Paid Content
New broker-dealer lets Nigerian investors purchase US stocks commission-free
Passfolio, an American fintech company, is democratizing access to US investments.
Passfolio, a new fintech company from San Francisco, now offers access to the US stock market. The company has a mobile app and web platform that lets people in more than 170 countries, including Nigeria, invest in US stocks with no commission fees.
Passfolio’s mobile app makes it faster and easier to invest in United States dollars, stocks, ETFs, and REITs via a United States SEC-registered broker-dealer. Passfolio also supports local funding and deposit methods, making it faster and easier for people to deposit their local currency such and get same-day USD credit in their brokerage account.
The idea for Passfolio came when founder David Gobaud was travelling the world in 2018 for a previous project and noticed how much demand there is for better investment opportunities. In most countries, investments are still an expensive privilege of few.
“At Passfolio, we believe investment opportunities should be borderless. If someone in Nigeria or Brazil wants to invest in the US, they should have a fast, easy, and secure way to do so. Passfolio was founded with the mission of democratizing access to United States investments and making them available to people across the world”
No commission fees for stock trades
Passfolio charges no commission fees for stock trades of assets priced $5 or more², which includes stocks like Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Tesla (TSLA). Through the app, you can browse through different categories of stocks, like sectors and top movers.
By charging no commission fees, the company says it makes money from sources like crypto trades through Passfolio Financial, currency conversions from local transfer methods and interest on uninvested cash.
Fractional share trading
Passfolio also supports fractional share trading. This means you can buy or sell as little as $1 of any stock available in the app. By allowing fractional shares, the company democratizes the access to US investments.
Cryptocurrency support
Users can also deposit and trade cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin through Passfolio Financial.
Passfolio makes it possible for users to fund their accounts using cryptocurrencies by first converting them into dollars through Passfolio Financial⁴, then moving the dollar proceeds to their brokerage accounts at Passfolio Securities, where users are then able to buy stocks. This way, investors can deposit Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Zcash and other cryptocurrencies and access the US market.
Passfolio’s app is available on the App Store and on Google Play. To create your Passfolio account, you need to be at least 18 years old or older and have a valid photo ID document (Passport, Driver’s License, National Identity Card, or Residence Permit Card).
Paid Content
Reaprite: Your seamless savings and investment platform
Reaprite is a seamless savings and investment solution designed to boost savings culture and promote financial security among users.
If you have been looking for where to save without monthly deductions and charges, look no further, Reaprite is here!
Reaprite is a seamless savings and investment solution designed to boost savings culture and promote financial security among users. It ensures that savings and investment are easily accessible to you at all times whilst offering double-digit interest rates, comprehensive investment portfolios, excellent user experience, and real-time support to its users at no cost.
Whether you’re new to savings or an avid saver, Reaprite is right for you. Start by creating a free account on www.reaprite.com, deposit your desired amount through transfer from your bank account or initiate an auto withdrawal on your debit card. Select any of the saving plans and start saving.
Savings Plans
The platform offers distinctive plans to it users at varying interest rates.
Wallet: Individuals saving on the wallet enjoys a 10% p.a return on savings on a minimum balance of N500.
Reap Quick: This offer short term saving plans where individuals can save for either 3, 6, 9 or 12 months at 12- 12.5% interest p.a.
Reap Plus: Enjoy up to 14% p.a on this plan, when you save for a duration of 6, 9 or 12 months.
Reap Max: For longer saving term, individuals can use this plan to save for either 9 or 12 months while enjoying an interest of 16% p.a.
Refer and Earn
User are able to create account for free and start savings with as low as five hundred naira only (N500) with no maximum amount and there is also ease of accessibility to withdraw at any time. To reward its users, Reaprite offer customers a sign-up bonus of N1000 and up to N2000 for referring a friend or family member. These bonuses can be withdrawn or resaved.
Reaprite is not your typical savings platform, it’s a solution that offers you the flexibility of saving more towards achieving your financial goals and you get the best of both worlds: saving and investing all on the same platform as they equally list sponsorship opportunities in Agriculture for user to diversify their investment.
On the other hand, security of funds is guaranteed as they implore cutting-edge technologies to implement the service. Furthermore, they work with banks and a reputable SEC-regulated trustee to managed funds. They equally use a PCIDSS-compliant payment processor to handle all customers’ card details.
Paid Content
Start your journey to a deal of a lifetime
Pitch your business ideas to Nigerians ready to invest in your business on Lion’s Den.
Have you got an idea to expand your business? Is the idea for the next big product or service to hit the Nigerian market or something akin to gold nesting in the back of your mind?
Well, now’s the time to bring your idea(s) to life by pitching them to willing investors on Lion’s Den; the world’s biggest business reality TV show, happening in Nigeria. Brought to you by Ultima Limited, the studio behind Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, and Project Fame West Africa, Lion’s Den is the perfect opportunity to get that much-needed capital to take your business to the next level.
Lions’ Den gives budding entrepreneurs across Nigeria the chance to pitch their business to 5 successful Nigerian investors, referred to as Lions.
These Lions are looking to give back to the society and help Nigerian fulfil their dreams and ambitions. As such, if they see the potential in the entrepreneurs’ business, idea or products, they will invest in the business, in exchange for some equity in the business.
But even bigger than the cash investment, these Lions, who are business leaders in their own rights, will become the entrepreneurs' business partners and help them take their businesses to greater heights.
Registration for entrepreneurs with businesses to pitch is now open and the link can be found below:
https://ultima.ng/lionsden/apply
Got questions? Visit the FAQ page for more information!
*Registration closes on 31st December, 2020
Paid Content
Landwey at 4: A night with the stars
It was a night with the Stars as Landwey Investment Limited commemorated its 4th year anniversary.
If there is one word to best describe the night of December 4th, 2020, the word would be magical.
Landwey Investment Limited commemorated its 4th year anniversary last Friday, bringing its clients, realtors and employees together for “A Night with the Stars”.
It was indeed a memorable night with the stars as guests were serenaded by the sweet sounds from top musical talents, Precious Emmanuel and Banke Music.
The memorable night kicked off with keynote speeches from industry greats Mitchell Elegbe, Managing Director, Interswitch and Tara Fela-Durotoye, CEO, House of Tara International who also doubles as the Chair, Landwey Advisory Board.
A night of glitz and glam gradually graduated to a night of recognition and accolades as top-performing realtors and clients were awarded for their outstanding performances in a year some would tag as the year of the Covid-19 pandemic.
7 Realtors – Funke Kehinde, Confidence Achodo, Bayode Olusegun, Munachi Arinze, Olaide Okubena, Yetunde Salami, Babajide Olusegun – were recognised for their doggedness and top producing performance over the course of the year, with Madam Funke Kehinde emerging the highest-selling realtor of the year, walking away with a Landwey state-of-the-art Lavadia 2-bedroom apartment in the prestigious Urban Prime Estate.
Brand new SUVs, all-expense-paid trips and other awards were handed to other top producing realtors.
While presenting the awards, the Managing Director, Landwey Investment Limited, Mr. Wale Ayilara, in his speech graciously commended the tenacity of the stakeholders in surpassing and almost tripling the sales target for the year, despite the unpredictable nature of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Landwey Investment Ltd. offers you simplified, rewarding and secure real estate investment, through excellent practices, innovation and integrity that always put our customers first.
Landwey properties currently selling include The Milton, Urban Prime 3 & 4 Estates.
Visit www.landwey.ng for more offerings.