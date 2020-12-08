Spotlight Stories
Why it makes sense to invest in foreign equities from Nigeria
The Nigerian stock market closed on a high of 14.27% in November, the best month to date return since January 2018, when the market closed at 16%.
One of the major challenges of the Nigerian stock exchange is the lack of liquidity and its status as a very shallow market. There are about 166 stocks in the market, out of which less than 100 are tradeable daily.
Included in this 100 are about 50 odd stocks that often deliver on profits and dividends, which is why some retail investors in Nigeria have started investing in stocks in the United States.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has about 2,800 companies listed, while the NASDAQ has about 3,300 stocks listed. This gives investors in this market numerous options where they can put their money. It is also why the US economy attracts billions of dollars in portfolio investments annually.
The London Stock Exchange in the United Kingdom lists about 2,600 companies from 60 different countries including Nigeria. It is one of the most recognized exchanges in the world, with trades worth trillions of dollars worth passing through it daily.
For information on how to invest in stocks listed on the NYSE and NASDAQ, with a summary profile of some of the popular applications to use like Trove, Bamboo, and Chaka, and how to register and trade with these applications are explained in this week’s SSN.
Also, the list of some stocks Ugodre Obi-Chukwu has purchased recently and why he bought the stocks are all in this week’s SSN.
Disclaimer
There is a wealth of information that should help decide whether you should buy a stock or not and how long you can hold on to it. Our recommendation is based on the information we currently have and is wholly the opinion of Ugodre Obi-Chukwu.
Nairametrics does not own some of the stocks recommended and may not purchase them despite including them in our Stock Select Portfolio. Ugodre does not also own all the stocks he recommends.
This newsletter is an investment guide and as such, you should conduct extra analysis before deciding whether to buy, sell or hold a stock. The decision to buy, sell or hold a stock is solely yours.
Currencies
Naira weakened at black market as external reserve loses $452 million in a month
The Naira depreciated marginally against the dollar, closing at N483/$1 at the parallel market on Tuesday, December 8.
Forex turnover dropped by 16.15%, as the Naira’s exchange rate at the NAFEX window still remained stable against the dollar to close at N395/$1 during intra-day trading on Tuesday, December 8.
Also, the Naira depreciated marginally against the dollar, closing at N483/$1 at the parallel market on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, with Nigeria’s external reserve losing $452 million in about a month as it hits $35.211 billion as at December 4, 2020.
ABCON President, Aminu Gwadebe, had blamed the crash of the naira on illegal activities that include hoarding, speculation, illegal cash evacuations through the nation’s borders, use of the dollar for gratification and so on.
Parallel market: According to information from Abokifx – a prominent FX tracking website, at the black market where forex is traded unofficially, the Naira depreciated against the dollar to close at N483/$1 on Tuesday.
This represents a N1 drop when compared to the N482/$1 that it exchanged for on Monday, December 7.
- The local currency had strengthened by about 7.8% within one week in September at the black market, as the CBN introduced some measures targeted at exporters and importers.
- This is to boost the supply of dollars in the foreign exchange market and reduce the high demand for forex by traders
- However, the gains appear to have been completely erased with the recent crash of the exchange rate.
- The CBN has sold over $1 billion to BDCs since they resumed forex sales on Monday, September 7, 2020.
- This was expected to inject more liquidity into the retail end of the foreign exchange market and discourage hoarding and speculation.
- However, the exchange rate against the dollar has remained volatile after the initial gains made, following the CBN’s resumption of sales of dollars to the BDCs.
- Despite the CBN intervention, the huge demand backlog by manufacturers and foreign investors still puts pressure and creates a volatile situation in the foreign exchange market.
NAFEX: The Naira still remained stable against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Tuesday, closing at N395/$1.
- This was the same rate that it exchanged for on Monday, December 7.
- The opening indicative rate was N392.50 to a dollar on Tuesday. This represents a 37 kobo drop when compared to the N392.13 that was recorded on Monday.
- The N408.18 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before, it still closed at N395 to a dollar. It also sold for as low as N382/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover: Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window declined by 16.15% on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover dropped from $110.23 million on Monday, December 7, 2020, to $92.43 million on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
- The CBN is still struggling to clear the backlog of foreign exchange demand, especially by foreign investors wishing to repatriate their funds.
- The continuous drop in dollar supply reinforces the volatility of the foreign exchange market. The supply of dollars has been on a decline for months due to low oil prices and the absence of foreign capital inflow into the country.
- The average daily forex sale for last week was about $169.93 million, which represents a huge increase from the $34.5 million that was recorded the previous week.
- Total forex trading at the NAFEX window in the month of September was about $1.98 billion, compared to $843.97 million in August.
- The exchange rate is still being affected by low oil prices, dollar scarcity, a backlog of forex demand, and a shaky economy that has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
- Some members of MPC of the CBN have expressed serious concerns over the increasing demand pressure in the country’s foreign exchange market. This is an obligation of manufacturers to their foreign suppliers that continues to increase in the face of dollar shortages.
Exclusives
Why Nigeria’s stock market rally cannot be sustained beyond a “couple of months” – CEO, EFG Hermes Nigeria
Olubi chats with Nairametrics on the investment climate in Nigeria, the 2021 budget, Treasury bills yields, amongst others.
The recent rally witnessed in the Nigerian stock market has been driven mostly by increased liquidity from market activities of local investors amidst depressed yields in the fixed income space.
In an interview with Lilian Olubi, Chief Executive Officer, EFG Hermes Nigeria, she shared her views on the investment climate in Nigeria, the 2021 budget, and treasury bills yields, amongst others.
