50kg bag of Ijebu garri has increased by 5.61% to sell for an average of N14,125 compared to N13,375 recorded earlier in August.
Items that recorded decrease in price
• The price of a medium basket of round shaped tomatoes reduced by 17.65% to sell for an average of N7,000 compared to an initial average of N8,500.
• A big basket of round shaped tomatoes now sells for an average of N11,000 as against N14,500 previously recorded.
• Oval shaped tomatoes (big basket) sell for an average of N7,000 from an initial value of N12,000 indicating 41.67% reduction in price.
• A big bag of melon seeds now sells for an average of N37,500, a reduction of 19.35% compared to an average of N46,500 recorded two weeks ago.
• A 50kg bag of white beans reduced marginally by 1.17% to sell for an average of N31,625 as against N32,000 earlier recorded.
• The price of a 25-litre gallon of palm oil reduced by 6.73% to sell for an average of N12,125 compared to an initial average of N13,000.
• Also, a 5-litre gallon of palm oil currently sells for an average of N2,425, a 3.96% reduction in price compared to an initial average of N2,525.
Items that maintained initial prices
Household items that maintained their initial prices include yam, milk, cocoa beverages, and flour.
• A big sized tuber of yam still continues to sell for an average of N900, while a medium-sized tuber sells for an average of N675.
• A 50kg bag of brown beans (Oloyin) still sells for an average of N20,375.
• A 400g tin of Peak Powdered milk continues to sell for an average of N1,200, while 900g still sells for an average of N2,363.
• A bag (50kg) of Dangote flour sells for an average of N11,067, while Honeywell sells for N11,525.
• 500g and 900g tins of Milo still sell for an average of N1,038 and N2,125 respectively.
• A bag of yellow maize sells for an average of N19,667 while white maize also maintains an average of N19,000.
• The prices of Kote and Titus fish continue to sell for N563 and 575 respectively.
• The various sizes of noodles maintained their initial prices; 305g Indomie (N3,150), 210g Indomie (N3,200), 100g Chikki (N2,150).
Special market/Items
• New tomatoes, described as oval-shaped tomatoes imported from Ghana, were sighted also at Mile-12 and Mushin markets, selling for between N5,500 and N6,000.
• A visit to Mushin market showed that customers prefer to buy the oval-shaped tomatoes from Mushin market compared to Mile-12 market. According to a trader at Mushin market, “A small basket of oval-shaped tomatoes sells within the range of N800 and N1,000 from which four of it, is equivalent to the basket sold at Mile-12 market for an average of N5,000, indicating a difference of at least N1,000.
• Pepper sellers at Mile-12 market told Nairametrics’ research team that the price of pepper changes frequently depending on the time of the day. A big bag was sold for an average of N13,000 in the morning while later in the day it reduced to sell for as low as N9,000 depending on the negotiating power of the buyer.
Market Insights
• Despite the gradual easing of lockdown measures in the country, prices of major food items continue to be on a steady rise across most markets in Lagos State. For instance, a 50kg bag of Ijebu garri, which was sold for an average of N6,700 in March now sells for an average of N14,125. Also, A bag of white garri was sold for an average of N7,500 in March and now sells for an average of N12,375, while yellow garri now sells for an average of N12,000 as against N7,750 recorded in March.
• New onions were sighted at Mile 12 market after months of scarcity in the various markets of Lagos State. The new influx, however, surfaced with an increase in price as a big bag now sells for an average of N26,000 compared to N20,000 recorded the last time.
