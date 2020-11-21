Cryptocurrency
Germany’s biggest bank says more people now prefer Bitcoin over gold
Germany’s biggest bank, Deutsche Bank, recently disclosed that more people are beginning to prefer Bitcoin over gold in hedging their money.
In a note credited to Zerohedge, the financial juggernaut of Europe’s biggest economy, revealed investors are steadily seeing Bitcoin as a legitimate store of wealth option.
What they are saying
Deutsche Bank research strategist, Jim Reid, gave key insights into what is changing investors to see Bitcoin more as a tool to hedge their cash better than traditional safe-haven assets like gold.
“Bitcoin is up another +3% overnight and seems to be creating a momentum of its own. It’s up over 70% in the last six weeks, as more and more investors are starting to see it emerge as a credible asset to invest in. There also seems to be an increasing demand to use Bitcoin where Gold used to be used to hedge Dollar risk, inflation, and other things,” Reid said.
Bitcoin’s strong performance is no shock to some analysts, especially in the context of the benchmark cryptocurrency showing a high correlation with global equity markets.
“Given that equities are now near, or in some cases above, their highs reached in February, it’s not surprising to see BTC do the same,” said Ryan Watkins, BTC analyst at Messari.
Why compare returns from BTCs to gold or other precious metals? “Gold is bitcoin’s most aspirational asset,” explained Watkins. “Like BTC, gold is a scarce commodity, whose value is derived almost entirely from its monetary premium.”
What you should know
Nairametrics revealed how the yellow precious metal underperformed BTC by nearly 11% points, despite surging to about 16% in the first half of 2020 and touching eight-year highs last month. Platinum and silver both ended the first half of 2020 with negative gains.
Bottom line
It is fair to understand the bias of global investors on choosing the flagship crypto, taking into account that gold is up 26.37%, while Bitcoin is up 120% on the year.
Cryptocurrency
Ripple on fire, gains 14% amid record buying
XRP has a circulating supply of 45 billion coins and a max supply of 100 billion coins.
The world’s fourth most valuable crypto, Ripple(XRP), which is arguably the nemesis of SWIFT network predominantly used by banks, is back on the news with a big bang.
What you should know
At the time of writing this report, XRP traded at $0.341410 with a daily trading volume of $4,909,168,305. XRP price is up 14.3% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 45 billion coins and a max supply of 100 billion coins.
Ripple’s XRP is often tagged as the “remittance network” and currency exchange that independent servers authenticate. The currency traded is known as XRP and transfer times are super fast.
Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Unlike its major crypto rival, Bitcoin, which was never intended to be a simple payment system, Ripple has gained the attention of major global banks such as Standard Chartered, and Barclays for international transactions worldwide.
Why Ripple is gaining popularity
Some months ago, the U.S Consumer Financial Protection Bureau expressed excitement over the idea of Ripple as a tool for bringing simplicity and openness to the financial industry. It said:
“To the degree banks and credit unions increase their reliance on closed network payment systems for sending remittance transfers and other cross-border money transfers, the Bureau notes that this could result in greater standardization and ease by which sending institutions can know exact covered third-party fees and exchange rates.”
Cryptocurrency
$66.5 billion worth of Bitcoin lost forever
About 3.7 million Bitcoin worth about $66.5 billion is lost forever and will remain unavailable to any buyer.
Blockchain intelligence firm, Chainalysis, recently gave insight into the value of Bitcoins lost forever, revealing that about 3.7 million Bitcoin worth about $66.5 billion is lost forever and will remain unavailable to any buyer.
The report also discussed why the bullish run is far different from the crypto asset bubble seen in 2017.
From high-profile investors like hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones, who compared buying Bitcoin to investing early in Apple or Google, to corporations like Square, which invested $50 million or 1% of its total assets in Bitcoin, mainstream companies, and financial institutions are turning to Bitcoin.
The institutional move into cryptocurrency appears to be driven by a desire to hedge against macroeconomic uncertainty, which of course hasn’t been in short supply this year.
Jones himself put it well, saying, “Back in March and April, it became really apparent, given the monetary policy that was being pursued by the Fed, the incredible quantitative easing they were doing and other central banks were doing, that we were in an unprecedented time…one had to begin to think about how you defend yourself against inflation.”
What this means
Such macro, is partly responsible for the bullish run prevailing in the world’s flagship crypto market, taking into consideration that an estimated value of 77% of the 14.8 million has been locked up for more than five years. This means that there is just 3.4 million Bitcoin available for institutional and retail investors rushing to buy the prized crypto asset.
What you should know
A few months ago, Nairametrics revealed how about 4 million BTC (worth some $30 billion at current prices) was lost as a result of the owners dying, and their next of kin not having access to such BTC wallets.
Bottom Line
As BTCs and cryptos become more prominent in daily activities, the volume of BTC being lost forever is likely to surge.
Cryptocurrency
How Crypto can curb Nigeria’s high unemployment rate
Cryptos, when fully adopted, will have a considerable impact on Nigeria, by increasing the financial inclusion of individuals and companies.
Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa, has been unable to efficiently tackle its increasing unemployment rate – a ticking time bomb, if not addressed quickly. In 2020, the frontier market witnessed a rise in its unemployment rate, due to an ever-growing dependent population, reduction in the total output of goods and services, and the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, which negatively impacted the economy and led to job loss for thousands of Nigerians.
Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that:
- Nigeria’s unemployment rate as at 2020 Q2 reached 27.1% — indicating that about 21,764,614 (21.7 million) Nigerians are unemployed.
- Also, 13.9 million Nigerian youths are unemployed.
- Youths between 15-24 years constituted the highest unemployment rate, 40.8%; followed by youths between 25 – 34 years, 30.7%.
Such unimpressive economic data can be curbed, if Nigerian regulators and stakeholders tap into the potentials inherent in cryptos, to further strengthen the development of Africa’s largest economy.
Cryptocurrencies can help tackle the numerous challenges faced in international trade by many Nigerians, who don’t have a bank account. With the help of blockchain technology, many unemployed Nigerians can utilize the tools behind crypto and blockchain to generate income, as traditional jobs steadily become outdated.
Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin could also help the unemployed facilitate small-scale international trade. Bitcoin enables these parties to sell products in exchange for Bitcoin and a boycott of traditional e-commerce systems, which often involves having to set up a merchant account with traditional banks, coupled with its attendant charges.
Cryptos, when fully adopted, will have a considerable impact on Nigeria, by increasing financial inclusion of individuals and companies. Particularly, by reducing the transaction fees and time, cross-border payments can be improved. This is beneficial for remittance payments, peer-to-peer lending, and international trade.
Experts discuss the utilization of cryptos to curb unemployment
In an exclusive interview with Nairametrics, Chike Okonkwo, Business Development Manager, OKEx, spoke on the role crypto can play in providing income for a substantial number of young Nigerians.
“Since the adoption of cryptocurrency in Africa, Nigeria has become a major hot zone in the African cryptocurrency space. The adoption of blockchain/cryptocurrency by Nigerians, has been able to give jobs to young Nigerians like me.
“The industry will further curb unemployment in Nigeria, but to achieve this — Blockchain and Crypto education must be a key focus because it’s a young industry. I personally encourage a lot of young people looking for a career path to explore the blockchain and crypto space.
“We need people who understand business development, media, marketing, programming, Crypto trading, legal Compliance, design/graphics, etc. in the industry.
“Young Nigerians have built trusted platforms for buying and selling of cryptos and there is more to come. I am a member of Stakeholders in Blockchain Association (SiBAN), which aims to unite/self-regulate players in the industry and Blockchain Nigeria User Group (BNUG), with core focus on educating people about the Industry.”
Charles Okaformbah, Blockchain Solutions Architect, in a note to Nairametrics, gave key insights on the job opportunities that crypto can offer Nigeria’s growing population.
“Aside the trading activities carried out by Nigerians, DeFi products can be created with cryptos to help create businesses that will employ more Nigerians.
“Trading with little funds might not really yield much in comparison with the inflated cost of living, but long-term investments on solid crypto-assets have proven to be a game-changer or yielded much more returns.
“Remittances can also be done with cryptos at a charge for international traders, who are currently limited by government’s monetary policies.
“There is also crypto-collateral. Aside crypto as an end-product, employment can also be provided via tech for tech enthusiasts/geeks, by creating their services like crypto/blockchain solutions for organizations, developing crypto-related products, providing audit for smart contracts, crypto forensic auditing, project management, and a whole lot more.”
Bottom Line
Digital currencies or cryptocurrencies as a standalone will not make an all-encompassing impact on the Nigerian unemployment index. However, Nigeria must start building native Blockchain Infrastructures post-pandemic.
This way, the core sovereignty of the technology will originate and mutate in meeting our unique Nigerian market niche. The domino effect across the skilled, entrepreneurial and regular professional layers would be massive.
The improvement of financial inclusion is the most significant and most developed benefit of crypto-currencies for Nigerians.