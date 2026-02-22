Nigeria’s cinema landscape has witnessed remarkable transformation in recent years, driven by the resurgence of Nollywood films and the expansion of multiplex chains across the country.

According to industry data, the Nigerian box office more than doubled from N7.36 billion in 2023 to N15.64 billion in 2025, with projected revenue hitting N20 billion by the end of 2026 as operators focus on monetisation and premium experiences.

Nollywood productions now command nearly half of all box office revenue, accounting for 49.4 per cent of total takings in 2025, just ahead of Hollywood titles, signaling the growing commercial appeal of local storytelling.

Amidst this growth are the owners of Nigeria’s largest cinema circuits, from international-style chains like Silverbird and Filmhouse to pioneering independent exhibitors.

These operators not only screen blockbuster international films but also increasingly support Nollywood titles that draw local audiences.

As cinemas expand from Lagos into secondary cities and adapt with digital ticketing and varied formats, the sector illustrates how Nigerian cinema culture continues to evolve, blending global content with homegrown creativity and entrepreneurial leadership.