• Dry onions likewise increased by 18.33% from an initial average of N30,000 to sell for N35,500 as traders hinted that prices could go higher in the coming weeks. While speaking to a major onion trader at Mile-12 market, Mr. Musa, Nairametrics research learnt that although there is a high supply of the items in the market, the price increase is actually from the North where they are being transported from due to the season.
|Items
|Brand
|Unit
|MUSHIN (27/08/2020)
|DALEKO (27/08/2020)
|OYINGBO (27/08/2020)
|MILE 12 (27/08/2020)
|Average
|MUSHIN (13/08/2020)
|DALEKO (13/08/2020)
|OYINGBO (13/08/2020)
|MILE 12 (13/08/2020)
|Average
|Bag of Rice
|Basmati
|5kg
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Bag of Rice
|Mama Gold
|10kg
|NA
|4000
|4500
|4700
|4400
|NA
|4000
|4500
|4700
|4400
|Bag of Rice
|Royal Stallion
|50Kg
|30000
|NA
|29000
|29000
|29333.333333333
|30000
|NA
|29000
|28000
|29000
|Bag of Rice
|Rice Master
|10kg
|4000
|NA
|4000
|4000
|4000
|NA
|4000
|4000
|Bag of Rice
|Mama Gold
|50kg
|25000
|23500
|25000
|24000
|24375
|25000
|22500
|25000
|24000
|24125
|Bag of Rice
|Caprice
|50kg
|30000
|NA
|29000
|29000
|29333.333333333
|30000
|NA
|29000
|29000
|29333.333333333
|Bag of Rice
|Mama's Pride
|50kg
|25000
|24000
|23000
|24000
|24000
|25000
|21000
|22500
|24000
|23125
|Bag of Rice
|Falcon
|25kg
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Bag of Beans
|Oloyin
|50kg
|20000
|19500
|20000
|22000
|20375
|20000
|19500
|20000
|22000
|20375
|Bag of Beans
|White
|50kg
|30000
|29500
|35000
|32000
|31625
|NA
|29000
|35000
|32000
|32000
|Bag of Beans
|Brown
|>50kg
|27000
|29500
|35000
|30000
|30375
|24000
|29500
|35000
|30000
|29625
|Tuber of Yam
|Abuja
|1 Big Size Tuber
|1000
|900
|900
|800
|900
|1000
|900
|900
|800
|900
|Tuber of Yam
|Abuja
|1 Medium Size Tuber
|600
|800
|500
|800
|675
|600
|800
|500
|800
|675
|Carton of Noodles
|Indomie
|305g (Belle full)
|3200
|3100
|3200
|3100
|3150
|3200
|3100
|3200
|3100
|3150
|Carton of Noodles
|Indomie
|210g (Hungry man)
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|Carton of Noodles
|Chikki
|100g
|2200
|2200
|2100
|2100
|2150
|2200
|2200
|2100
|2100
|2150
|Carton of Noodles
|Minimie
|70g
|2100
|1650
|1700
|1650
|1775
|2100
|1650
|1700
|1650
|1775
|Carton of Noodles
|Golden Penny
|70g
|1700
|1400
|1400
|1400
|1475
|1700
|1400
|1400
|1400
|1475
|Bag of Garri
|Ijebu
|50kg
|14000
|14000
|14000
|14500
|14125
|14000
|13500
|14000
|12000
|13375
|Bag of Garri
|White
|50kg
|13000
|11500
|13000
|12000
|12375
|13000
|11500
|13000
|11800
|12325
|Bag of Garri
|Yellow
|50kg
|11500
|12500
|12000
|12000
|12000
|11000
|12500
|11000
|12000
|11625
|Basket of Potato
|Sweet
|Big Basket
|20000
|16000
|18000
|20000
|16000
|18000
|Basket of Potato
|Sweet
|Small Basket
|700
|600
|650
|700
|600
|650
|Basket of Potato
|sweet
|Smallest Basket
|400
|200
|300
|400
|200
|300
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Biggest Basket
|33000
|28000
|30500
|33000
|28000
|30500
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Small Basket
|2500
|2500
|2500
|2500
