Ratification of AfCFTA will shape Nigeria’s international trade dynamics in 2021 – SB Morgen Report

The Presidency has announced that the Nigerian Military has located bandits responsible for kidnapping students at the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina, at Zango/Paula forest in Kankara.

This was disclosed in a social media statement by the Presidency on Saturday night.

President @MBuhari has been briefed by Gov Aminu Bello Masari, and the Chief of @HQNigerianArmy Staff, on the bandits’ attack on innocent children at the Science School, Kankara, Katsina State. Military personnel have located the bandits’ enclave at Zango/Paula forest in Kankara. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) December 12, 2020

“President Muhammadu Buhari has been briefed by Governor Aminu Bello Masari, and the Chief of Nigerian Army, on the bandits’ attack on innocent children at the Science School, Kankara, Katsina State. Military personnel have located the bandits’ enclave at Zango/Paula forest in Kankara,” the Presidency disclosed.

The Presidency added that the Military is also supported by “airpower” and that the President has ordered extra security of all schools.

“The Military operation is being supported by air power. The President has charged the security personnel to ensure that the attackers are neutralized and that no student gets missing or harmed.

“The President has also directed the reinforcement of security of all schools in line with the safe schools policy of the administration,” it added.

What you should know