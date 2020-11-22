Cryptocurrency
World’s biggest asset manager, BlackRock says Bitcoin will overtake gold
The BlackRock top executive, Rick Rieder has given reasons for his bias towards Bitcoin overtaking gold as the go-to store-of-wealth asset.
“Do I think it will take the place of gold to a large extent? Yeah, I do because it’s so much more functional than passing a bar of gold around,” Rieder said.
Also, the BlackRock CIO of Fixed Income buttressed his bias, on why Cryptos are here to stay, taking into account its role in payments among the world’s millennials
“I think cryptocurrency is here to stay and I think it is durable and you’ve seen the central banks that have talked about digital currencies. I think digital currency and the receptivity, particularly millennials’ receptivity to technology and cryptocurrency is real. Digital payments systems are real, so I think Bitcoin is here to stay,” he added.
What you should know
BlackRock is the world’s biggest asset manager with about $7.4 trillion in assets under management as of end Q4 2019. Its massive size allows it to do what no other asset management on planet earth can do.
Nairametrics about a day ago revealed why the financial juggernaut of Europe’s biggest economy, Deutsche Bank, disclosed why it is steadily seeing Bitcoin as a legitimate store of wealth option.
Deutsche Bank Research Strategist, Jim Reid, gave key insights into what is changing investors to see Bitcoin more as a tool to hedge their cash better than traditional safe-haven assets like gold.
“Bitcoin is up another +3% overnight and seems to be creating a momentum of its own. It’s up over 70% in the last six weeks, as more and more investors are starting to see it emerge as a credible asset to invest in. There also seems to be an increasing demand to use Bitcoin where Gold used to be used to hedge Dollar risk, inflation, and other things,” Reid said.
Bitcoin’s strong performance is no shock to some analysts, especially in the context of the benchmark cryptocurrency showing a high correlation with global equity markets.
Bottom Line
It’s fair to say that it might just be a matter of few years for the flagship crypto, Bitcoin, in overtaking the $10 trillion market capitalization of gold, taking into consideration the significant amount of limelight Bitcoin is getting among financial juggernauts in a span of just months.
Ripple hits a big bang, gains 30%
Ripple is about 30% up and it’s now the third most valuable crypto by market value.
Ripple, seems to be in high demand, as it broke another feat in 2020 by recording its highest daily gains. The coin is about 30% up and it’s now the third most valuable crypto by market value.
- At the time of writing, Ripple gained $0.443087 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11,398,805,852.
- XRP price is up 37.4% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 45 billion coins and a max supply of 100 billion coins.
- Ripple volume has gone from 1.5 to 5.6 billion in one day and it’s still going strong.
The third most valuable crypto by market value started its bullish run barely a few days ago when it traded below $0.3, but it started rising steadily and very fast, reaching as high as $0.44.
Ripple has broken out of a symmetrical triangle pattern at the start of November as it breaks higher, showing the bulls are now having the shots in this fast ever-changing crypto market.
This is a very good signal, taking to account a significant number of Ripple investors have struggled heavily against BTC performance in Q4 2020.
What you should know
Ripple owns more than half of the total supply of XRP. In late 2017, the company vowed not to sell all of its tokens (XRP) at once, keeping up to 55 billion XRP in protected escrow accounts.
Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that is created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Over $20 billion pumped into crypto market by big investors
Institutional investors are largely responsible for the massive bullish trend presently playing out in the crypto market.
The head of institutional coverage at Coinbase, Brett Tejpaul, in his latest interview with Heidrick & Struggles via Youtube Channel disclosed that buying interest from institutional investors has grown more than since he began his career at the worlds most valuable crypto exchange, Coinbase.
“We’ve had an explosion of activity… I joined in April of this year. At that time, our institutional assets under custody were $6 billion. Today, we stand at over $20 billion. So more than a three-time increase…”
We’re now measuring the fresh capital coming into crypto principally being allocated to Bitcoin in the billions and so week after week after week we’ve had an explosion of incoming capital,” Tejpaul said.
He also explained the role of major hedge funds, banks, and now Paypal is having,
“For people sitting on the sideline that are now looking at the major banks, the major accounting firms, major hedge funds, major endowments, and now PayPal is getting into space. It’s really unleashed the second wave of institutional adoption,” he said.
Sequel to this landmark, recall Nairametrics some days ago, revealed as Bitcoin hit slightly below $18,000, a significant number of millionaires have disclosed they will invest in cryptos before the end of 2022.
DeVere Group, one of the world’s most notable independent financial advisory firms, discovered that 73% of poll participants are now already invested or are preparing to invest in digital assets, such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, and XRP, before the end of 2022.
Also not forgetting that the world’s attention seems to have shifted to the crypto-verse now, as recent reports have shown how Bitcoin whales grew at a record pace.
Data retrieved from Glassnode, a popular crypto analytic company, reported that the number of Bitcoin whales (entities holding ≥ 1K BTC) has been on an upward trend for the past months.
The number of #Bitcoin whales (entities holding ≥ 1K BTC) has been on an upwards trend for the past months.
An indication that more high-net-worth individuals are entering the space to invest in Bitcoin in expectation of $BTC price appreciation.
Chart: https://t.co/wR2aZoj06y pic.twitter.com/yxtcNqrqrq
— glassnode (@glassnode) October 9, 2020
Bottom line: Nairametrics believes the increased buying pressures by such notable institutional brands is partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto recent highs.
Ripple on fire, gains 14% amid record buying
XRP has a circulating supply of 45 billion coins and a max supply of 100 billion coins.
The world’s fourth most valuable crypto, Ripple(XRP), which is arguably the nemesis of SWIFT network predominantly used by banks, is back on the news with a big bang.
What you should know
At the time of writing this report, XRP traded at $0.341410 with a daily trading volume of $4,909,168,305. XRP price is up 14.3% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 45 billion coins and a max supply of 100 billion coins.
Ripple’s XRP is often tagged as the “remittance network” and currency exchange that independent servers authenticate. The currency traded is known as XRP and transfer times are super fast.
Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Unlike its major crypto rival, Bitcoin, which was never intended to be a simple payment system, Ripple has gained the attention of major global banks such as Standard Chartered, and Barclays for international transactions worldwide.
Why Ripple is gaining popularity
Some months ago, the U.S Consumer Financial Protection Bureau expressed excitement over the idea of Ripple as a tool for bringing simplicity and openness to the financial industry. It said:
“To the degree banks and credit unions increase their reliance on closed network payment systems for sending remittance transfers and other cross-border money transfers, the Bureau notes that this could result in greater standardization and ease by which sending institutions can know exact covered third-party fees and exchange rates.”