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Smallest Basket
|1700
|1500
|1600
|1700
|1500
|1600
|Packet of Pasta
|Golden Penny
|500g
|4400
|4400
|4300
|4200
|4325
|4400
|4300
|4200
|4300
|Packet of Pasta
|Dangote
|500g
|4100
|4100
|4200
|4100
|4125
|4100
|4200
|4100
|4133.3333333333
|Packet of Pasta
|Power (1 pc)
|500g
|220
|220
|220
|220
|220
|220
|220
|220
|220
|Packet of Pasta
|Bonita (1 pc)
|500g
|200
|200
|230
|220
|212.5
|200
|230
|220
|216.66666666667
|Gallon of Palm Oil
|Local
|5 Litres
|2700
|2300
|2300
|2400
|2425
|2700
|2300
|2700
|2400
|2525
|Gallon of Palm Oil
|Local
|25 Litres
|12000
|11500
|12500
|12500
|12125
|14000
|12000
|13500
|12500
|13000
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Local
|5 Litres
|2700
|2500
|2300
|2600
|2525
|2700
|2200
|2300
|2200
|2350
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Local
|25 Litres
|14000
|13500
|13500
|14000
|13750
|14000
|13000
|13500
|13500
|13500
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Kings
|5 Litres
|3200
|3000
|3000
|3000
|3050
|3200
|3000
|3000
|3000
|3050
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Wesson
|5 Litres
|4500
|3900
|3900
|3900
|4050
|4500
|3900
|3900
|3900
|4050
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Mamador
|3.8 Litres
|2500
|2450
|2500
|2400
|2462.5
|2500
|2450
|2500
|2400
|2462.5
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Power
|3 Litres
|1900
|1800
|1800
|1800
|1825
|1900
|1800
|1800
|1800
|1825
|Bunch of Plantain
|Plantain
|1 Bunch
|500
|500
|500
|500
|500
|500
|550
|500
|500
|512.5
|Bag of Flour
|Dangote
|50kg
|11200
|11000
|11000
|11066.666666667
|11200
|11000
|11000
|11066.666666667
|Bag of Flour
|Honey well
|50Kg
|12500
|11200
|11200
|11200
|11525
|12500
|11200
|11200
|11200
|11525
|Bag of Flour
|Mama Gold
|50kg
|13000
|11300
|11000
|11000
|11575
|13000
|11300
|11000
|11000
|11575
|Milk
|Peak Powdered (Tin)
|400g
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|Milk
|peak Powdered(Tin)
|900g
|2350
|2400
|2400
|2300
|2362.5
|2350
|2400
|2400
|2300
|2362.5
|Milk
|Peak milk (Refill)
|500g
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|Milk
|Dano Powdered (Tin)
|500g
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|Milk
|Dano Powdered(Tin)
|900g
|2600
|2000
|2000
|2000
|2150
|2600
|2000
|2000
|2000
|2150
|Milk
|Dano (Refill)
|500g
|800
|800
|800
|800
|800
|800
|800
|800
|800
|800
|Milk
|Three Crown (Refill)
|380g
|700
|700
|750
|700
|712.5
|700
|700
|750
|700
|712.5
|Milk
|Loya Powdered (Tin)
|400g
|1000
|1000
|1050
|1016.6666666667
|1000
|1000
|1050
|1016.6666666667
|Milk
|Loya (Refill)
|400g
|800
|850
|800
|816.66666666667
|800
|850
|800
|816.66666666667
|Milk
|Coast (Refill)
|500g
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo (Tin)
|500g
|1000
|1100
|1050
|1000
|1037.5
|1000
|1100
|1050
|1000
|1037.5
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo (Tin)
|900g
|2200
|2100
|2100
|2100
|2125
|2200
|2100
|2100
|2100
|2125
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo Refill
|500g
|1000
|900
|900
|900
|925
|1000
|900
|900
|900
|925
|Cocoa Beverages
|Bournvita Refill
|500g
