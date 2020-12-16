No retreat, no surrender, Bitcoin closing on $20,000

The flagship crypto is nearing its all-time high, as it breaks a key resistance level above $19,500.

At the time of writing Bitcoin’s price traded at $19,702.04 with a daily trading volume of $27 billion. Bitcoin is up 2.04% for the day and leads the crypto world in terms of market value that stands about $366 billion.

Bitcoin is in the midst of an eye-catching rally – it has already gained about 170% for the year and is now within striking distance of breaking above $20,000.

Such outstanding performance has come on the back of leading financial brands taking a greater interest in digital assets, with many hedge fund managers, banks looking to capitalize on the outsize returns in a world of rock-bottom interest rates.

What this means: Investors are going bizarre on Bitcoin on the bias that whenever the U.S stimulus deal is reached, it means more asset bubble for many treasury-backed assets that includes gold, Bitcoin.

What you must know: Recall Nairametrics, some months ago, highlighted some key fundamentals showing that Bitcoin looks more like a bargain to hold.

It should be noted that BTC has a circulating supply of 19 million coins and a max supply of 21 million coins, meaning there are just about 2 million left to be mined.