Macro-Economic News
Agro Centric Kogi State is state with highest food inflation rate in Nigeria @24.3%
According to the latest consumer price index, Kogi State is officially the most expensive place to buy food items in Nigeria.
According to the latest consumer price index, Kogi State is officially the most expensive place to buy food items in Nigeria. The middle belt state printed an inflation rate of 24.3% inflation data from the Bureau of Statistics reveals.
Kogi State also tops the chart for All Items inflation rate printing 19.81% also the highest when compared to any other state in the country.
Nigeria’s inflation rate for the month of November was 14.89%, up from the 14.23% recorded in October 2020. The rising cost of goods and services is driven mostly by food inflation with the country recording a 34 month high of 18.3%. Analysts point to the border closure, insecurity situation in the country, and logistic issues as the major reason for the rising cost of food prices.
However, Kogi State appears to be the epicenter of inflation in the country coming tops on both the general inflation rate and food inflation rate. Following Kogi State in descending order are Zamfara, Sokoto, Ebonyi, and Plateau States respectively. The rest are Yobe, Rivers, Ekiti, Osun, and Anambra State. All the states mentioned have an inflation rate above the country average of 18.3%.
The Irony of Kogi State
The galloping inflation in Kogi State is a huge concern considering the strategic location of the state as an Agriculture State. Kogi State claims over 70% of its population as farmers yet prices of foodstuff remain the highest in the state. Just recently, the state governor Yahaya Bello revealed he provided 100 tractors and distributed the same to farmers across the 21 local government areas of the state.
“If we must end food insecurity in the state, we must promote and encourage the young, old and empower the youths, women by providing them the necessary materials or tools”
He said the incentives were meant for farmers, women, and youths, as part of efforts to boost food security, create employment and income for the people of the state. In October Kogi State released the sum of N633 million as part of its Food Sufficient Plans. The amount is meant to be used to funds its Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement, and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) program which it believes will make the state the top producer of rice, cashew, and cassava.
The galloping inflation in Kogi State once again puts into perspective the focus on Agriculture policy that has been implemented by the government since 2015. Despite being a largely farming state it ranks highest in terms of food inflation.
Financial Services
7 out of 10 bank loans given to Lagosians
77% of banking loans went to Lagos State Beneficiaries.
The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics reveals Lagos state borrowers obtained 77.7% of all banking sector loans by value given to states across the country.
Lagos State is the commercial capital in the country and has dominated economic activities in the country since independence.
READ: VAT collection surges on increased VAT rate
According to the data about N15.1 trillion out of N19.4 trillion of the loans went to Lagos State in the third quarter of 2020 a 13.86% rise from the same period in 2019. Total loans given to beneficiaries in Lagos State was N13.9 trillion at the end of 2019.
READ: Effects of the recession on families and how to cope
READ: FCMB Group posts N48.3 billion revenue in Q3 2020
What the data says
About 32 states in the country got less than 1% of the loans and a combined 12.01% of the loans buttressing just how concentrated Lagos is when it comes to banking.
- Among the states with the least loans were Yobe, Jigawa, and Ebonyi States with 0.1%, 0.13%, and 0.13% respectively.
- Combined, businesses in 32 states borrowed N2.3 trillion compared to Lagos State alone with N13.9 trillion.
- River State was next to Lagos with just 5% of the loan or N977 billion.
READ: Dapo Abiodun presents N339 billion budget to Ogun State Assembly
What this means: Lagos State remains the economic powerhouse of the country driving much of economic activities in the country. Apart from being the location for most head offices in the country it also maintains the most workforce employing about 11% of the total of 35.5 million employed people in the country.
- The central bank has made credit to the private sector the center point of its monetary policy. It has also focussed on its developmental responsibilities, particularly as it relates to Agriculture.
- However, most of the states where farming is practiced received the least loans suggesting Nigerian banks are wary about lending outside of the commercial capital of Lagos.
- For most small businesses outside of Lagos or the bigger cities in the country, the chances of obtaining a loan are slim and nearly non-existent.
READ: #EndSARS: Access Bank announces N50 billion interest-free facility for businesses
READ: Application and payment for C of O, building plans to be done online from Q1 2021
Macro-Economic News
UPDATED: Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 14.89% in November 2020 as food inflation spikes
This represents the highest inflation rate recorded in 34 months since January 2018
Nigeria’s inflation rate spiked by 14.89% (year-on-year) in November 2020, which is 0.66% points higher than the rate recorded in October 2020 (14.23%).
This is according to the Consumer Price Index report, recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, the latest figure represents the highest inflation rate recorded in 34 months since January 2018, when the rate stood at 15.13%.
On a month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 1.6% in November 2020. This is 0.06% points higher than the rate recorded in October 2020 (1.54%).
Food inflation
- The food index rose sharply by 18.3% in November 2020 compared to 17.38% in October 2020, representing 0.92% points higher than the preceding month.
- The closely watched component of the inflation index, rose by 2.04% in November 2020 on a month-on-month basis, up by 0.08% points from 1.96% recorded in October 2020.
- Meanwhile, the rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of Bread and cereals, Potatoes, yam and other tubers, Meat, Fish, Fruits, Vegetables, and Oils and fats.
Core inflation
- The ”All items less farm produce” or Core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce stood at 11.05% in November 2020, declined by 0.09% when compared with 11.14% recorded in October 2020.
- On a month-on-month basis, the core sub-index increased by 0.71 percent in November 2020 representing a sharp 0.54% point decline when compared with 1.25% recorded in October 2020.
- The highest increases were recorded in prices of Passenger transport by air, Medical services, Hospital services, Repair of furniture, Passenger transport by road, Maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, vehicle spare parts, Hairdressing salons and personal grooming establishments, Pharmaceutical products, Paramedical services and Motor cars.
Worst hit states
- In the month under review, Kogi State recorded the highest inflation rate at 19.87%, closely followed by Bauchi State with an inflation rate of 19.67%. Also, Zamfara State recorded an inflation rate of 17.3% while Sokoto and Yobe States recorded 16.97% and 16.44% respectively.
- In terms of food index, Kogi State also recorded the highest rise in inflation rate, followed by Zamfara (20.6%), Sokoto (20.6%) while Ebonyi and Plateau State recorded food inflation of 20.2% and 19.7% respectively.
What this means
Nigerians are still facing the hardship caused by the effect of the Covid-19 lockdown and the sustained land border closure, which has caused the cost of major food items and essential services to skyrocket nationwide.
- Most non-agricultural items that recorded significant increases in the periods were mostly transport services, medical services, and pharmaceutical products.
- As many Nigerians are drawn to be more aware of their health status due to the covid outbreak, increased demand for medical services and health-related products has caused a significant hike in prices.
- While increased travels towards the end of the year must have contributed towards the increases recorded.
- This indicates that the purchasing power of consumers is rapidly declining.
Macro-Economic News
Nigeria receives $1.46 billion capital inflows in Q3 2020, grows by 13%
The inflows of $1.46 billion represent a 12.86% increase compared to N1.29 billion received in Q2 2020.
Nigeria received a sum of $1.46 billion from capital inflows in the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2020), as against $1.29 billion received in the previous quarter (Q2 2020). This is according to the latest capital importation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, the inflows of $1.46 billion represent a 12.86% increase compared to N1.29 billion received in Q2 2020. It however dipped by 74.03% as against $5.63 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019.
Also, checks by Nairametics showed that Nigeria received a total of $8.61 billion in capital inflows between January and September 2020.
READ: Capital flows to Nigeria down for the second consecutive quarter by 7.8% q/q
Key highlights
- The largest amount of capital inflows by type was received through other investments, which accounted for 43.75% of the total capital imported in Q3 2020.
- The production sector received the highest share of $400.1 million in Q3 2020, representing 27.38% of the total inflows.
- The United Kingdom emerged as the top source of capital investment in the review period, accounting for 40.69% of the total inflows.
- By Destination of Investment, Lagos state emerged as the top destination of capital investment in Nigeria in Q3 2020 with $1,21 billion.
- By Bank, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited emerged at the top of capital investment in Nigeria in Q3 2020 with $438.98 million.
READ: Nigeria attracts foreign investment worth $5.85 billion in Q1
Capital inflow by type
Nigeria’s capital importation is categorized into three investment types: Portfolio Investment, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), and Other Investment.
READ: CBN clears air on Diaspora Remittances, official inflows $2.6bn not $26bn
In the third quarter of 2020, Other investments formed the highest type of capital investment into Nigeria with a total inflow of $639.44 million, representing 43.75% of the total inflows.
The breakdown shows that $624.45 was received in form of loans while other claims recorded was $14.99 million.
READ: Nigeria’s mobile phone market bounces back to post healthy growth in 2020 Q3 – IDC
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI): FDI is an investment in the form of a controlling ownership in a business in one country by an entity based in another country. In the latest report, FDI constituted 28.38% of the total inflows, all of which were received through equity.
Also, foreign direct investment ($414.79 million) grew by 179.2% in Q3 2020, compared to $148.59 million recorded in the previous quarter.
READ: Nigeria’s global gas flaring profile drops by 40% over 20 years
Portfolio Investment (FPI): During the period, a total of $407.25 million was received through portfolio investments, accounting for 27.87% of the total inflows.
Under the portfolio category, investment in money market instruments remains the largest recipient of capital inflows with a total of $363.15 million, followed by $44.1 million in equity, while none was recorded from bond investments.
READ: Dangote Cement market capitalization increased by 28% to cross N3 trillion mark in November
Capital inflows by sector
Further analysis of capital importation shows that eight sectors recorded a decline in capital importation, nine sectors recorded positive growth while four sectors received no investment in the period under review.
Meanwhile, the production sector received the largest share of investments with $400.1 million inflows, representing 27.38% of the total inflows in the quarter. The Banking sector followed closely with $384.4 million inflows, accounting for 26.3% of the total inflows.
READ: 58,800 contributors registered under micro pension plan – PENCOM Report
Others on the list of top five sectors include Shares ($283.2 million), Financing ($134.27 million), and Telecomms with $101.18 million inflows.
Capital inflows by origin
The United Kingdom maintained the biggest source of capital inflows for Nigeria, with a total investment of $594.65 million, followed by the Netherlands with $176.28 million.
READ: Udoma predicts positive economic outlook, puts Q1 2018 capital inflows at $6 billion
Others include Ireland ($130 million), Singapore ($113.74 million), and the United States ($112.66 million).
READ: Rewane outlines sectors to drive economy in 2020
Upshot
Despite the growth recorded in the third quarter, it is evident that capital inflow is still below expectation owing to the downturn caused by the worldwide spread of the covid-19 pandemic, which was characterised by travel restrictions, halt in business activities and loss of jobs.
READ: PEBEC reforms to boost foreign direct investments – Osinbajo
- Continuous records of low capital inflow could affect the country’s efforts to speedily recover from its economic recession as the economy requires substantial investments to scale through the covid and oil crash induced recession.
- Meanwhile, growth in foreign direct investment is a welcome improvement, growing by 179.15% (Q-o-Q).
- Analysts have stated that the low inflow of FDI is not good for the economy as other forms of capital importation have very low potential to drive the economy as compared to FDI.
READ: Edo, Rivers, Ondo, Katsina, 17 others attract zero investment in 4 months