|1000
|950
|900
|950
|1000
|950
|900
|950
|Cocoa Beverages
|Bournvita (Plastic)
|900g
|2000
|2000
|2000
|2000
|2000
|2000
|2000
|2000
|Cocoa Beverages
|Ovaltine Refill
|500g
|800
|850
|850
|833.33333333333
|800
|850
|850
|833.33333333333
|Cocoa Beverages
|Ovaltine(Plastic)
|500g
|1100
|1000
|1100
|1066.6666666667
|1100
|1000
|1100
|1066.6666666667
|Coffee
|Nescafe Classic
|50g
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|Tea
|Lipton Yellow label
|52g
|300
|290
|300
|300
|297.5
|300
|290
|300
|300
|297.5
|Tea
|Top tea
|52g
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|Sugar
|St' Loius Sugar(Cube)
|500g
|500
|550
|550
|550
|537.5
|500
|550
|550
|550
|537.5
|Sugar
|Golden Penny Sugar (cube)
|500g
|300
|350
|350
|400
|350
|300
|350
|350
|400
|350
|Bread
|Val-U
|1 loaf
|450
|NA
|450
|500
|466.66666666667
|450
|NA
|450
|500
|466.66666666667
|Bread
|Butterfield
|1 loaf
|450
|450
|500
|500
|475
|450
|450
|500
|500
|475
|Egg
|N/A
|Crate
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1100
|1175
|Bottled Water (Refill)
|Cway
|Refill
|600
|600
|650
|600
|612.5
|600
|650
|600
|616.66666666667
|Juice
|5 Alive
|1 litre
|550
|550
|550
|600
|562.5
|550
|550
|550
|600
|562.5
|Juice
|Chivita
|1 litre
|550
|550
|600
|550
|562.5
|550
|550
|600
|550
|562.5
|Gas
|Refilling
|12.5kg
|3200
|3200
|3400
|3300
|3275
|3400
|3300
|3400
|3600
|3425
|Gas
|Refilling
|5kg
|1400
|1400
|1400
|1300
|1375
|1500
|1400
|1400
|1400
|1425
|Tomatoes
|Big Basket
|round shaped
|11000
|11000
|15000
|14000
|14500
|Tomatoes
|Medium Basket
|round shaped
|7000
|7000
|10000
|7000
|8500
|Tomatoes
|Small Basket
|round shaped
|5500
|5500
|8000
|6000
|7000
|Tomatoes
|Big Basket
|Oval Shaped
|7000
|7000
|12000
|12000
|Tomatoes
|Small Basket
|Oval Shaped
|5000
|5000
|7500
|7500
|Fish
|Kote (Horse Mackerel)
|1 big Fish
|600
|600
|550
|500
|562.5
|600
|600
|550
|500
|562.5
|Fish
|Titus (Mackerel)
|1 big Fish
|600
|550
|550
|600
|575
|600
|550
|550
|600
|575
|Pepper
|Big bag
|13000
|13000
|7500
|7500
|Pepper
|Medium bag
|6500
|6500
|4500
|4500
|Maize
|Yellow
|18000
|22000
|19000
|19666.666666667
|18000
|22000
|19000
|19666.666666667
|Maize
|White
|18000
|20000
|19000
|19000
|18000
|20000
|19000
|19000
|Melon
|Big bag
|40000
|35000
|37500
|51000
|42000
|46500
|Onions
|Big bag
|Dry Onions
|35000
|36000
|35500
|35000
|25000
|30000
|Onions
|Big bag
|New Onions
|26000
|26000
|Bush mango seed
|(Ogbono)
|1 big bag
|100000
|100000
|95000
|95000
|Frozen food
|Full chicken
|Carton
|12500
|12700
|13000
|12733.333333333
|12500
|12500
|Frozen food
|Chicken lap
|Carton
|12500
|12500
|Frozen food
|Turkey
|Carton
|16700
|16000
|16350
|14200
|14200
|Crayfish
|13000
|13500
|13250
|13000
|13000
About Nairametrics Food Price Survey
Nairametrics Food Price Watch is a bi-weekly household market survey that covers the prices of major food items, with emphasis on five major markets in Lagos – Mushin market, Daleko market, Oyingbo market, Idi-Oro market, and Mile 12 market.
Research Analysis
Nigerian Macro-Economic Indices in one Page
A compilation of leading economic indicators from Nigeria.
