Market survey: Prices of rice, beans, pepper, others jump, as “Ghana tomatoes” flood Lagos markets

Prices of household items maintained an upward trajectory in the month of August across Lagos markets, as Nigerians continue to grapple with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and seasonal fluctuations of major food items.

According to the latest Household Market Survey carried out by Nairametrics Research, food items which include rice, beans pepper, palm oil, frozen turkey and garri (cassava flakes) all recorded significant price upsurges in the month of August 2020.

In the latest report, a big bag of pepper jumped by 73.3% to sell for an average of N13,000, from N7,500 two weeks ago. Similarly, a 50kg bag of locally made rice that was initially sold for an average of N23,125 now sells for an average of N24,000, indicating an increase of 3.78%. A big bag of dry onions that was initially sold for an average of N30,000 now costs an average of N35,500, while a carton of turkey increased by 15.1% to sell for an average of N16,350.

Meanwhile, new tomatoes, described as oval-shaped “Ghana tomatoes,” have flooded Lagos markets, thereby driving prices down. According to the latest survey, the average price of tomatoes eased off as a big basket of oval-shaped tomatoes recorded a 24.1% decline in price to sell for an average of N11,000.

Details of items that recorded increases in their prices, items that recorded price declines, items that maintained the same prices, and key insights were included in the report.

Items that witnessed price increase

Some of the items that recorded significant price increase in the past two weeks include:

• A 50kg bag of locally made rice (Mama’s Pride) that was initially sold for an average of N23,125 now sells for an average of N24,000 indicating an increase of 3.78%.

• A big bag of pepper increased by 73.33% to sell for an average of N13,000 as against N7,500 recorded two weeks ago, while a medium-sized bag now sells for an average of N6,500 compared to an initial N4,500.

• A big bag of brown beans now sells for an average of N30,375 compared to an initial average of N29,625.

• A big bag of bush mango seeds (Ogbono), which was initially sold for an average of N95,000 now sells for N100,000, representing a 5.26% increase in two weeks.

• A carton of frozen turkey increased by 15.14% to sell for an average of N16,350 from an initial average of N14,200 recorded two weeks ago.

• A 50kg bag of Royal Stallion rice increased by 1.15% from an average of N29,000 to sell for an average of N29,333.

• A big bag of dry onions, which sold for N30,000 two weeks ago now sells for an average of N35,000. This indicates an increase of 18.33% in two weeks.

• A 50kg bag of Ijebu garri has increased by 5.61% to sell for an average of N14,125 compared to N13,375 recorded earlier in August.

Items that recorded decrease in price

• The price of a medium basket of round shaped tomatoes reduced by 17.65% to sell for an average of N7,000 compared to an initial average of N8,500.

• A big basket of round shaped tomatoes now sells for an average of N11,000 as against N14,500 previously recorded.

• Oval shaped tomatoes (big basket) sell for an average of N7,000 from an initial value of N12,000 indicating 41.67% reduction in price.

• A big bag of melon seeds now sells for an average of N37,500, a reduction of 19.35% compared to an average of N46,500 recorded two weeks ago.

• A 50kg bag of white beans reduced marginally by 1.17% to sell for an average of N31,625 as against N32,000 earlier recorded.

• The price of a 25-litre gallon of palm oil reduced by 6.73% to sell for an average of N12,125 compared to an initial average of N13,000.

• Also, a 5-litre gallon of palm oil currently sells for an average of N2,425, a 3.96% reduction in price compared to an initial average of N2,525.

Items that maintained initial prices

Household items that maintained their initial prices include yam, milk, cocoa beverages, and flour.

• A big sized tuber of yam still continues to sell for an average of N900, while a medium-sized tuber sells for an average of N675.

• A 50kg bag of brown beans (Oloyin) still sells for an average of N20,375.

• A 400g tin of Peak Powdered milk continues to sell for an average of N1,200, while 900g still sells for an average of N2,363.

• A bag (50kg) of Dangote flour sells for an average of N11,067, while Honeywell sells for N11,525.

