Business News
Sustaining and deepening policy reforms key to faster recovery, says World Bank
The World Bank has called on the Nigerian government to deepen and sustain its policy measures in tackling COVID-19 related crisis.
A new World Bank report on Nigeria’s response to Covid-19 has called for the sustenance and deepening of policy reforms, which is critical to mitigating the impact of the pandemic in Nigeria.
The report titled: “Rising to the Challenge: Nigeria’s COVID response” was presented during the latest World Bank Nigeria Development Update (NDU), held on Thursday.
Following double shocks from COVID-19 and low oil prices, the latest World Bank NDU projects that the economy could shrink up to 4 percent in 2020. The pace of recovery in 2021 and beyond remains highly uncertain and subject to the pace of reforms.
In general, the report expressed both optimism and pessimism over Nigeria’s future, stressing that due to the pandemic, the number of poor people in the country by 2022 is likely to hit between 15-20 million. However, on the positive side, the report stated that if the current reforms are sustained and the right mix of policy measures is implemented, the path might be avoided.
In addition, the report highlighted policy options in five areas that would help to curb the impact of the COVID-19 crisis in Nigeria and accelerate recovery;
- Managing the domestic spread of COVID-19 until a vaccine is available for distribution.
- Enhancing macroeconomic management to boost investor’s confidence.
- Safeguarding and mobilizing revenues.
- Reprioritizing public spending to protect critical development expenditure.
- Supporting economic activity and access to basic services and providing relief for poor and vulnerable communities.
What they are saying
- Driving home his point on the right policy mix as a panacea for recovery, the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri said:
- “Nigeria is at a critical historical juncture, with a choice to make. Nigeria can choose to break decisively from business-as-usual, and rise to its considerable potential by sustaining the bold reforms that have been taken thus far and going even further and with an even greater sense of urgency to promote faster and more inclusive economic growth.”
Corroborating earlier assertion by the Director, the World Bank Lead Economist for Nigeria and co-author of the report, Marco Hernandez, remarked that:
- “Nigeria can build on its reform momentum to contain the spread of COVID-19, stimulate the economy, and enable the private sector to be the engine of growth and job creation. It can also redirect public spending from subsidies that benefit the rich towards investments in Nigeria’s people and youth in particular, and lay foundations for a strong recovery to help make progress towards lifting 100 million people out of poverty.’’
What you should know
The report highlighted measures taken by the government since April to include; harmonization of exchange rates, introduction of a market-based pricing mechanism for gasoline, adjusting electricity tariffs to more cost-reflective levels, reduction of non-essential expenditures and redirecting resources towards the COVID-19 response.
- It also highlights greater transparency in the oil and gas sector and public debt as essential steps for a resilient recovery.
Financial Services
CBN approves new license categorizations for payment systems
The CBN has approved new license categorizations to help promote a strong and credible payment system.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved a new license categorization system for the Nigerian Payment System.
The apex bank made this known in a press release published on its website and dated 9th December 2020.
According to the CBN, the license categorization is meant to help promote a strong and credible payment system and offers “clarity for new and existing market participants, given the significant evolution and innovation in the Nigerian payments system.”
The central bank appears to be updating its regulations amidst the new wave of FinTechs in the country offering varying but often nuanced services.
According to the new guidelines, Payment Systems are now to operate within 4 broad categories.
a. Switching and Processing
b. Mobile Money Operations (MMOs)
c. Payment Solution Services (PSSs)
d. Regulatory Sandbox
It further clarified that “only MMOs are permitted to hold customer funds. Companies with licenses within any of the other categories are not permitted to hold customer funds,” meaning operators who offer Payment Solution Services cannot for any reason hold customer funds or deposits.
Other key clarifications
- Companies seeking to combine activities under the Switching and MMO categories are only permitted to operate under a holding company structure with the subsidiary entities clearly delineated to prevent commingling.
- Payments System companies in the PSS category may hold any of PSSP, PTSP and Super Agents license or a combination of the licenses thereof.
- All licensed payment service providers in any of the categories covered by this framework holding or seeking any other CBN issued licenses are required to obtain a no-objection from the Payments System Management Department.
- The object clauses in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of Payment Service Providers shall be limited to the permissible activities under their licensing authorizations.
- Collaborations between licensed payment companies, banks and other financial institutions in respect of products and services are subject to CBN’s prior approval.
- All new licensing requests including those with Approvals-in-Principle are to comply with the new requirements immediately. Existing licensed payment companies are to comply with the new licensing requirements where applicable not later than end of June 2021
- All payment service providers and stakeholders in the payments system are required to ensure strict compliance with these requirements and all other payments system regulations.
What this means: The CBN has now clearly demarcated the often thin lines within which various service providers in the FinTech space currently operate in the country. For example, merchant payment transfer apps that is used for POS transactions or internet-based transactions will not be allowed to be used for Peer to Peer transactions (transfers between persons).
- Examples of Payment Solution Service providers in Nigeria are Interswitch WebPAY, Remita, Paystack, Flutterwave, eTranzact, Parkway Project Limited etc.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: FG directs isolation and treatment centres to get set to reopen
The Federal Government has directed that all isolation and treatment centres should be prepared for reopening,
The Federal Government has directed that all isolation and treatment centres that were hitherto closed due to decline in coronavirus cases in the country should be prepared for reopening, with staff compliment put on standby.
This follows a recent increase in the number of daily Covid-19 cases and the possibility of a second wave of the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.
According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria, this disclosure was made by the Minister for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, while speaking during the daily briefing by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covif-19, on Thursday, December 10, 2020, in Abuja.
Ehanire said that Nigeria was experiencing an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last few days, which the PTF had frequently alluded to, in recent times and as such has directed that health workers should be on alert.
The minister disclosed that the increase in Covid-19 cases, to a large extent, is as a result of rise in community transmission.
What the Minister is saying
Ehanire, while speaking, stated that Nigeria recorded 1,843 cases last week as against 1,235 two weeks before that, and 1,126 the week before then.
He said, “In the past 24 hours, 474 new confirmed cases and two deaths were recorded, with an indication that this week’s figure will beat last week’s.
“As at today, we have crossed the 70,000 mark with a total of 70,669 confirmed cases out of which 65,242 have been treated and discharged. Sadly, the number of deaths has now reached 1,184 as against 1,167 two weeks before.
“While we strive for the best, we must prepare for a possible second wave which we must ensure does not get to be worse than what we have seen so far. Judging from what we observe in other countries, the U.S., UK and other countries are going through very difficult times, and we do sympathize with them.”
“To prepare ourselves, I have directed that all Isolation and Treatment centres, which were hitherto closed due to reduced patient load, be prepared for reopening and the staff complement put on alert,” he added.
What you should know
- There have been reported cases of the second wave of coronavirus outbreak in Europe and the Americas with renewed restrictions and lockdown measures in the affected countries.
- Nigeria’s new Covif-19 infections have been on the increase in recent times, suggesting a possible resurgence of cases.
- After months of lockdowns with the resultant economic downturn, job losses, failing businesses, biting hunger, millions of Nigerians appear to have let their guards down with the assumption that the country has moved past the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.
- But with the Christmas season fast approaching, increase in economic activities and non-adherence to various safety measures, it’s just a matter of time before the country starts to experience a surge in Cobid-19 cases.
Sports
Griezmann severs ties with Huawei over Uighurs Muslims identification report
Griezmann has ended his sponsorship deal with Huawei over claims that the Chinese telecoms firm was involved in the surveillance of Muslim Uighurs.
Barcelona and French Star, Antoine Griezmann has terminated his sponsorship deal with Shenzhen-based company’s smartphones, Huawei, after having signed a deal with the company since 2017.
The French World Cup winner severed ties with the Chinese company following media reports that the technology giant has contributed to the repression of the Uighurs, a minority population in China that has been the subject of tough government measures aimed at combatting Islamic extremism, Independent reports
According to a report from IPVM, US-based surveillance research firm, the report lists dozens of basic functions of the Megvii’s facial recognition system which was verified by Huawei that includes a “Uyghur alert”.
Also according to the report, the Chinese technology giant worked with facial recognition company Megvii to test an identification system that could determine an individual’s age, sex and ethnicity by scanning a large crowd.
What they are saying
Following the publication of the allegations, Griezmann announced he has cut ties with the telecommunications company with a statement on his Instagram profile.
“Following strong suspicions that the Huawei company has contributed to the development of a ‘Uighur alert’ thanks to facial recognition software, I am announcing the immediate termination of my partnership with the company,” Griezmann said in an Instagram post.
“I take this opportunity to invite Huawei to not just deny these accusations but to take concrete actions as quickly as possible to condemn this mass repression, and to use its influence to contribute to the respect of human and women’s rights in society,” he added.
A Huawei spokesperson, in response said: “We would like to extend an invitation to speak to him personally, to explain the work that is currently being done at the highest level, inside the company, to address the issues of human rights, equality, and discrimination at all levels.”