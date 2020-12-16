Business
Experts differ on sectors that will drive Nigeria’s growth in 2021
Experts have given their views on the sectors that would drive the growth of the Nigerian economy in 2021 post-AfCFTA.
The year 2021 is fully stacked with plans and agreements for the full activation of the economic potential of the Nigerian economy, as the country heads into the new year with the heavy winds of recession.
In an effort to ward off the economic vulnerability prevalent in the year 2020, the Nigerian government, the private sector players and individuals have strategized for the challenge ahead, while preparing for the opportunities expected in the year 2021.
What you should know
- In a bid to reduce headwinds in the new year, and create an enabling atmosphere where business, industries, services and commerce would thrive, the Nigerian Government has embarked on key regulatory reforms, as captured in the provisions of the 2020 Finance Bill which proposes the amendment of 13 different laws with over seventy sections.
- However, 54 out of the 55 countries in the African Union (AU) have embarked on a multilateral arrangement to facilitate the growth of trade in the continent, by unlocking a market of 1.2 billion Africans with a combined GDP of $3 trillion through the AfCFTA (African Continental Free Trade Agreement).
- The AfCFTA is expected to create the largest market in Africa, and increase intra-African trade up to 52.3% by 2022. Experts have given their views on the sectors that would drive the growth of the Nigerian economy in 2021 post-AfCFTA, as all AU countries position to share in the welfare gains, which are estimated at around 2.64% of continental GDP – roughly $65 billion in 2018 terms.
- The synergy from trade by all countries under the AfCFTA, the largest trade bloc in the global economy since the 1995 WTO establishment, is expected to boost Africa’s cumulative GDP to $29trillion by 2050, as estimated by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.
What the experts are saying
In a bid to provide an unbiased view and form a rational expectation of what is to happen in 2021, Nairametrics reviewed the opinions of experts on sectors that will drive Nigeria’s growth in 2021, at the Nairametrics Regulatory Economic Outlook for 2021.
According to Mrs. Ijeoma Uju, Partner, Corporate & Commercial at Templars, she believes the Service Sector will be one of the leading sectors to drive the Nigerian Economy towards the path of sustainable growth and development in 2021.
She agrees that the Agriculture sector still has the potentials to drive the Nigerian economy towards growth in 2021. However, for the manufacturing and industrial sector to perform during the year in view, the government has a key role to play in terms of infrastructure.
- “I believe the service, agriculture, industrial and manufacturing sector will do well post AfCFTA in 2021, but there is a caveat on the manufacturing and industrial sector, because Government needs to do more in terms of infrastructure support. In this regard, I will lean both ways because if you look at the ECOWAS treaty, Nigeria in terms of total trading volume, does 76%. So, if you juxtapose that against an agreement with 56 countries, I think we will do quite well, as we are really doing so well within the ECOWAS territory where there are just 15 countries. So, I believe all these sectors will do well.”
Dr. Israel Osidipe agreed with Ijeoma’s submissions and stressed the need for government’s support in the provision of key infrastructures. He disclosed that multilateral and bilateral trade agreements are made on the premise of getting goods and products to trade channels.
He reiterated the importance of Service in this stance as it is also equally as important as tangible goods, but revealed that the objective of the AfCFTA remains absolute in terms of driving trade through industrialization.
In this regard, he affirmed that the country needs to produce for Service and Agriculture sector to benefit, as the optimum productivity of the manufacturing and industrial sector will ensure other sectors reap optimal gains in 2021.
Hence in this stance, the Government needs to play a major role in driving the manufacturing and industrial sector, because their outputs are going to be beneficial to the African Continent.
- “Government needs to really support because when you are talking about international trade or any multilateral trade agreement, there must be goods that you need to trade. I’m not saying service is not essential and if you look at the main objective of AfCFTA itself, you will see that the intention is to drive trade through industrialization. So, if we don’t produce, what are we going to trade, and then we go on to emphasize service, growth won’t be optimal, and inclusive. All of them will drive growth in 2021, but there is a need for Government support, in terms of infrastructure to facilitate manufacturing, otherwise we would only create free meal for other member countries.”
Mr. Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner, Commercio Partners, revealed that the service and agricultural sector both have major parts to play in driving growth in the economy, while Manufacturing and Industrial sectors are expected to underperform in 2021.
Mr. Adetola Onayemi, Head, Trade Remedies, NOTN, said the services sector will drive growth in 2021, as companies in this space are expected to overperform. He, however, maintained a cautious view on the performance of the industrial and manufacturing sector in 2021, as the sector has a strong appeal, given the growth potentials in it.
He reiterated that AfCFTA will help create market and opportunities in a bid to reconstruct what trade has always looked like on the continent in the last few years.
- “AfCFTA is the most audacious agreement as a continent to trade amongst ourselves and to create prosperity and access for every person on the continent. What that looks like and what the future generation would say about it would depend on every African player, from the services person that would go out of their way to do services and to those that would use the opportunities to build infrastructures, set up logistics channels and down to manufacturers.”
The Nairametrics Economic Outlook was moderated by Nairametrics’ Founder, Ugochukwu “Ugodre” Obi-Chukwu. Other panelists at the webinar include; Taiwo Oyedele, Fiscal Policy Partner, PwC; Olufemi Babem, Partner KPMG; Adegun Adedamola, Energy Consultant; Yemisi Awonuga, Partner, Energy & Projects, Templars; and Aruoture Oddiri, Business TV Anchor and Radio Broadcaster.
International Trade: CBN’s Export Proceed Number causing huge setback for exporters
New CBN policy directing exporters to present the NXP number before exporting is currently causing a setback for international trade.