• 500g and 900g tins of Milo still sell for an average of N1,038 and N2,125 respectively.

• A bag of yellow maize sells for an average of N19,667 while white maize also maintains an average of N19,000.

• The prices of Kote and Titus fish continue to sell for N563 and 575 respectively.

• The various sizes of noodles maintained their initial prices; 305g Indomie (N3,150), 210g Indomie (N3,200), 100g Chikki (N2,150).

Special market/Items

• New tomatoes, described as oval-shaped tomatoes imported from Ghana, were sighted also at Mile-12 and Mushin markets, selling for between N5,500 and N6,000.

• A visit to Mushin market showed that customers prefer to buy the oval-shaped tomatoes from Mushin market compared to Mile-12 market. According to a trader at Mushin market, “A small basket of oval-shaped tomatoes sells within the range of N800 and N1,000 from which four of it, is equivalent to the basket sold at Mile-12 market for an average of N5,000, indicating a difference of at least N1,000.

• Pepper sellers at Mile-12 market told Nairametrics’ research team that the price of pepper changes frequently depending on the time of the day. A big bag was sold for an average of N13,000 in the morning while later in the day it reduced to sell for as low as N9,000 depending on the negotiating power of the buyer.

Market Insights

• Despite the gradual easing of lockdown measures in the country, prices of major food items continue to be on a steady rise across most markets in Lagos State. For instance, a 50kg bag of Ijebu garri, which was sold for an average of N6,700 in March now sells for an average of N14,125. Also, A bag of white garri was sold for an average of N7,500 in March and now sells for an average of N12,375, while yellow garri now sells for an average of N12,000 as against N7,750 recorded in March.

• New onions were sighted at Mile 12 market after months of scarcity in the various markets of Lagos State. The new influx, however, surfaced with an increase in price as a big bag now sells for an average of N26,000 compared to N20,000 recorded the last time.

• Dry onions likewise increased by 18.33% from an initial average of N30,000 to sell for N35,500 as traders hinted that prices could go higher in the coming weeks. While speaking to a major onion trader at Mile-12 market, Mr. Musa, Nairametrics research learnt that although there is a high supply of the items in the market, the price increase is actually from the North where they are being transported from due to the season.