The datasheet contains a summary sheet of the key economic indicators in Nigeria. It is updated weekly by the Nairalytics team, a research unit of Nairametrics.
|Data Set
|Latest
|Previous
|Source
|Period
|Frequency
|General
|Inflation Rate
|0.1282
|0.1256
|NBS
|January 8, 1900
|Monthly
|GDP Growth Rate
|-0.061
|0.0187
|NBS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|Unemployment Rate
|0.271
|0.231
|NBS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|MPR
|0.125
|0.125
|CBN
|January 16, 1900
|Monthly
|Balance of Trade (N 'billions)
|-138.99
|-579.06
|NBS
|Jan - Mar 2020
|Quarterly
|GDP
|GDP Growth Rate
|-0.061
|0.0187
|NBS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|GDP Annual Growth Rate
|0.0227
|0.0194
|NBS
|2019
|Annually
|Labour Stats
|Frequency
|Unemployment Rate
|0.271
|0.231
|NBS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|Underemployment Rate
|0.286
|0.201
|NBS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|Labour force - in thousands
|80291.9
|90470.6
|NBS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|Fully Employed Persons - in thousands
|35585.3
|51326.7
|NBS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|Underemployed Persons - in thousands
|22942
|18216.3
|NBS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|Unemployed Persons - in thousands
|21764.6
|20927.6
|NBS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|Youth Unemployment Rate
|0.349
|0.297
|NBS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|Prices
|Frequency
|Inflation Rate
|0.1282
|0.1256
|NBS
|January 8, 1900
|Monthly
|Core Inflation Rate
|0.101
|0.1013
|NBS
|January 8, 1900
|Monthly
|Food Inflation
|0.1548
|0.1518
|NBS
|January 8, 1900
|Monthly
|Inflation Rate MoM
|0.0125
|0.0121
|NBS
|January 8, 1900
|Monthly
|Monetary Stats
|Frequency
|MPR
|0.125
|0.125
|CBN
|January 8, 1900
|Monthly
|Cash Reserve Ratio
|0.275
|0.275
|CBN
|January 8, 1900
|Monthly
|Liquidity Ratio
|0.3
|0.3
|CBN
|January 8, 1900
|Monthly
|Foreign Exchange Reserves ($'million)
|36459.48
|33689.05
|CBN
|February 6, 1900
|Monthly
|Saving Deposit Rate
|0.0378
|0.0383
|CBN
|January 16, 1900
|Monthly
|Interbank Rate
|0.0575
|0.0435
|CBN
|January 16, 1900
|Monthly
|Prime Lending Rate
|0.1565
|0.1473
|CBN
|January 16, 1900
|Monthly
|Maximum Lending Rate
|0.3057
|0.3069
|CBN
|January 16, 1900
|Monthly
|Trade
|Frequency
|Balance of Trade (N 'billions)
|-138.99
|-579.06
|NBS
|Jan - Mar 2020
|Quarterly
|Exports (N' Trillion)
|4.08
|4.77
|NBS
|Jan - Mar 2020
|Quarterly
|Imports (N 'Trillion)
|4.22
|5.35
|NBS
|Jan - Mar 2020
|Quarterly
|Crude Oil exports (N 'Trillion)
|2.94
|3.63
|NBS
|Jan - Mar 2020
|Quarterly
|Non- crude oil exports (N 'Billion)
|1138.29
|1141.33
|NBS
|Jan - Mar 2020
|Quarterly
|Crude Oil as a %age of exports
|0.7212
|0.7608
|NBS
|Jan - Mar 2020
|Quarterly
|Exports as a percentage of total trade
|0.4916
|0.4714
|NBS
|Jan - Mar 2020
|Quarterly
|Foreign Portfolio Investment ($'m)
|385.32
|4309.47
|NBS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|Foreign Direct Investment ($'m)
|148.59
|214.25
|NBS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|Crude Oil Production(mb)
|63.19
