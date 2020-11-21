Market Views
Why you should consider investing in Amazon
Amazon stock is up 77% YTD, and the company recently announced the launch of an online pharmacy.
The world’s most valuable online retail company, Amazon, is worth a whopping $1.5 trillion – this valuation is bigger than Africa’s top ten banks capitalization value combined.
Still, the Nasdaq traded stock is red hot relatively, taking into account the stock is up 77% YTD, and the company recently announced the launch of an online pharmacy, meaning it has ventured into a juicy ecosystem that considerably offers better margins when compared to generic goods like wears, toys.
Such a move signals an overnight paradigm shift for the online retail ecosystem, amid fears from its rivals that the online retail juggernaut has a massive amount of cash to push forward such a project.
A recent report from Deloitte research anticipates e-commerce sales will climb between 25% and 35% year over year during the holiday shopping season.
Global investors have relatively increased their buying pressure on the Stock, on the bias that the outlook for global e-commerce is much brighter amid the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing more individuals globally to shop online.
Its latest earning results show its fundamentals remain upbeat;
- Operating cash flow increased 56% to $55.3 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $35.3 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2019.
- Free cash flow increased to $29.5 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $23.5 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2019.
- Net sales increased by 37% to $96.1 billion in the third quarter, compared with $70.0 billion in third-quarter 2019.
- Excluding the $691 million favorable impacts from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the quarter, net sales increased 36% compared with third-quarter 2019.
- Operating income increased to $6.2 billion in the third quarter, compared with operating income of $3.2 billion in third-quarter 2019.
- Net income increased to $6.3 billion in the third quarter, or $12.37 per diluted share, compared with net income of $2.1 billion, or $4.23 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.
It’s not surprising its founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly worth $183 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Although, since the amazing online retail stock hit $3,550 per share in early September, it dropped about 12.7% from the peak, as it presently trades around $3,099.
Bottom Line
Nairametrics anticipates its cloud investments will pay off in the mid-term, taking into consideration it’s the world-leading market shareholder in cloud computing, coupled with the fact it offers the company incredibly high-profit margins and not forgetting the pending holiday season coming to play.
5 Comments
Market Views
Tesla’s market value bigger than any African country
The market value of fast-evolving car company, Tesla has surpassed the Gross Domestic Product of any African country.
Tesla Inc. extended its rally at its most recent trading session ahead of its December debut in the S&P 500 (SPX), as almost hit a market value now worth $473 billion.
Its market capitalization is higher than the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of any African country, Nigeria – $448.1billion, South Africa – $351.4billion, Egypt – $303.2billion, Algeria – $169.98billion, Morocco – $118.7billion, Ethiopia – $96.12billion, Kenya – $95.5 billion, Angola – $94.6 billion, Ghana – $66.9 billion, Tanzania – $63.2 billion.
Top 10 largest economies in Africa 🌍
🇳🇬Nigeria-$448.1bn
🇿🇦South Africa – $351.4bn
🇪🇬Egypt – $303.2bn
🇩🇿Algeria – $169.98bn
🇲🇦Morocco – $118.7bn
🇪🇹Ethiopia – $96.12bn
🇰🇪Kenya – $95.5
🇦🇴Angola – $94.6
🇬🇭Ghana – $66.9
🇹🇿Tanzania – $63.2
(#Nairalytics, World Bank)
— Nairalytics (@Nairalyticsdata) November 11, 2020
The fast-evolving car company, which focuses more on renewables as seen in its 2.6% share price rise and has gained over 20% since S&P Dow Jones Indices stated recently it would add Tesla to the S&P 500 index on December 21 a change that will force S&P 500 index funds to buy around $50 billion of its shares.
Now worth $470 billion, Tesla will increase the concentration of heavyweight companies within the S&P 500. It will be the seventh-most valuable company within the index, just behind Berkshire Hathaway and ahead of Visa Inc., according to Refinitiv data.
About a fifth of car company shares are presently owned by Chief Executive, Elon Musk and other insiders, the S&P 500 is weighted by the number of companies’ stocks available on the stock market, the car company’s influence within the benchmark will be slightly reduced, putting it in 8 positions, just behind Johnson & Johnson, with an equivalent of about 1% of the S&P 500 index.
Some months ago, Nairametrics highlighted 5 reasons why it thinks the stock will surpass Apple in the long-term.
- Tesla has announced a new five-way stock split to take effect on August 28th, which will make the company’s shares cheaper for buyers.
- The world’s leading electric carmaker is expected to soon announce that it will begin supplying “superior” battery packs to the automobile industry.
- Traditional automakers simply produce cars but in Tesla’s case, it controls the ecosystem by producing its car, the Powerwall home charger, and Supercharger refueling stations. All of these create diversified revenue streams for Tesla.
- Tesla remains the only major carmaker to have a huge physical presence in the world’s second-largest economy. With the electric-car maker’s launch of a new factory in China in 2019 and, the beginning of its Model Y models earlier this year, investors may want to continue holding.
- Tesla’s Powerpack battery storage system has made even fossil powered economies like Qatar go renewable, as the world shifts to clean energy. Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation, known as Karhamaa, recently installed a 1 MW/4 MWh storage system at a location known as Nuaija, located south of Doha, the country’s capital.
- Tesla was founded in 2003 by a group of engineers who wanted to prove that people didn’t need to compromise to drive electric – that electric vehicles can be better, quicker, and more fun to drive than gasoline cars.
Commodities
Gold prices tumble, U.S dollar up
At about 6.11 am West African time, Gold futures lost about 0.39% to trade at $1866/ounce.