Items Brand Unit MUSHIN (27/08/2020) DALEKO (27/08/2020) OYINGBO (27/08/2020) MILE 12 (27/08/2020) Average MUSHIN (13/08/2020) DALEKO (13/08/2020) OYINGBO (13/08/2020) MILE 12 (13/08/2020) Average Bag of Rice Basmati 5kg NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA Bag of Rice Mama Gold 10kg NA 4000 4500 4700 4400 NA 4000 4500 4700 4400 Bag of Rice Royal Stallion 50Kg 30000 NA 29000 29000 29333.333333333 30000 NA 29000 28000 29000 Bag of Rice Rice Master 10kg 4000 NA 4000 4000 4000 NA 4000 4000 Bag of Rice Mama Gold 50kg 25000 23500 25000 24000 24375 25000 22500 25000 24000 24125 Bag of Rice Caprice 50kg 30000 NA 29000 29000 29333.333333333 30000 NA 29000 29000 29333.333333333 Bag of Rice Mama's Pride 50kg 25000 24000 23000 24000 24000 25000 21000 22500 24000 23125 Bag of Rice Falcon 25kg NA NA NA NA NA NA Bag of Beans Oloyin 50kg 20000 19500 20000 22000 20375 20000 19500 20000 22000 20375 Bag of Beans White 50kg 30000 29500 35000 32000 31625 NA 29000 35000 32000 32000 Bag of Beans Brown >50kg 27000 29500 35000 30000 30375 24000 29500 35000 30000 29625 Tuber of Yam Abuja 1 Big Size Tuber 1000 900 900 800 900 1000 900 900 800 900 Tuber of Yam Abuja 1 Medium Size Tuber 600 800 500 800 675 600 800 500 800 675 Carton of Noodles Indomie 305g (Belle full) 3200 3100 3200 3100 3150 3200 3100 3200 3100 3150 Carton of Noodles Indomie 210g (Hungry man) 3200 3200 3200 3200 3200 3200 3200 3200 3200 3200 Carton of Noodles Chikki 100g 2200 2200 2100 2100 2150 2200 2200 2100 2100 2150 Carton of Noodles Minimie 70g 2100 1650 1700 1650 1775 2100 1650 1700 1650 1775 Carton of Noodles Golden Penny 70g 1700 1400 1400 1400 1475 1700 1400 1400 1400 1475 Bag of Garri Ijebu 50kg 14000 14000 14000 14500 14125 14000 13500 14000 12000 13375 Bag of Garri White 50kg 13000 11500 13000 12000 12375 13000 11500 13000 11800 12325 Bag of Garri Yellow 50kg 11500 12500 12000 12000 12000 11000 12500 11000 12000 11625 Basket of Potato Sweet Big Basket 20000 16000 18000 20000 16000 18000 Basket of Potato Sweet Small Basket 700 600 650 700 600 650 Basket of Potato sweet Smallest Basket 400 200 300 400 200 300 Basket of Potato Irish Biggest Basket 33000 28000 30500 33000 28000 30500 Basket of Potato Irish Small Basket 2500 2500 2500 2500 Basket of Potato Irish Smallest Basket 1700 1500 1600 1700 1500 1600 Packet of Pasta Golden Penny 500g 4400 4400 4300 4200 4325 4400 4300 4200 4300 Packet of Pasta Dangote 500g 4100 4100 4200 4100 4125 4100 4200 4100 4133.3333333333 Packet of Pasta Power (1 pc) 500g 220 220 220 220 220 220 220 220 220 Packet of Pasta Bonita (1 pc) 500g 200 200 230 220 212.5 200 230 220 216.66666666667 Gallon of Palm Oil Local 5 Litres 2700 2300 2300 2400 2425 2700 2300 2700 2400 2525 Gallon of Palm Oil Local 25 Litres 12000 11500 12500 12500 12125 14000 12000 13500 12500 13000 Gallon of Vegetable Oil Local 5 Litres 2700 2500 2300 2600 2525 2700 2200 2300 2200 2350 Gallon of Vegetable Oil Local 25 Litres 14000 13500 13500 14000 13750 14000 13000 13500 13500 13500 Gallon of Vegetable Oil Kings 5 Litres 3200 3000 3000 3000 3050 3200 3000 3000 3000 3050 Gallon of Vegetable Oil Wesson 5 Litres 4500 3900 3900 3900 4050 4500 3900 3900 3900 4050 Gallon of Vegetable Oil Mamador 3.8 Litres 2500 2450 2500 2400 2462.5 2500 2450 2500 2400 2462.5 Gallon of Vegetable Oil Power 3 Litres 1900 1800 1800 1800 1825 1900 1800 1800 1800 1825 Bunch of Plantain Plantain 1 Bunch 500 500 500 500 500 500 550 500 500 512.5 Bag of Flour Dangote 50kg 11200 11000 11000 11066.666666667 11200 11000 11000 11066.666666667 Bag of Flour Honey well 50Kg 12500 11200 11200 11200 11525 12500 11200 11200 11200 11525 Bag of Flour Mama Gold 50kg 13000 11300 11000 11000 11575 13000 11300 11000 11000 11575 Milk Peak Powdered (Tin) 400g 1200 1200 1200 1200 1200 1200 1200 1200 1200 1200 Milk peak Powdered(Tin) 900g 2350 2400 2400 2300 2362.5 2350 2400 2400 2300 2362.5 Milk Peak milk (Refill) 500g 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 Milk Dano Powdered (Tin) 500g 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 Milk Dano Powdered(Tin) 900g 2600 2000 2000 2000 2150 2600 2000 2000 2000 2150 Milk Dano (Refill) 500g 800 800 800 800 800 800 800 800 800 800 Milk Three Crown (Refill) 380g 700 700 750 700 712.5 700 700 750 700 712.5 Milk Loya Powdered (Tin) 400g 1000 1000 1050 1016.6666666667 1000 1000 1050 1016.6666666667 Milk Loya (Refill) 400g 800 850 800 816.66666666667 800 850 800 816.66666666667 Milk Coast (Refill) 500g 750 750 750 750 750 750 750 750 Cocoa Beverages Milo (Tin) 500g 1000 1100 1050 1000 1037.5 1000 1100 1050 1000 1037.5 Cocoa Beverages Milo (Tin) 900g 2200 2100 2100 2100 2125 2200 2100 2100 2100 2125 Cocoa Beverages Milo Refill 500g 1000 900 900 900 925 1000 900 900 900 925 Cocoa Beverages Bournvita Refill 500g 1000 950 900 950 1000 950 900 950 Cocoa Beverages Bournvita (Plastic) 900g 2000 2000 2000 2000 2000 2000 2000 2000 Cocoa Beverages Ovaltine Refill 500g 800 850 850 833.33333333333 800 850 850 833.33333333333 Cocoa Beverages Ovaltine(Plastic) 500g 1100 1000 1100 1066.6666666667 1100 1000 1100 1066.6666666667 Coffee Nescafe Classic 50g 600 600 600 600 600 600 600 600 600 600 Tea Lipton Yellow label 52g 300 290 300 300 297.5 300 290 300 300 297.5 Tea Top tea 52g 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 300 Sugar St' Loius Sugar(Cube) 500g 500 550 550 550 537.5 500 550 550 550 537.5 Sugar Golden Penny Sugar (cube) 500g 300 350 350 400 350 300 350 350 400 350 Bread Val-U 1 loaf 450 NA 450 500 466.66666666667 450 NA 450 500 466.66666666667 Bread Butterfield 1 loaf 450 450 500 500 475 450 450 500 500 475 Egg N/A Crate 1200 1200 1200 1200 1200 1200 1200 1200 1100 1175 Bottled Water (Refill) Cway Refill 600 600 650 600 612.5 600 650 600 616.66666666667 Juice 5 Alive 1 litre 550 550 550 600 562.5 550 550 550 600 562.5 Juice Chivita 1 litre 550 550 600 550 562.5 550 550 600 550 562.5 Gas Refilling 12.5kg 3200 3200 3400 3300 3275 3400 3300 3400 3600 3425 Gas Refilling 5kg 1400 1400 1400 1300 1375 1500 1400 1400 1400 1425 Tomatoes Big Basket round shaped 11000 11000 15000 14000 14500 Tomatoes Medium Basket round shaped 7000 7000 10000 7000 8500 Tomatoes Small Basket round shaped 5500 5500 8000 6000 7000 Tomatoes Big Basket Oval Shaped 7000 7000 12000 12000 Tomatoes Small Basket Oval Shaped 5000 5000 7500 7500 Fish Kote (Horse Mackerel) 1 big Fish 600 600 550 500 562.5 600 600 550 500 562.5 Fish Titus (Mackerel) 1 big Fish 600 550 550 600 575 600 550 550 600 575 Pepper Big bag 13000 13000 7500 7500 Pepper Medium bag 6500 6500 4500 4500 Maize Yellow 18000 22000 19000 19666.666666667 18000 22000 19000 19666.666666667 Maize White 18000 20000 19000 19000 18000 20000 19000 19000 Melon Big bag 40000 35000 37500 51000 42000 46500 Onions Big bag Dry Onions 35000 36000 35500 35000 25000 30000 Onions Big bag New Onions 26000 26000 Bush mango seed (Ogbono) 1 big bag 100000 100000 95000 95000 Frozen food Full chicken Carton 12500 12700 13000 12733.333333333 12500 12500 Frozen food Chicken lap Carton 12500 12500 Frozen food Turkey Carton 16700 16000 16350 14200 14200 Crayfish 13000 13500 13250 13000 13000

About Nairametrics Food Price Survey

Nairametrics Food Price Watch is a bi-weekly household market survey that covers the prices of major food items, with emphasis on five major markets in Lagos – Mushin market, Daleko market, Oyingbo market, Idi-Oro market, and Mile 12 market.