|60.02
|NNPC
|February 22, 1900
|Monthly
|Average daily crude oil production (mb)
|2.04
|2.07
|NNPC
|February 22, 1900
|Monthly
|Total Public Debt (million)
|79303.31
|84053.32
|DMO
|February 22, 1900
|Quarterly
|Total Public Debt (N trillion)
|28.628
|27.401
|DMO
|February 22, 1900
|Quarterly
|Local debt (N trillion)
|18.641
|18.38
|DMO
|February 22, 1900
|Quarterly
|External Debt (million)
|27665.66
|27676.12
|DMO
|February 22, 1900
|Quarterly
|Government
|Frequency
|Government Budget (N 'trillion)
|10.8
|8.91
|Budget Office
|Jan - Dec 2020
|Annually
|Budgeted Capital Expenditure (N 'trillion)
|2.488
|2.09
|Budget Office
|Jan - Dec 2020
|Annually
|Budgeted Recurrent Expenditure (N 'trillion)
|4.94
|4.055
|Budget Office
|Jan - Dec 2020
|Annually
|Budgeted Debt service (N 'trillion)
|2.95
|2.25
|Budget Office
|Jan - Dec 2020
|Annually
|FG Revenues (N 'billion) - Actual vs Budget
|-997.35
|Budget Office
|Jan - May 2020
|Half year
|FG Expenditure (N 'billion) - Actual vs Budget
|180.37
|Budget Office
|Jan - May 2020
|Half Year
|Government Deficit (N 'billion)
|-2350.67
|Budget Office
|Jan - May 2020
|Quarterly
|Actual/Budget - Net Federation Revenue (N' billion)
|2213.78
|4256
|Budget Office
|Jan - May 2020
|Quarterly
|Gross Oil Revenue (N 'billion)
|1523.03
|1563.65
|CBN MR
|Jan - Mar 2020
|Quarterly
|Gross non-Oil Revenue (N' billion)
|1004.24
|1091.32
|CBN MR
|Jan - Mar 2020
|Quarterly
|Gross Tax Revenue (N 'billion)
|1288.36
|1190.29
|FIRS
|Apr - June 2020
|Quarterly
|Business Edge
|Frequency
|Competitiveness Rank
|116
|115
|DBR
|Jan - Dec 2019
|Annually
|Corruption Rank
|146
|144
|DBR
|Jan - Dec 2019
|Annually
|Ease of Doing Business
|131
|146
|DBR
|Jan - Dec 2019
|Annually
|Manufacturing PMI
|48.5
|44.9
|CBN
|March 27, 1900
|Monthly
|Non Manufacturing PMI
|44.7
|43.3
|CBN
|March 27, 1900
|Monthly
|Consumers
|Frequency
|Household Consumption - GDP (N 'billions)
|107654.47
|98392.13
|NBS
|Jan - Dec 2019
|Annually
|Remittances ($'millions)
|19165.07
|11234.43
|CBN
|Jan - Dec 2019
|Annually
|Private Sector Credit (N 'billions)
|29183.7
|29228.54
|CBN
|January 16, 1900
|Monthly
|Fuel Prices
|148.5
|143.5
|Monthly
|Taxes
|Frequency
|Corporate Tax Rate
|0.3
|Legislated
|VAT
|0.075
|0.05
|Legislated
|WHT - Individuals
|0.05
|Legislated
|WHT - Corporates
|0.1
|Legislated
|Education Tax
|0.02
|Legislated
|Capital Gains Tax
|0.1
|Legislated
|Pioneer Tax Incentive
|3-5 yrs.
|Legislated
|Nairametrics Research ©
Research Analysis
Nigeria Coronanomics Dashboard – Week 35
A dashboard of key market and macroeconomic numbers defined by the Coronavirus.
The Nigerian Economy last week – Dashboard
- Total Coronavirus count – Cases 53,727, Death 1,011 (1.88%), Recovered 41,314 (76.9%).
- Macro data – The Nigerian economy contracted by 6.1% in real terms (Q2 2020)
- External Reserves – Nigeria External reserve grew by 0.16% from $35.61 billion recorded on the 21st of August 2020 to $35.66 billion on 27th August 2020.
- Exchange Rate – Naira to USD in the parallel market was pegged at N477/$1 during the week. NAFEX Rate N385.7
- Nigerian Stocks – NSE All-share index grew by +0.35% from 25,221.87 to 25,309.37 basis points.