The yellow metal was down at the fourth trading session in London. The selling pressure seen lately in the gold market is coming on macros revealing Pfizer’s safety data to advance its COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval, coupled with the U.S dollar rebounding up.
At about 6.15 am West African time, Gold futures lost about 0.41% to trade at $1866.20/ounce.
What this means
The rebound seen lately in the U.S dollar has helped diminish appetite for the precious metal with the U.S dollar rising, as global investors move from stocks to the more risk-averse asset. A stronger U.S dollar makes the yellow metal more expensive for holders in other major currencies.
Adding more woes to gold bulls include reports from Pfizer/BioNTechvaccine team that they have enough safety data to advance their COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval within days.
What you should know:
- Global Investors buy the hard safe haven asset mainly to hedge against inflation and for wealth preservation.
- Gold traders, global investors also consider buying gold as a way of diversifying risk, via using futures contracts and derivatives.
What they are saying
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, spoke on the prevailing reports affecting the precious metal market.
“Gold markets remain pretty stagnant, but the buy on dip mentality still prevails with US Fed Chair Powell and Vice Chair Clarida sticking to script this week. Both acknowledge the surge in coronavirus cases is a big concern for an economic recovery that still has a “long way to go” and the economy will continue to need support from fiscal and monetary policy.”
Bottom Line
Nairametrics doesn’t have much of a salient view on the yellow metal in the near term, as other riskier assets (Stocks, Cryptos) are lighting up more distinctively for the eventual 2021 reflation tick up, which has lesser issues about the concerns of rising U.S Treasury yields.
Market Views
Profit-taking Persists, Nigerian Breweries, Zenith Bank tumble
The market breadth index was negative with 43 losers against 11 gainers. BOCGAS (+9.92%) led the gainer’s chart today.
Nigerian bourse started the first trading week unsurprisingly on a bearish note.
Key metrics
- The All Share Index (ASI) opened the week on a negative note by -0.75% to close at 34,774.08 points.
- A total volume of 668.5 million units of shares, valued at N7.84billion exchanged hands in 10,319 deals.
- FBNH was the most traded shares by volume and value at 94.0million units and N2.50billion respectively.
- The market breadth index was negative with 43 losers against 11 gainers. BOCGAS (+9.92%) led the gainer’s chart today, while DANGSUGAR (-9.91%) was the top loser.
- Across sectors, four of the indexes under our coverage closed south. The Banking and Consumer Goods sectors recorded the largest decline depreciating by -4.43% and -3.75%. Likewise, the Oil & Gas and Insurance sectors trailed by -3.09% and -1.71% respectively.
Sector performance
- NSE Banking Index: Down by -4.43%, as profit taking and sell-offs persists in ETI (-9.56%), STERLNBANK (-9.63%), UBA (-8.70%), and ACCESS (-4.72%).
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Declined by -3.75%, as DANGSUGAR (-9.91%), FLOURMILL (-6.34%), and GLAXO (-5.56%) closed south.
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Dipped by -3.09%, due to price decline in OANDO (-10.00%), ETERNA (6.12%), and JAPAULOIL (-6.06%).
- NSE Insurance Index: Fell by -1.71%, on price depreciation in CHIPLC (-8.82%) and MANSARD (-6.52).
- NSE Industrial Index: Up by 2.09%, to close as lone gainer, due to price appreciation in BOC GAS (+9.92%) and BUACEMENT (+7.69%
Top 5 gainers
- BOCGAS up 9.92% to close at N5.32
- NEIMETH up 8.99% to close at N2.91
- ARDOVA up 8.11% to close at N16
- BUACEMENT up 7.69% to close at N56
- AIRTELAFRI up 2.06% to close at N500
Top 5 losers
- DANGSUGAR down 9.91% to close at N20
- WAPCO down 8.71% to close at N22
- NB down 8.08% to close at N58
- FLOURMILL down 6.34% to close at N28.05
- ZENITHBANK down 4.24% to close at N26
Outlook
Nigerian bourse ended the first trading session on a negative note, amid soaring crude oil prices. The reduced influence of Foreign portfolio investors is partly responsible for the reduced liquidity relatively seen in the Nigerian bourse YTD, especially in the era of COVID-19, amid the bullish run prevailing relatively as local investors cash out some of their gains.
- Darlington Morsi Onyemaka, Co-Founder of Quba Exchange, attributed such rationality to treatment for securities classified in the MSCI Nigerian index, as highly attributed to the low level of liquidity recorded in the Nigerian financial market, which has been recently affected by the COVID-19 crisis, as the index maintenance methodology used by MSCI requires liquidity screening in a bid to ensure efficiency and replicability of the MSCI indexes.
- Selling pressure by top NSE30 Stocks weighed heavily on the Sub Saharan Exchange. Nairametrics envisage caution when buying, as recent price action anticipates more profit-taking moves.
Benneth ntomchukwu
November 21, 2020 at 10:04 am
I love what your doing. I will like to get mentoring informations on Amazon with little capital. I need more insight too on how to make money legaly with small investments.
Olawale
November 21, 2020 at 10:12 am
Good day Sir, please I will like to buy shares for my children for investment, which shares are good to buy.since it a long time
Jon
November 21, 2020 at 12:30 pm
Enjoying the site.
Odesola Moses
November 21, 2020 at 12:31 pm
How can we invest in amazon.
Abudu blessing
November 21, 2020 at 12:43 pm
How do we invest on Amazon?