What growth trajectory do you predict for the Nigerian economy in 2021 after falling into recession?
We anticipate GDP growth to bounce to c.3.5% largely driven by the lower base in 2020, where we expect the economy to shrink by more than 4%. This should not be seen as a strong recovery but should be seen within the context of a bounce back from a sharp contraction. In our view, growth on a normalized trend is 1 to 2%.
Despite the disruption triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Agriculture, ICT and Financial Services sectors have remained resilient. What do you think is responsible for this and which sectors do you see driving growth in 2021?
Agriculture, globally and not only in Nigeria, has been quite immune from the impact of the pandemic, since cases have been generally low in rural areas and a lot of agricultural activities were not subject to restrictive measures.
Moreover, farmers needed to keep harvesting to supply the market with food products, for which demand did not drop during the lockdowns (if anything increased). The same goes for telecommunications, with significant uptick in data consumption as more people stayed at home due to the lockdown period.
Going into 2021, we think sectors like construction, trade, transportation, and manufacturing will lead the normalization trend, having been amongst the hardest hit this year.
The Federal Government has presented a budget estimate of 13 trillion with a historic deficit of N5 trillion. How realistic do you see the 2021 budget in line with the assumptions?
The budget assumptions appear quite realistic this year, especially with respect to oil prices and production. We are relatively more optimistic about the price trajectory though, leading us to expect marginally lower deficit than the government expects.
As an investment banking organization, on a year-on-year basis, what is your assessment of the investment climate in Nigeria on the back of COVID-19 and oil price disruptions?
The COVID and oil price shocks have hit the availability of foreign exchange in the market and this has had quite a negative impact on the country’s investment climate. COVID has not been as bad as it is in developed countries, but FX shortages have made business in Nigeria difficult, especially for portfolio investors who cannot get their money out of the country very easily.
Small businesses have also resorted to the parallel market to source FX at a significant premium to the official rate, resulting in rising inflation at a time when inflation globally is depressed with contracting demand and falling commodity prices.
The 3 months, 6 months, and 9 months treasury bills true yield traded at 0.0689%, -0.0369%, and -0.0920% respectively. This suggests investors are now willing to pay the government to keep their money for them. Do you see a possible summersault in this trend, and will there be major selloffs anytime soon on the equity market?
The freefall in yields witnessed over the past 12 months has been mostly driven by maturing OMOs that were recycled into Treasuries. With not much maturities remaining over the coming months, we think downward pressure on yields will recede and we could see a slight and limited bounce back next year. However, rates are likely to remain low given CBN’s easing stance and the bank’s willingness to drive credit growth.
What will be the outlook for the Nigerian fixed income market in 2021 in terms of the regulatory landscape and opportunities for investors?
With the above-stated view on the rate trend, we believe it portends a challenging situation for foreign portfolio investors, who in addition to the low yields are also dealing with FX shortages. For local investors, while the concern for negative real returns is apparent, it remains a market where they still have to hold most of their liquidity and this will continue as they anticipate new developments that would either boost the fixed income market while making some shift to equities and other asset classes.
In November (MTD), the Nigerian equity market was on a rally that triggered a circuit breaker on the NSE on Thursday 12th, what does this mean for the market’s outlook?
The rally has been mostly driven by increased liquidity from local investors choosing to invest in the market amidst depressed yields in the fixed income space. With much less liquidity increase anticipated in the coming months, we do not think that the rally will be sustained beyond the next couple of months. A sustained market rally would need more structural reforms, including adjustment to the FX market, fiscal reforms, and stabilizing inflation.
The official exchange rate has been adjusted by c.20% in 2020, do you see a further adjustment in 2021 and what should investors look out for?
Pressure for further adjustments still exist, but with the recent oil price recovery and prospects for more; we think it is more likely that FX rates would not see much change in 2021. The main risk remains a backtrack for oil prices for any reason.
From an investment perspective, what investment options would you advise investors (retail and institutions) to focus on in 2021?
We consider equities as the place to be amidst depressed fixed-income yields. Banks, for instance, have good chances to continue providing decent dividend yields, thereby compensating investors for the low-yield environment.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 8th of December 2020, 550 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 70,195 confirmed cases.
On the 8th of December 2020, 550 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 14,292 samples across the country.
To date, 70,195 cases have been confirmed, 65,110 cases have been discharged and 1,182 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 817,913 tests have been carried out as of December 8th, 2020 compared to 803,621 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 8th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 70,195
- Total Number Discharged – 65,110
- Total Deaths – 1,182
- Total Tests Carried out – 803,621
According to the NCDC, the 550 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos (219), FCT (168), Kaduna (52), Kwara (19), Kano (15), Rivers (15), Sokoto (10), Enugu(9), Gombe (8), Plateau (7), Osun (7), Anambra (5), Oyo (5), Jigawa (4), Ogun (4), Bauchi (2) and Edo (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 24,104, followed by Abuja (7,536), Plateau (3,921), Oyo (3,747), Kaduna (3,501), Rivers (3,070), Edo (2,724), Ogun (2,270), Kano (1,841), Delta (1,827), Ondo (1,728), Enugu (1,341), Kwara (1,144), Katsina (1,069), Ebonyi (1,055), Gombe (1,035), Osun (961), Abia (926), Bauchi (792), and Borno (758).
Imo State has recorded 681 cases, Nasarawa (531), Benue (501), Bayelsa (465), Ekiti (386), Akwa Ibom (362), Jigawa (340), Niger (298), Anambra (290), Adamawa (261), Sokoto (182), Taraba (181), Yobe (100), Kebbi (93), Cross River (90), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous