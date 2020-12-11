Sports
Griezmann severs ties with Huawei over Uighurs Muslims identification report
Griezmann has ended his sponsorship deal with Huawei over claims that the Chinese telecoms firm was involved in the surveillance of Muslim Uighurs.
Barcelona and French Star, Antoine Griezmann has terminated his sponsorship deal with Shenzhen-based company’s smartphones, Huawei, after having signed a deal with the company since 2017.
The French World Cup winner severed ties with the Chinese company following media reports that the technology giant has contributed to the repression of the Uighurs, a minority population in China that has been the subject of tough government measures aimed at combatting Islamic extremism, Independent reports
According to a report from IPVM, US-based surveillance research firm, the report lists dozens of basic functions of the Megvii’s facial recognition system which was verified by Huawei that includes a “Uyghur alert”.
Also according to the report, the Chinese technology giant worked with facial recognition company Megvii to test an identification system that could determine an individual’s age, sex and ethnicity by scanning a large crowd.
What they are saying
Following the publication of the allegations, Griezmann announced he has cut ties with the telecommunications company with a statement on his Instagram profile.
“Following strong suspicions that the Huawei company has contributed to the development of a ‘Uighur alert’ thanks to facial recognition software, I am announcing the immediate termination of my partnership with the company,” Griezmann said in an Instagram post.
“I take this opportunity to invite Huawei to not just deny these accusations but to take concrete actions as quickly as possible to condemn this mass repression, and to use its influence to contribute to the respect of human and women’s rights in society,” he added.
A Huawei spokesperson, in response said: “We would like to extend an invitation to speak to him personally, to explain the work that is currently being done at the highest level, inside the company, to address the issues of human rights, equality, and discrimination at all levels.”
Arsenal star, Aubameyang fined $10,000 by CAF for social media posts
CAF has slapped Arsenal captain and Gabonese striker, Pierre Aubameyang with a fine over “offensive” social media comments.
Arsenal Captain, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, has been slapped with a fine by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after his posts on social media were deemed “offensive and degrading”, by the governing body.
Last month, during the international break, the Arsenal star posted a string of stories on his Instagram handle when he and his teammates were delayed in the airport for more than five hours ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against The Gambia.
The delay led to them sleeping on the floor in the airport and eventually when they left, they had only 10 hours to the match and lost the match 2-1 against The Gambia.
The Arsenal star went ahead and posted a series of photos on his Instagram handle where he wrote:
“Since 11.30pm. still waiting in Gambia and we play tomorrow at 4pm.”
“Nice job CAF, it’s as if we were back in the 1990s.”
“This will not demotivate us but people need to know and CAF needs to take responsibility. (It is) 2020 and we want Africa to grow but this is not how we will get there.”
A statement from CAF read: “Mr. Pierre Emerick Emiliano François Aubameyang has publicly published offensive and degrading material that undermines the honor and image of the Confederation of African Football.”
In terms of Articles 10, 11, 43.1, 46, 82 of the Disciplinary Code. “The CAF Disciplinary Board decided to impose a fine of 10,000 USD for breach of the values of sportsmanship and integrity on the Gabonese Football Federation for the regrettable behavior of the player.”
Diego Armando Maradona is dead
Argentine football star, Diego Armando Maradona is dead.
This was disclosed by the Premier League via its Twitter handle on Wednesday evening.
It tweeted, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of footballing great, Diego Maradona, an extraordinarily gifted footballer who transcended the sport.
“Our thoughts and sincere condolences to Diego’s family, friends and those who knew him.”
He reportedly died of a heart attack on Wednesday at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires.
Maradona, 60, had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago.
Premier League football fans set to resume stadiums on December 2nd
British Prime Minister says football fans will be permitted to resume stadiums when the national lockdown ends on December 2.
After several failed attempts and trials to get sports spectators and fans into the stadium, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has finally announced yesterday in a virtual statement that fans will be able to return to football stadiums as from December 2nd.
Premier League and football league matches have been played behind closed doors since the outbreak of the virus in March.
Spectators were scheduled to return to stadiums from 1st October, but the sudden increase of infections in Europe led to the UK’s second major lockdown which was put in place on November 5.
The results of matches being played behind closed doors led to a major hit in the matchday revenues, which makes up a big part in the overall revenue of the clubs in England. This had a major impact on the revenues’ of clubs where they were hit with big debts.
“In tiers 1 and 2, spectators of sports and business events would be free to resume inside and outside with capacity limits and social distancing,” Johnson announced in a virtual statement.
However, the Prime Minister did not confirm the capacity limits or percentages of the fans to be allowed, but the UK Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, later outlined on Twitter that 4,000 spectators or 50% capacity limits, whichever is the lowest would be placed in tier-1, dropping to 2,000 or 50 per cent for indoor venues, while in tier-2, it will be 2,000 outdoors and 1,000 indoors, or 50 per cent capacity.
The Premier League welcomed this development and released a statement saying: “Fans have been greatly missed at Premier League matches and therefore we welcome the Prime Minister’s announcement today regarding the return of supporters for the first time since March, albeit at small numbers.
“Our ambition remains to work with Government to increase attendance to more substantial levels. Until this can be done, many fans will be unable to attend games and our clubs will continue to operate matches at a financial loss.
“Premier League clubs have a proven track record of achieving high-biosecurity standards and we believe we can play a significant role in the Government’s rapid turnaround testing initiative.”
“We look forward to working with Government on their next steps.”
However, news reaching us this evening is that Premier League fans will NOT be allowed to sing, shout or drink alcohol when they can finally return to the stadiums. It is not confirmed yet, but we will keep you updated.