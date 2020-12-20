Macro-Economic News
Inflation rate, yet to factor in rise in higher electricity prices
The recent hike in electricity prices is yet to be factored into the consumer price index which measures the inflation rate. The National Bureau of Statistics revealed inflation rate for the month of November 2020 was 14.89%.
According to reliable sources involved in the collation of the inflation rate data, electricity price increased could not have been captured in the basket of goods and services as most electricity consumers started paying the new tariffs in December and not in November when the new prices kicked in.
November inflation rate of 14.89% up 1.6% compared to the previous month (October). Even though the month-on-month inflation rate of 1.6% is the highest recorded in over a year, analysts still believe it should have been higher if the impact of the higher electricity prices were factored into the latest numbers.
Electricity Price Increases – The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) issued an order that electricity prices will increase starting September 1st, 2020. But following the threat by labour to go on strike, the government and the unions reached an agreement to suspend the strike. After many deliberations, prices were allowed to increase starting on November 1st, 2020. The government also agreed to a discount of 10% that expires on January 1st, 2020.
According to Nairametrics Research, Electricity prices for consumers increased by an average of over 100% on paper (not accounting for tariff freezes).
Eko Disco – Weighted Tariff average was about N30/kWh and jumping to N49/kWh – 63%
Ikeja Disco – Weighted Tariff average was about N28/kWh and jumping to N47/kWh – 67.8%
Abuja Disco – Weighted Tariff average was about N36/kWh and jumping to N57/kWh – 58.3%
Important to note that these are weighted averages. For some residential customers in the Band A tariff (having 20 hours daily average power supply) they could see their tariff rise as much as 125% while customers with less than 12 hours average power supply will not experience an increase.
Why it is not factored in
Nairametrics understands the prices of goods and services used to measure the impact of inflation are drawn from the actual spending of consumers in the month under review compared to what they spent in prior months.
As mentioned earlier, the inflation rate for the month of November of 14.89% fell below most consensus expectations. Nairametrics team of analysts projected an inflation rate slightly higher than 15% on the back of higher electricity prices.
However, because electricity prices for most post-paid consumers are paid in arrears, they will not experience the increase in spending until December 2020 when they actually start paying the bills. It is after that the full impact of electricity prices will be felt in the consumer price index data.
Thus, by the second week of January when December inflation numbers will be revealed, we expect to see an inflation rate closer to 16% for the month of December 2020.
Why this matters
The inflation rate is a significant index in the economy affecting a wide range of transactions from contract pricing to even the value of the exchange rate.
- A higher inflation rate due to increased electricity prices is bound to impact Core inflation (which excludes food inflation).
- Core inflation, the metric often used by most industries is at 10% and much lower than the wider All Items inflation rate of 14.89% because it eliminates the galloping food inflation.
Inflation stats
All items inflation – 14.89%
Food Inflation – 18.3%
All items less food inflation – 11.05%
All items less food and energy – 11.6%
What they are saying
The Central Bank of Nigeria in its latest monetary policy committee meeting blamed the rising inflation rate on supply-side factors such as insecurity, logistics gridlocks, and also increase in electricity prices.
“The Committee noted that inflation continued to be driven by supply side disruptions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other legacy factors. Key amongst these are: the security challenges in parts of the country; increase in food prices; and the recent hike in pump price of PMS and electricity tariff. The MPC, therefore, emphasized the need to address structural supply side issues putting upward pressure on costs of production and unemployment.”
Whilst the majority of electricity consumers did not experience higher electricity bills payment in November, prepaid customers did experience as they will be expected to pay the most recent tariff since they pay in advance and not in arrears. However, less than 40% of consumers are metered in Nigeria.
Hospitality & Travel
Transport Fare: Motorcycle “Okada” commuters paid more in November
Data from the NBS reveals the average fare paid by commuters for a journey by motorcycle (Okada) spiked by 4.13% in November.
The latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals the average price paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased to N276.38 in November 2020 from N265.41 in October 2020.
This represents a 4.13% increase in the transport fare paid, month-on-month basis and 120.15% Year-on-Year, from N125.54 in the corresponding period in November 2019.
Motorcycle (Okada) commuters in Niger (N1,520.46) paid more, followed by Kogi (N390.15) and Taraba (N360.40), while commuters in Adamawa (N75.99), Katsina (N110.40) and Kebbi (N140.28) paid the least.
Transport fare by Bus
- The average fare paid by Nigerian commuters for bus journeys within the city spiked by 73.84% year-on-year from N192.05 recorded in November 2019 to N333.86 in November 2020 and month-on-month increase of 3.61% from N322.22 in October 2020.
- Commuters in Zamfara (N595.22) paid more, followed by Bauchi (N510.65) and Nasarawa (N438.45), while commuters in Abia (N195.24), Borno (N213.21) and Kebbi (N220.30) paid the least.
- The average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity increased by 1.39% month-on-month and by 36.38% year-on-year to N2,240.66 in November 2020 from N2,209.84 in October 2020.
- Commuters in Abuja FCT (N4,380.40) paid the highest, followed by Lagos (N3,100.00) and Sokoto (N3,100.00), while Bayelsa (N1,500.10), Enugu (N1,597.10) and Bauchi (N1,642.12) paid the least.
Transport fare by Air
- As regards to air travel, the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.13% month-on-month and by 18.47% year-on-year to N36,301.74 in November 2020 from N36,256.08 in October 2020.
- Passengers in Anambra/ Cross River (N38,500.00) paid more, followed by Lagos (N38,400.00), Jigawa (N38,260.00), while passengers in Akwa Ibom (N32,500.00), Sokoto (N33,200.00), and Gombe (N34,550.00) paid the least.
Transport fare by Water Way
- The average fare paid by passengers for waterway transport increased by 0.86% month-on-month and by 35.39% year-on-year to N756.84 in November 2020 from N750.42 in October 2020.
- Passengers in Delta (N2,294.23) paid the highest, followed by Bayelsa (N2,215.65) and Rivers (N2,185.10), while passengers in Borno (N229.10), Gombe (N280.10) and Kebbi (N300.00) paid the least.
Why this matters
Transportation cost accounts for the second-largest budget item for lower middle-class Nigerians, and takes a reasonable part of their total take-home pay, most times not less than 20%.
The increase in transport fare is due to higher fuel prices, depreciation of the naira and general increase in prices of goods and services
Macro-Economic News
Agro Centric Kogi State is state with highest food inflation rate in Nigeria @24.3%
According to the latest consumer price index, Kogi State is officially the most expensive place to buy food items in Nigeria.
According to the latest consumer price index, Kogi State is officially the most expensive place to buy food items in Nigeria. The middle belt state printed an inflation rate of 24.3% inflation data from the Bureau of Statistics reveals.
Kogi State also tops the chart for All Items inflation rate printing 19.81% also the highest when compared to any other state in the country.
Nigeria’s inflation rate for the month of November was 14.89%, up from the 14.23% recorded in October 2020. The rising cost of goods and services is driven mostly by food inflation with the country recording a 34 month high of 18.3%. Analysts point to the border closure, insecurity situation in the country, and logistic issues as the major reason for the rising cost of food prices.
However, Kogi State appears to be the epicenter of inflation in the country coming tops on both the general inflation rate and food inflation rate. Following Kogi State in descending order are Zamfara, Sokoto, Ebonyi, and Plateau States respectively. The rest are Yobe, Rivers, Ekiti, Osun, and Anambra State. All the states mentioned have an inflation rate above the country average of 18.3%.
The Irony of Kogi State
The galloping inflation in Kogi State is a huge concern considering the strategic location of the state as an Agriculture State. Kogi State claims over 70% of its population as farmers yet prices of foodstuff remain the highest in the state. Just recently, the state governor Yahaya Bello revealed he provided 100 tractors and distributed the same to farmers across the 21 local government areas of the state.
“If we must end food insecurity in the state, we must promote and encourage the young, old and empower the youths, women by providing them the necessary materials or tools”
He said the incentives were meant for farmers, women, and youths, as part of efforts to boost food security, create employment and income for the people of the state. In October Kogi State released the sum of N633 million as part of its Food Sufficient Plans. The amount is meant to be used to funds its Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement, and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) program which it believes will make the state the top producer of rice, cashew, and cassava.
The galloping inflation in Kogi State once again puts into perspective the focus on Agriculture policy that has been implemented by the government since 2015. Despite being a largely farming state it ranks highest in terms of food inflation.
Financial Services
7 out of 10 bank loans given to Lagosians
77% of banking loans went to Lagos State Beneficiaries.
The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics reveals Lagos state borrowers obtained 77.7% of all banking sector loans by value given to states across the country.
Lagos State is the commercial capital in the country and has dominated economic activities in the country since independence.
According to the data about N15.1 trillion out of N19.4 trillion of the loans went to Lagos State in the third quarter of 2020 a 13.86% rise from the same period in 2019. Total loans given to beneficiaries in Lagos State was N13.9 trillion at the end of 2019.
What the data says
About 32 states in the country got less than 1% of the loans and a combined 12.01% of the loans buttressing just how concentrated Lagos is when it comes to banking.
- Among the states with the least loans were Yobe, Jigawa, and Ebonyi States with 0.1%, 0.13%, and 0.13% respectively.
- Combined, businesses in 32 states borrowed N2.3 trillion compared to Lagos State alone with N13.9 trillion.
- River State was next to Lagos with just 5% of the loan or N977 billion.
What this means: Lagos State remains the economic powerhouse of the country driving much of economic activities in the country. Apart from being the location for most head offices in the country it also maintains the most workforce employing about 11% of the total of 35.5 million employed people in the country.
- The central bank has made credit to the private sector the center point of its monetary policy. It has also focussed on its developmental responsibilities, particularly as it relates to Agriculture.
- However, most of the states where farming is practiced received the least loans suggesting Nigerian banks are wary about lending outside of the commercial capital of Lagos.
- For most small businesses outside of Lagos or the bigger cities in the country, the chances of obtaining a loan are slim and nearly non-existent.
