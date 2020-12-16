BREAKING: Panic over gas leakage in Magboro area on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

It is no longer news that the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) instructed all network providers to block all SIMs without National Identification Numbers (NIN) in two weeks.

But many Nigerians do not know the plans of the regulator to ensure that network providers like MTN, Airtel, Glo and others comply with its instruction.

In a statement issued by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs, NCC, and seen by Nairametrics, the apex regulator and other sister agencies said they were implementing a framework to ensure compliance.

Highlights of decisions taken for immediate implementation:

Affirmation of the earlier directive to totally suspend registration of NEW SIMs by all operators.

​Operators to require ALL their subscribers to provide valid National Identification Number (NIN) to update SIM registration records.

The submission of NIN by subscribers to take place within two weeks (from today December 16, 2020 and end by 30 December, 2020).

After the deadline, ALL SIMs without NINs are to be blocked from the networks.

A Ministerial Task Force comprising the Minister and all the CEOs (among others) as members is to monitor compliance by all networks.

​Violations of this directive will be met by stiff sanctions, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating license.

It stated, “The general public is hereby urged to ensure that their NINs are captured in their SIM registration data.

All inconveniences which might be occasioned by this directive are deeply regretted.”

What you should know

Nairametrics had reported on Tuesday that NCC gave telecommunications operators (MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9Mobile and others) in the country two weeks to block all SIM cards that are not registered with National Identity Numbers (NIN).

Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, in a statement issued on Tuesday and seen by Nairametrics, explained that the decision is to consolidate the achievements of last year’s SIM registration audit and improve the performance and sanity of the sector.

He stated, “Following the earlier directive on the suspension of new SIM registration by network operators, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) convened an urgent meeting of key stakeholders in the Communications industry on Monday, December 14, 2020.

“The meeting had in attendance the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Management of NCC, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), as well as the CEOs and Management staff of all service providers in the industry.”