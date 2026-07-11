For Titilayo Adesoga, agriculture isn’t just about food—it’s about who gets the opportunity to grow.

As she launches the FudFarmer Foundation, Titilayo Adesoga is championing greater access and opportunity for women across Nigeria’s agricultural value chain.For Titilayo Adesoga, agriculture is about more than feeding people—it’s about creating opportunities that transform lives. After years of building businesses in the agricultural sector, she identified a persistent challenge: many women involved in producing, […]

As she launches the FudFarmer Foundation, Titilayo Adesoga is championing greater access and opportunity for women across Nigeria’s agricultural value chain.

For Titilayo Adesoga, agriculture is about more than feeding people—it’s about creating opportunities that transform lives.

After years of building businesses in the agricultural sector, she identified a persistent challenge: many women involved in producing, processing, and trading food remain excluded from the financing, knowledge, and market access they need to grow. Their potential is undeniable, yet access to opportunity is often limited.

That realization inspired the launch of the FudFarmer Foundation—an initiative dedicated to empowering underserved women in agriculture through interest-free financing, capacity-building programmes, and stronger market linkages. The foundation is built on a simple belief: talent, not circumstance, should determine who succeeds.

“When women have access to opportunity, they don’t just build businesses—they strengthen families, improve food systems, and drive lasting economic growth,” says Adesoga.

Through the FudFarmer Foundation, Titilayo is helping to build a more inclusive agricultural ecosystem—one where women have the resources, support, and opportunities they need to thrive and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s agricultural future.

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