Agro Centric Kogi State is state with highest food inflation rate in Nigeria @24.3%

According to the latest consumer price index, Kogi State is officially the most expensive place to buy food items in Nigeria. The middle belt state printed an inflation rate of 24.3% inflation data from the Bureau of Statistics reveals.

Kogi State also tops the chart for All Items inflation rate printing 19.81% also the highest when compared to any other state in the country.

Nigeria’s inflation rate for the month of November was 14.89%, up from the 14.23% recorded in October 2020. The rising cost of goods and services is driven mostly by food inflation with the country recording a 34 month high of 18.3%. Analysts point to the border closure, insecurity situation in the country, and logistic issues as the major reason for the rising cost of food prices.

However, Kogi State appears to be the epicenter of inflation in the country coming tops on both the general inflation rate and food inflation rate. Following Kogi State in descending order are Zamfara, Sokoto, Ebonyi, and Plateau States respectively. The rest are Yobe, Rivers, Ekiti, Osun, and Anambra State. All the states mentioned have an inflation rate above the country average of 18.3%.

The Irony of Kogi State

The galloping inflation in Kogi State is a huge concern considering the strategic location of the state as an Agriculture State. Kogi State claims over 70% of its population as farmers yet prices of foodstuff remain the highest in the state. Just recently, the state governor Yahaya Bello revealed he provided 100 tractors and distributed the same to farmers across the 21 local government areas of the state.

“If we must end food insecurity in the state, we must promote and encourage the young, old and empower the youths, women by providing them the necessary materials or tools”

He said the incentives were meant for farmers, women, and youths, as part of efforts to boost food security, create employment and income for the people of the state. In October Kogi State released the sum of N633 million as part of its Food Sufficient Plans. The amount is meant to be used to funds its Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement, and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) program which it believes will make the state the top producer of rice, cashew, and cassava.

The galloping inflation in Kogi State once again puts into perspective the focus on Agriculture policy that has been implemented by the government since 2015. Despite being a largely farming state it ranks highest in terms of food inflation.