Exporters in Nigeria have expressed concerns over the directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for all exporters to present the Nigeria Export Proceed (NXP) number before exporting their goods, as they claim it has caused huge setback for their businesses.
In the wake of this development, exporters of perishable items are already groaning because of the complicated process of obtaining the NXP number, as their goods which lie fallow at the airport may lose quality, while they seek to get the NXP number.
This has prompted many exporters to call on the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to suspend the directive, which an exporter described as a major setback to non-oil exports.
What they are saying
President of Cocoa Exporters Association of Nigeria, Pius Ayodele, had earlier said that:
- “About 100,000 tons of cocoa beans are trapped at the ports and another 100,000 tonnes of a variety of agricultural commodities are in warehouses around the country. It now takes an average of 40 days, instead of seven days, to get approvals to clear a container for shipping.”
Commenting on the development, an importer and Secretary-General, National Cashew Association of Nigeria, Sotonye Anga, noted that agricultural goods were about to perish at the terminal, while they had waited endlessly for NXP number.
- “Exporters are having issues with the NXP validation. The directive came in suddenly, introducing several agencies to validate the export process. First, you have the authorized dealer bank; the pre-inspection agency; the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Central Bank. All these have made the process very cumbersome, it is creating queues. Several containers are stranded now in the port terminals. The worst-case applies to perishable commodities. When you subject them to this kind of procedure, you will have some problems with their integrity. If cargoes remain in the containers, their quality deteriorates.”
While urging that the programme be suspended, Anga said:
- “I understand that the CBN Governor means well for the economy. But there is no appropriate infrastructure to handle the procedure. All these would bring confusion, corruption, frustration and a whole lot of issues. You don’t take people by surprise. If you ask me, I will tell you this is not working. Right now, the frustration the policy is bringing to agriculture commodity export is too much, the government should have carried the stakeholders along, sensitized the exporters and created the right infrastructure.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in October that the CBN moved to sanction exporters who ship out goods without Nigerian Export Proceed (NXP) numbers. The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, made the disclosure during a virtual meeting with representatives of some shipping lines, noting that it has been discovered that many shipping companies do not comply with the Federal Government’s directives that such shipments carry NXP number.
- Thus, the CBN had in October threatened to sanction exporters who ship out goods without NXP numbers.
- The documentation process involves NXP numbers, Form NXP, which is a mandatory document to be completed by all exporters through authorized dealer bank for shipment of goods outside the country.
UPDATE: Panic over gas leakage in Magboro area on Lagos-Ibadan expressway
A gas pipeline leakage has caused panic among residents of Arepo, and Magboro along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
A gas pipeline leakage, which has caused gridlock along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, has caused panic among residents of Arepo, and Magboro.
An eye witness told Nairametrics that the gas pipeline ruptured while Julius Berger was out its construction works on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around Punch Newspaper head office on Wednesday.
He said, “We suddenly heard a loud sound was heard around 9:30 a.m. It was caused by men of Julius Berger during construction this morning.”
TRACE, FRSC warn road users
Meanwhile, the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, has asked motorists to avoid using the Magboro/Arepo axis of the expressway and find alternatives routes and those trapped in the traffic to keep safe, as first responders are addressing the development.
In a statement, it said, “An incident of gas leakage, through a damaged pipeline by Julius Berger, the construction company, working on the Berger-interchange stretch of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which has resulted into an explosion around Punch Newspaper, Magboro, has been reported with traffic gridlock on both inbound and outbound sections of the expressway.
“Road Users around the axis are implored not to be jittery as safety officials from TRACE, FRSC, police, and the fire service are on top of the situation.
“Those trapped in traffic are admonished to be patient, while those presently making their journey towards the expressway and are in haste should please seek alternative routes.”
The FRSC Corridor Commander, Lagos-Ibadan-Egbeda Corridor, Kehinde Hamzat, also asked road users not to panic that professionals are taking care of the situation.
He said, “We have a case of gas pipeline explosion around Punch Newspaper, Magboro. The pipeline got busted while men of Julius Berger, the construction company working on Lagos-Ibadan expressway were excavating a surface for Worksite.
“This has led to a standstill traffic situation on both sections of the expressway.
“Motorists are advised not to panic as professionals are being contacted to take care of the situation.
“For people who have time-bound activities may explore alternative routes and for those who can postpone their trips, let us endeavour to do so while the situation gets controlled.”
FG plans to begin all year round farming in Osun to combat food insecurity
FG to begin all year round farming in Osun State to combat food insecurity.
The Federal Government announced it will soon commence all year round farming in Osun State to combat food insecurity during the dry seasons.
This was disclosed by Mr. Paul Ikonne, Executive Secretary, National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), during an on-the-spot assessment of irrigation sites and other farm settlements in Osun on Tuesday.
He said the NALDA team was ordered by the Presidency to discover suitable lands for all year round farming and implement measures to retrieve all the already acquired lands under the agency, citing Osun as a pilot state for the scheme.
He also added that the scheme will commence in January 2021, as the Presidency has provided equipment needed for the project.
- “If you can recall, President Buhari recently inaugurated the National Young Farmers Scheme to engage and attract young Nigerians into productive farming. This visit is in compliance with the objective of the initiative. Going by the places we have visited in Osun, you will agree with me that youths in this state will be making huge money, because with this scheme, there is no more idleness, no more poverty and hunger. There will be full supply of necessary farm equipment, inputs and technical support, which includes capacity training, capacity building, and human capital development.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last month that President Muhammadu Buhari flagged off the National Young Farmers Scheme under the National Agricultural Land Development Authority at the State House in Abuja. The National Young Farmers Scheme is currently a pilot programme that involves 100 young Nigerians from each of the 774 local governments in Nigeria.