- Highest gainers – University Press +31.45%, FTN Cocoa +20%, Champion Brew +19.23%, NEM Insurance +14.97%.
- Highest Losers – Beta Glass -9.99%, Arbico -9.52%, C&I Leasing -9.09%, Consolidated Hallmark -8.11%.
- Marked down – Custodian Investment and Northern Nig. Flour Mills (means it closed register for payment of dividends).
- Next Markdown – Lasaco Assurance, Tripple Gee,
- Paying Dividend this week – Custodian Investments, Smart Products.
- Data Expected this week – Foreign trade Q2 2020
The world last week – Dashboard
- Total Coronavirus count worldwide; Cases 25,142,321, Death 845,578 (3.36%), Recovered 17,479,673 (69.5%).
- Unemployment around the world – Chile’s unemployment rate hits a new record of 13.1%.
- Going Bankrupt – Trump International Hotel
- Fighting for its life – J.Jill, Destination XL, Christopher & Banks
- US Stocks Weekly change – Dow Jones 2.59%, S&P +3.26%, Nasdaq +3.81%.
- Global Stocks – German Xetra Dax +2.1%, London FTSE 100 -0.64%, Japan Nikkei 255 -0.16%, China Shanghai +0.68%, South Africa JSE +0.04%.
- Crude Oil Prices – WTI +1.49%, Brent +1.58% Natural Gas +8.37%
- Commodities- Gold Prices +1.09%, Wheat +2.13%, Soybeans +5.77%, Palm Oil +2.47%, Sugar -1.79%
- Notable Actions – Jeff Bezos crosses the $200 billion net worth mark.
Research Analysis
MONDAY DASHBOARD: Latest on the data that drives the Nigerian Economy.
Key economic indicators driving the Nigerian and Global economy.
The Nigerian Economy this week – Dashboard
- Total Coronavirus count – Cases 51,905, Death 997 (1.95%), Recovered 38,767 (74.7%).
- Macro data – Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, for the month of July released by the National Bureau of Statistics, shows that the inflation rate at 12.8%.
- External Reserves – Nigeria External reserve dipped -0.06% from $35.62 billion recorded on the 14th August 2020 to $35.59 billion on 20th August 2020.
- Exchange Rate – Naira to USD in the parallel market hovered around as
N470/$1 and N478/$1 during the week. NAFEX Rate N386.
- Nigerian Stocks – NSE All-share index grew by +0.09% from 25,199.84 to 25,221.87 basis points.
- Highest gainers – Lasaco Assurance +26.92%, Int’l Breweries +26.32%, Cornerstone Insurance +18.37%, Neimeth +12.36%.
- Highest Losers – Royal Exchange -16.13%, ABC Plc -14.89%, Conoil -9.76%, PZ Cussons -9.41%.
- Marked down – MTN Nigeria, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Cornerstone Insurance (means it closed register for payment of dividends).
- Next Markdown – Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, Custodian Investment
- Paying Dividend this week – MTN Nigeria
- Data Expected this week – GDP 2020 Q2
The world this week – Dashboard
- Total Coronavirus count worldwide; Cases 23,354,103, Death 807,617 (3.46%), Recovered 15,846,133 (67.9%).
- Unemployment around the world – India’s overall unemployment rate during the week hit a nine-week high at 9.1%
- Going Bankrupt – Valaris Plc
- Fighting for its life – CBL Properties
- US Stocks Weekly change – Dow Jones 0%, S&P +0.72%%, Nasdaq +3.5%.
- Global Stocks – German Xetra Dax -1.06%, London FTSE 100 -1.45%, Japan Nikkei 255 -1.58%, China Shanghai +0.61%, South Africa JSE -1.98%.
- Crude Oil Prices – WTI +0.79%, Brent -1.51%, Natural Gas +4.06%
- Commodities- Gold Prices -0.21%, Wheat +5.25%, Soybeans +0.36%, Palm Oil +0.44%, Sugar -2.06%
- Notable Actions – Facebook on Thursday launched a $40 million grant program for Black-owned businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic.