With nowhere to invest, Nigerians keep N36 trillion in banks and low yielding assets
Nigeria’s low-interest-rate environment for savings and investments is eroding trillions of Naira in value for Nigerians who keep money in the banking system. The total money supply in the country as of July 2020 was N36.8 trillion up by over N2 trillion from December last year and the highest on record.
The Nigerian financial sector has been experiencing a low-interest-rate environment since the CBN blocked the sale of its Open Market Operations (OMO) bills to local investors (except banks) last October. The singular action has driven savings deposit rates, fixed deposit rates, and other risk-free rates such as treasury bills to under 6% per annum. This is despite a rising inflation rate that rose to 12.82% the highest in 27 months.
Wale Okunrinboye, the Head of Research Sigma Pensions explained why money supply has been on an increase. “On what has driven the expansion. It has been partly driven by credit growth given the LDR policy but more strongly by an expansion in net foreign assets,” he said.
Since the central bank reduced access to the purchase of its securities, investment in CBN related bills has reduced to N3.4 trillion as of July 2020 from N8 trillion at the end of December 2020. The outflow of money from CBN bills created a huge liquidity supply that found its way back into the banking sector.
The CBN has practiced heterodox monetary policies as it seeks to manage exchange rate stability while attracting foreign exchange investments into the country. To achieve exchange rate stability, it offered high-interest rates to buyers of its OMO bills. However, the cost of servicing these bills and its attendant effects on the economy meant it had to stop in November. OMO bills rate has now fallen to single digits since this year for its short dated bills.
CRR Pressure
It appears that the central bank may have envisaged that the possible influx of cash into the financial system could trigger a new round of foreign exchange speculation. Banks have in the past been accused of diverting excess cash flow emanating from excess deposits into forex roundtripping rather than lend to the private sector. This risk has resulted in over N2 trillion of banking sector deposits held by the central bank as reserves. Mr. Okunrinboye explains again.
“On FX demand, the buildup in liquidity could be a problem but the pickup in Bank reserves suggests that CBN’s debits have worked to remove the extra liquidity entirely.”
Too much cash, low yields, nowhere to invest
With money supply at all-time highs, interest rates on 3 months treasury bills is a paltry 1.2% compared to about 11% last year. With the inflation rate at 12.8%, investors in Nigeria’s treasury bills have a whopping -11% in negative real return.
Apart from government securities and commercial bonds, the only investment outlet available to invest is in the stock market. But with the possibility of another round of exchange rate devaluation lurking, investors are left to choose between investing in a capital market that has lost trillions in market value or keeping the money in banks at the risk of being eroded by inflation, or look elsewhere even if it means investing abroad. It appears many have chosen the latter.
A diaspora investor Charles Bivins, who spoke to Nairametrics lamented about his disappointment with investing in the Nigerian equities market.
“I will not also support anyone to invest in Nigeria’s low-interest-rate as things are now. I was a strong believer in the Nigerian economy and I have invested a lot of funds in the equity market. If I had deployed the capital I invested in the markets in Canada where I reside, I would probably have made like 20 times my money in a 10-year frame. All things being equal, investors should be prepared to take some risk and invest in a low-interest environment, but nothing is stable in Nigeria,” he said.
Another Hedge Fund Manager who preferred that we do not mention his name vowed he will not invest in Nigeria considering the low-interest environment.
“I cannot invest in Naira right now. Not just possible. It is against any fund manager’s fiduciary responsibility to invest in either equity or fixed income instruments at this time when you are almost certain that you will lose money once you enter,” he concedes.
Unfortunately, a lot of Nigerians have no choice but to retain their funds in Nigeria’s low yielding financial system. Institutional investors like pension funds with over N11 trillion in pension fund assets out of which N1 trillion is in treasury bills and another N1.35 trillion in bank placements. Yields on these funds are by estimates negative after adjusting to inflation.
DMO reacts to alleged N1.08 billion corruption scandal rocking the agency
The DMO pointed out that the story referred to documents that are incomplete and do not reflect the whole story.
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has reacted to the alleged N1.08 billion corruption scandal that has been making the round in the news media.
In its reaction, the DMO, while denying the allegation, described the story in a Vanguard report as false and full of lies. It also stated that the documents referred to in the report have been twisted and distorted with the intention to misinform the general public and discredit the institution.
The disclosure was made in a public statement that was issued by the DMO on August 22, 2020, and can be seen on its website.
The statement from the DMO reads, ‘’The attention of the Debt Management Office (DMO) has been drawn to a report in the Vanguard of Saturday, August 22, 2020, titled, Alleged N1.08bn corruption scandal hits DMO.’’
‘’The DMO hereby states unequivocally that the story is false, full of lies and the documents referred to in the Vanguard’s report have been twisted and distorted with the intention to misinform the general public and discredit the institution. The Vanguard story is not a true representation of the dealings in the DMO.’
The DMO noted that it is an accountable, transparent and responsible organization that works in accordance with laid down civil service procedures and is highly regarded by Multilateral Agencies and financial institutions as a reputable government agency.
The DMO described the sponsors of the story are disgruntled elements who have not only breached the Civil Service Rules but have also contravened laid down procedures for dealing with official matters.
The agency said that the officials have resorted to illegally leaking official documents due to their recent redeployment and have colluded with other disgruntled persons who have failed in their attempts to control the running of the affairs of the DMO, which has blocked their ability to steal public funds.
The DMO pointed out that the story that was making round referred to documents that are incomplete and do not reflect the whole story or the purpose of any transaction. They said that the claims that events and travels by officials of the DMO either did not take place or did not hold are false and an attempt to discredit the impeccable records of the organization and also a desperate attempt to give the institution a bad name.
They described as unfortunate a situation where a reputable news medium such as Vanguard would lower its guard by allowing its platform to be used to promote falsehood by disgruntled and fraudulent elements in the DMO without cross-checking with the management of the organization.
The DMO revealed that in line with laid down Civil Service Regulations, they will brief relevant security agencies in the country to thoroughly investigate the sources of the documents, on which the sponsors based their story, with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book in line with Public Service Rules No. 030401 and 030402 which prescribes dismissal for unauthorized disclosure of official information as a serious act of misconduct.
DMO offers N150 billion worth of FGN Bonds for subscription
FGN Bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria.
The Federal Government on Tuesday, 11th August 2020, through the Debt Management Office (DMO), offered for subscription Federal Government Bonds (FGN Bonds) valued at N150 billion.
The FGN bonds are listed in four tranches that include:
- N25,000,000,000 – 12.50% FGN JAN 2026 (10-Yr Re-opening)
- N40,000,000,000 – 12.50% FGN MAR 2035 (15-Yr Re-opening)
- N45,000,000,000 – 9.80% FGN JUL 2045 (25-Yr Re-opening)
- N40,000,000,000 – 12.98% FGN MAR 2050 (30-Yr Re-opening)*
Auction Date: August 19, 2020
Settlement Date: August 21, 2020
Summary Of The Offer
Issuer: Federal Government of Nigeria (“FGN”)
Units Of Sale: N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N10,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter.
Interest rate: For Re-openings of previously issued bonds, (where the coupon is already set), successful bidders will pay a price corresponding to the yield-to-maturity bid that clears the volume being auctioned, plus accrued interest from the original issue date.
Interest payment: Payable semi-annually.
Redemption: Bullet repayment on the maturity date.
Status:
- Qualifies as securities in which trustees can invest under the Trustee Investment Act
- Qualifies as Government securities within the meaning of Company Income Tax Act (“CITA”) and Personal Income Tax Act (“PITA”) for Tax Exemption for Pension Funds amongst other investors
- Listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
- All FGN Bonds qualify as liquid assets for liquidity ratio calculation for banks
Security: FGN Bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and are charged upon the general assets of Nigeria
Understanding Bonds: A bond is a fixed income instrument that represents a loan made by an investor to a borrower (typically corporate or governmental).
A bond could be thought of as an I.O.U. between the lender and the borrower that includes the details of the loan and its payments.
A bond has an end date when the principal of the loan is due to be paid to the bond owner and usually includes the terms for variable or fixed interest payments that will be made by the borrower.
DMO announces August 2020 FGN Savings Bond offer for subscription
The FGN Savings Bond is backed by the full faith of the Federal Government of Nigeria.
The Debt Management Office (DMO), on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, recently offered for Subscription the August 2020 Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond.
The Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond is an investment product issued through the Debt Management Office (DMO) on behalf of the Federal Government.
The FGN Savings Bond is backed by the full faith of the Federal Government of Nigeria. As such, it is deemed to hold no default risk (Zero-Based Risk).
This is, therefore, to inform you that the Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond offer(s) for the month of August – 2020 has commenced on the 10th of August, 2020. It will close on the 14th of August, 2020.
It consists of two (2) tenors:
2-Year FGN Savings Bond due August 12, 2022: 3.61% per annum
3-Year FGN Savings Bond due August 12, 2023: 4.61% per annum
Please find below additional information to guide your application:
Unit of Sale: N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N5,000.00 and in multiples of N1,000.00 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of N50,000,000.00.
Coupon Payment: Payable every quarter with principal repayment at maturity.
Settlement Date: August 19, 2020.
Coupon Payment Date: November 19, February 19, May 19, August 19
Security: The Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond is backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN).